Lamar Jackson suffered an injury early on in the Baltimore Ravens’ game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Jackson was sacked by Broncos linebacker Jonathon Cooper in the first half. He appeared to hit his left knee hard off the turf as he was taken to the ground. Jackson went to the medical tent after the play, which was the final one of the first quarter. He walked off under his own power and was seen limping a bit on the sideline.

22 HOURS AGO