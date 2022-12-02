ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Mass Man Who Made Millions Manipulating Stocks Must Repay Money, Serve House Arrest: Feds

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

A Chinese national who lives in Weymouth that investigators said led a group of traders accused of making more than $37 million through a stock manipulation scheme must repay the money he bilked, federal authorities announced.

Jiali Wang, 44, was sentenced this week to time served (three months in prison) and nine months of house arrest, and he must forfeit $7.75 million in illicit proceeds from the scam after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud earlier this year, the US Attorney's Office said.

The Security and Exchanges Commission alleged that Wang led 17 other traders — mostly Chinese nationals — in a less-than-sophisticated system to alter the price of stocks in the US and China from 2013 through at least 2018. The traders would issue several fake sell orders on thinly traded securities to drive down the price. When the cost was low enough, they would buy a large amount of the stock and cancel the manipulative orders, the SEC said.

When they wanted to sell the stock, Wang had the traders "flip the script" and issue several fake buy orders to drive the price up before they unloaded it, the SEC said in a release .

Wang faced up to 30 years in prison after federal authorities charged him with conspiracy to commit securities fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit market manipulation in May.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

Vehicular Homicide Charges For DUI Driver In NJ Crash That Killed Basketball Coach, 21: Report

A 21-year-old Cherry Hill man has been taken into custody on charges for vehicular homicide in connection with a crash that killed his passenger, NJ Advance Media reports. Jamal N. Reed, 21, was allegedly under the influence of marijuana at the time of the deadly June 4 crash in Glassboro, Gloucester County, the outlet said, quoting police. He was taken into custody Sunday and charged with strict liability vehicular homicide and second-degree reckless death by auto.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Independent

Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape

Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
SPOKANE, WA
Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Police Offering Cash Reward For Suspect In Fatal Shooting Of 29-Year-Old In New Rochelle

Police are offering members of the public a cash reward for anyone with information regarding the suspect in the fatal shooting of a 29-year-old man in Westchester County. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by New York State Crime Stoppers for anyone with information on the whereabouts of 29-year-old Stamford resident Mtayari Dixon, according to New Rochelle Police.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Salon

“No more kings”: Legal expert says court ruling “utterly demolished” Trump’s Mar-a-Lago defense

Donald Trump | Heavily redacted pages from the government’s released version of the F.B.I. search warrant affidavit for former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on August 27, 2022 in California (Photo illustration by Salon/Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Former President Donald Trump found a sympathetic voice...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Lititz Woman Got Through Locked Door To Strangle Victim Again, Police Say

A 36-year-old Lancaster County woman is charged with multiple offenses after authorities said she strangled a victim multiple times last month. Courtney C. Sizemore-Morris apparently grabbed the victim but their neck before the victim locked themselves in a bedroom of a home on the 600 Block of Kissel Hill Road around 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, Lititz police said.
LITITZ, PA
Daily Voice

Man, 27, Shot Dead In Atlantic City: Prosecutor

A 27-year-old man was fatally wounded in Atlantic City. Timothy Council Jr. of Atlantic City was shot shortly before 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5 near 655 Absecon Boulevard, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Council was transported to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead. Anyone...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
420K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy