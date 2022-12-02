ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Vietnam shifts gears on arms trade as it loosens ties with Russia

HANOI, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Vietnam is eyeing a major defence shift as it seeks to reduce its reliance on Russian arms and launch a push to export locally made weapons, officials and analysts said, with possible buyers in Africa, Asia - and potentially even Moscow.
KRMG

Dissident artist Weiwei says China unrest won't alter regime

MONTEMOR-O-NOVO, Portugal — (AP) — Dissident Chinese artist and activist Ai Weiwei is taking heart from recent public protests in China over the authorities’ strict COVID-19 policy, but he doesn’t see them bringing about any significant political change. “I don’t think that’s possible,” he told The...

