Read full article on original website
Related
How 'The Woman King' Costume Designer Creates New Worlds Through Clothing
Gersha Phillips spoke about the role of clothes in telling stories and portraying a pre-colonial African kingdom.
Work on India's Adani port to resume after fishermen suspend protests
KOCHI, India (Reuters) - Construction on a $900-million port in southern India is set to resume on Thursday after mainly Christian villagers blocking the entrance to the site of the Adani Group project agreed to suspend their four-month-old protest, its leaders said.
How 'chronic overthinker' Tahlia McGrath learned to keep calm and be world-class
She's been one of the world's best allrounders since her return from long-term injury, and she's now embracing a leadership role in the Australia side
Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime
MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal — (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The...
Elon Musk defends installing bedrooms at Twitter HQ, saying he's merely 'providing beds for tired employees'
San Francisco's Department of Building Inspection has reportedly launched an investigation into the bedrooms at Twitter's headquarters.
How To Remove Glitter Nail Polish Once And For All
It's a struggle every holiday season. Here, experts share their best tips and tricks.
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
How Apple’s Supply Chain Has Transformed Since 2019
Apple stock has gained recently on news that the Cupertino company has been looking to diversify its supply chain away from China. But the move has already been happening for years.
Oil falls close to 2022 lows on economic worries, easing supply fears
LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Oil weakened on Wednesday, with Brent crude falling close to its lowest this year, pressured by concern about recession and easing fears that a Western cap on Russian oil prices would significantly curb supply.
Comments / 0