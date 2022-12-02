Read full article on original website
Related
Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia
HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
How 'chronic overthinker' Tahlia McGrath learned to keep calm and be world-class
She's been one of the world's best allrounders since her return from long-term injury, and she's now embracing a leadership role in the Australia side
Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime
MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal — (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The...
Germany arrests 25 suspected of violent far-right plot to install prince
BERLIN, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Germany on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that prosecutors said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.
Germany: 25 arrested on suspicion of planning armed coup
Officials say thousands of police officers have carried out raids across much of Germany against suspected far-right extremists who allegedly sought to overthrow the government in an armed coup
Comments / 0