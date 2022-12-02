Read full article on original website
Related
realitytitbit.com
Meet Eutris from 90 Day Fiance: Fans have mixed opinions on Shaeeda’s best friend
Shaeeda and Bilal, stars of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, haven’t been short of drama in their relationship. However, Shaeeda’s friend Eutris has definitely added more drama to the 90 Day Fiance couple’s marriage with her strong opinions. Eutris hasn’t been afraid to share her opinions...
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Veronica has a new boyfriend after failed romance with Justin
90 Day Fiance: Single Life star Veronica Rodriguez revealed that she has a new boyfriend after her failed romance with Justin Foster. The Tell-All Part 1 of Single Life season 3 was dramatic. It brought most of the 2022 cast members of the TLC show under one roof. We saw...
realitytitbit.com
90 Day Fiance’s Jamal dismisses ‘gay’ rumors with a post on ‘toxic masculinity’
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After fans have been thirsting over cast member Kim Menzies’ son Jamal lately but the hunk recently cleared up the ‘gay’ rumors about him. Kim is a 52-year-old San Diego native who was seen romancing Usman Umar, aka Sojaboy, in Happily Ever After season 7. Fans watched the pair’s unusual story unfold this season as Usman and Kim got engaged.
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely”
Shania Twain has a lot to look forward to these days. She has a new album on the way and a world tour kicking off next year, but she recently gave a very candid interview with the Sunday Times, sharing some of the struggles she went through as a young woman in the music industry. We all know and love her as the queen of pop country, but her life growing up in Canada was far from ideal. She grew up […] The post Shania Twain Says She “Felt Exploited” As A Young Singer: “I Didn’t Have A Choice… I Had To Wear My Femininity More Freely” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
realitytitbit.com
Alaskan Bush People’s kids have unique real names that draw on their personalities
Discovery Channel’s Alaskan Bush People has fans hooked on the Brown Family’s story and many also love the Brown kids’ unique names. The reality show has built a strong fan base since premiering in 2014. Many fans have now followed the Brown family’s life story through thick and thin for eight years now.
womenfitness.net
Dasha Alexandria: Exceptionally Talented Model talks about her fitness routine, her diet and beauty secrets
Ukrainian-born model Dasha Alexandria has worked with such iconic brands as NASCAR, Monster Energy, and the American Motorcycle Association (Super cross), the X Games, and Bellator MMA — as well as alongside such recording artists as Korn and Blink-182. At age two Dasha’s family moved to San Francisco where her mom first began taking her to casting calls. But Dasha remembers feeling crushed when she wasn’t chosen for a Gap opportunity, and so set the career aside and moved onto other things. It wasn’t until her early 20s when she would decide to truly go for it. “I remember sitting in my office job and thinking, this isn’t what I want to be doing. So I moved to Los Angeles and started building my portfolio.” Dasha has never looked back. Aside from the countless modeling jobs she’s had since — fitness, makeup, swimwear, commercials, sports events, music festivals, movie premieres, concerts, and more — she’s also appeared on screen in music videos and even in extreme sports productions like “Doonies 2” (23M views). Dasha’s focus has now shifted to modeling in the fashion world where she intends to immerse herself next, as well as her passion for fitness, a holistic lifestyle, entrepreneurial endeavors, and philanthropy.
Searches for ‘Hermès blanket’ increase by 500% after Harry and Meghan trailer
Google searches for “Hermès blanket” have skyrocketed ever since the throw blanket was featured in the trailer for the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming docuseries, Harry and Meghan.Earlier this week, Netflix released the full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s highly-anticipated documentary Harry and Meghan. Due for release on 8 December, the six-part series shares “the other side” of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s story after stepping down as senior members of the royal family in 2020.In the trailer, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan, as the clip cuts to...
realitytitbit.com
Robert Irwin’s uncanny resemblance to late dad Steve as he continues his legacy
Robert Clarence Irwin is aiming to follow in his dad Steve’s footsteps. Spending his last year as a teenager and dedicating his life to wildlife conservation, fans gush about seeing a younger version of the beloved Steve Irwin in his son Robert. Robert was only two years old when...
Angelina Jolie made new accusations against Brad Pitt
Fans of both Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have long been tired of their endless court showdowns. But there is no end in sight for them yet: the other day the actress filed a new application to the court, in which she brought additional charges against her ex-husband. Jolie, who is doing everything to make Pitt look like a perfect monster, in her new statement, called the lawsuit filed earlier against her by Brad “malicious and baseless” and demanded that her dispute with Pitt be resolved as soon as possible. This was reported by the publication Daily Mail.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
realitytitbit.com
Shaeeda’s friend tells her to leave Bilal if she’s not pregnant in 9 months
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After star Shaeeda Sween’s friend thinks she should leave her husband Bilal Hazziez if she isn’t pregnant in nine months. The recent episode of the TLC show was filled with drama and chaos. Among the couples that were seen locking horns with one another or their family members were Bilal and Shaeeda.
Vogue
Florence Gives Boudoir Style A ’90s Twist
There are certain themes when it comes to the Old Hollywood glamour aesthetic: cinched waistlines, floor-sweeping silk gowns and capes, an abundance of crystal and feather details. And it’s no surprise that stars still turn to the looks pioneered by the likes of Audrey Hepburn and Grace Kelly to this day. But this week, Florence Pugh gave the retro style a ’90s spin.
realitytitbit.com
Who is Ashton Kutcher’s twin brother? Siblings tear up in first-ever interview
That ’70s Show star Ashton Kutcher is set to join his twin brother Michael for the first time in an emotional interview where both siblings talk about health scares and recent life-changing events. For the first time, Ashton’s twin brother Michael joins him for an emotional interview in the...
realitytitbit.com
Kanye West breaks silence on Instagram a day after Kim Kardashian goes ‘MIA’
Twitter boss Elon Musk and rapper Kanye West have been going back and forth in an ongoing Twitter spat. However, the tech mogul jested that he takes Ye’s latest trolling as a “compliment.”. Kanye West got himself banned from Twitter for posting a Nazi symbol inside the Star...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian faces backlash after hiring piano player to wake her kids up again
Whilst everyone else across the globe gets the rude awakening of their alarm clock, Kim Kardashian and her adorable mini-me’s have a piano player to wake them up each morning in December. Kim made this a tradition in 2021 when she posted a clip to her Instagram Story, of...
realitytitbit.com
Let’s see if Single’s Inferno couples are still together now as new season teases drama
Single’s Inferno is returning with a second season to warm up lonely hearts this winter. As fans learned in season one, it’s not as easy as it sounds to find your soulmate. But what happened to the Single’s Inferno couples at the end of the first series and are they still together?
realitytitbit.com
Robert Brotherton is proof that being Julia Haart’s assistant is worth millions
Robert Brotherton is introduced as Julia Haart’s assistant on Netflix’s My Unorthodox Life. He is now worth millions, but it’s not just working for the star that earned him an income, but performing on Broadway and making art, too. Julia is left to battle for control of...
TikTok Urges Global TV Community to Use Platform as ‘Discovery Engine’ to Build Awareness Around IP
TikTok may be one of the foremost social media platforms in the world, but the service still remains relatively opaque for much of the international TV industry. At Singapore’s Asia TV Forum, TikTok’s global head of sports and gaming Harish Sarma tried to connect the dots between the platform’s audience and how producers and distributors might go about reaching them, emphasizing engagement over strict monetization. In his Wednesday keynote — one of the most anticipated sessions of ATF this year — Sarma shared that the platform’s goals of engagement, awareness and serving as a discovery engine were pillars that “frankly, a...
Comments / 0