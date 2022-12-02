ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudonville, NY

Siena College names 13th president

By Jessie House
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K6vdt_0jVZC5sQ00

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with the unanimous support of the College’s Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.

Skidmore College gives back to the local community

Dr. Seifert has been at Siena for 26 years as a faculty member at every rank, interim Vice President for academic affairs and most recently dean of the School of Business. The devout Christian and Franciscan is the founder of Siena’s Institute for Leadership Development as well as a mentor in Siena’s men’s spirituality group.

Thomas J. Baldwin, Jr. ’81, chair of Siena’s Board of Trustees comments, “Dr. Seifert has been enthusiastically recommended by the presidential search committee and he has exceeded every standard set forth by the Board, which unanimously approved his appointment,” “By his absolute devotion and service to Siena, impeccable credentials, and a strong track record for leadership, he has distinguished himself so clearly for the presidency of Siena College.”

“Over the past several years, our institution has set enrollment and fundraising records, established financial sustainability, and built new facilities. This is a special moment in the College’s history, and the Board adamantly believes it is important to build on the momentum we’ve generated. The perfect person to lead us forward has been playing a lead role in taking us this far.”

Warnerville warming station shut down

Prior to Siena, Seifert had a successful career in banking and finance in the Capital Region. Siena explains Seifert holds a B.A. in economics from the University at Buffalo, an MBA in finance from Sage Graduate School, and a Ph.D., in organizational studies with a specialization in leadership from the University at Albany.

Seifert states, “I am very humbled and honored by this opportunity to lead an institution in which I believe so wholeheartedly,” “I dedicate myself to making sure that all members of the Siena community are heard and respected, and that we all endeavor to achieve the goal of developing new generations of leaders eager to create a more just, peaceful and humane world.”

Siena explains Dr. Seifert has exceeded every standard set forth by the Board, and his nomination was unanimously advanced by the Presidential Search Committee, which included representation from all constituency groups on campus. Dr. Seifert will begin his term on June 1, 2023, with an inauguration ceremony on September 21, 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga Springs sinks Schenectady, improving to 2-0

Saratoga Springs and Schenectady matched up Tuesday night in an early-season Suburban Council boys basketball matchup, and the Blue Streaks proved too much for the Patriots, winning 64-49 behind a 20-point effort from junior guard Ryan Farr. Saratoga Springs sinks Schenectady, improving to …. Saratoga Springs and Schenectady matched up...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WHEC TV-10

News10NBC Investigates: NYS changes policy on suing SUNY students and now sues where they live

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – After investigations by News10NBC and then the New York Times, the state has changed its policy when it sues students over SUNY tuition. The state is still filing lawsuits. Only instead of filing them in Albany, it’s filing them in the counties where the students live. That’s a major change. And the advocates say this will help students make arrangements to pay the money or fight it.
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

George Cooke: Albany Snake Oil Salesman

“Dr. Cooke, No. 3 Norton Street, Albany, NY — In every age of the world, men of superior genius have lived: Homer, Voltaire, Euripides and Virgil. It has, however, remained for the 19th century to produce a man whose attainments, both in letters and science, which justly entitles him to equal rank with the illustrious mentioned above. That man is the world-renowned surgeon and physician, Gen. George Cooke whose fame and knowledge of the healing art have reached every clime. Having traveled and practiced on both hemispheres, strange as it may appear, it is, nevertheless true that Dr. Cooke often effects cures in one day, permanently, with the aid of his Universal Antidote, annihilating every vestige of the disease of whatever character, for which a complimentary massive gold medal was presented to him by the British government in consideration of his superior talents, and his scientific improvements in the practice of medicine. Let the public bear in mind that old Dr. Cooke is in no manner connected with the rapacious gang of swindlers whose letters have so recently been seized by the US Government.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany Falcons fly high in season opener

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany girls basketball team won the Class AA title last season. They looked to continue their winning ways in this year’s season opener against Burnt Hills. The Falcons flew out to a 21-7 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to a 70-50 win. Nevaeh […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Take a chance on these unassuming restaurants

Have you ever taken a chance on a restaurant that might have looked a little run-down but turned out to have some of the best food you've ever tasted? Only In Your State found the following restaurants and despite their exterior, feature some delicious meals.
ALBANY, NY
98.1 The Hawk

Angry Otter Harasses Parkgoers in Albany, New York

According to a report by Hopkins of WPDH, an exceptionally aggressive otter has been harassing parkgoers at the Six Mile Waterworks Park in Albany, New York. According to the report, there was no indication on whether the otter was acting defensively or if it was rabid. The City of Albany Water Department was working with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Albany Animal Control to capture and remove the angry otter.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Helium shortage: impact on medicine and research

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As the global helium shortage continues, a variety of industries that count on the element are facing the impacts of supply constraints. While many of us make thing of balloons when it comes to helium, it’s also a vital component in medicine and research. “What we have to do is be […]
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

43K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy