Siena College names 13th president

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with the unanimous support of the College’s Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.

Dr. Seifert has been at Siena for 26 years as a faculty member at every rank, interim Vice President for academic affairs and most recently dean of the School of Business. The devout Christian and Franciscan is the founder of Siena’s Institute for Leadership Development as well as a mentor in Siena’s men’s spirituality group.

Thomas J. Baldwin, Jr. ’81, chair of Siena’s Board of Trustees comments, “Dr. Seifert has been enthusiastically recommended by the presidential search committee and he has exceeded every standard set forth by the Board, which unanimously approved his appointment,” “By his absolute devotion and service to Siena, impeccable credentials, and a strong track record for leadership, he has distinguished himself so clearly for the presidency of Siena College.”

“Over the past several years, our institution has set enrollment and fundraising records, established financial sustainability, and built new facilities. This is a special moment in the College’s history, and the Board adamantly believes it is important to build on the momentum we’ve generated. The perfect person to lead us forward has been playing a lead role in taking us this far.”

Prior to Siena, Seifert had a successful career in banking and finance in the Capital Region. Siena explains Seifert holds a B.A. in economics from the University at Buffalo, an MBA in finance from Sage Graduate School, and a Ph.D., in organizational studies with a specialization in leadership from the University at Albany.

Seifert states, “I am very humbled and honored by this opportunity to lead an institution in which I believe so wholeheartedly,” “I dedicate myself to making sure that all members of the Siena community are heard and respected, and that we all endeavor to achieve the goal of developing new generations of leaders eager to create a more just, peaceful and humane world.”

Siena explains Dr. Seifert has exceeded every standard set forth by the Board, and his nomination was unanimously advanced by the Presidential Search Committee, which included representation from all constituency groups on campus. Dr. Seifert will begin his term on June 1, 2023, with an inauguration ceremony on September 21, 2023.

