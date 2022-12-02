Read full article on original website
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Ultraprocessed Foods Linked to Greater Risk for Colon Cancer, Heart Disease and Death
While ultraprocessed foods can be more affordable and convenient, they are also linked to poor health outcomes. Packaged snacks, factory-made breads, soft drinks, breakfast cereal and other ready-to-eat items are all considered ultraprocessed foods. Two recent studies find that such foods are linked to an increased risk for colorectal cancer as well as cardiovascular and all-cause mortality.
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
Medical News Today
Hourglass syndrome: Risks and treatment options
Hourglass syndrome (HS) is not an official diagnosis but a term to describe the action of habitually holding in, or “sucking in,” the stomach region. This action pulls in the lower ribs and gives the waist a smaller, hourglass shape. HS can occur due to an underlying pain...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Diabetes Increases Risk for Alcohol-Associated Liver Disease
Among people with alcohol use disorder, having either diabetes or hepatitis C is linked to a higher risk for advanced liver disease, according to a new study presented at the 2022 Liver Meeting, the annual meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases, and described in an article at Healio.
“CAR Pooling” Screens Identify Most Effective Cancer Immunotherapy Cells
In recent years, genetically re-engineered immune cells – armed with molecular weaponry to recognize and destroy tumor cells – have changed the landscape of cancer treatment. Now, UC San Francisco researchers have developed a new method for comparing massive numbers of these CAR-T cells, each with slightly different molecular features, to determine which is most effective and long-lasting against cancer.
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
Medical News Today
What are the causes of hyperthyroidism?
Hyperthyroidism is when the thyroid gland produces too much thyroid hormone. It has many causes, such as infection, pregnancy, and iodine overexposure. Several conditions can also cause hyperthyroidism. The thyroid gland is a small organ within the neck. Its main function is to produce two thyroid hormone before releasing them...
Experimental Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Animal Studies
An experimental therapeutic cancer vaccine induced two distinct and desirable immune system responses that led to significant tumor regression in mice, report investigators from the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health. [Results were published October 26 in the journal Cell.]. The...
Onion Sensitivity: What It Is, And How It Could Already Be Affecting You
They're in almost every recipe you eat, and doctors report it's not an uncommon sensitivity for people with gastrointestinal distress.
E-cigarettes Are a “Significant Public Health Problem”
AACR and ASCO Release Joint Policy Statement on Electronic Nicotine Delivery Systems. The American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) and the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) on October 26 released a joint policy statement outlining the latest research on the use of e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine delivery systems (ENDS) and recommendations for regulating these products to protect public health. The statement was published in the AACR’s journal Clinical Cancer Research and ASCO’s Journal of Clinical Oncology.
Three Major Research Groups Join Forces to Drive Progress Against Pediatric Cancer
The Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital announced on October 13 the largest academic collaboration of its kind to transform and accelerate the identification of vulnerabilities in pediatric cancers and translate them into better treatments. The collaboration is supported by...
Pancreatic Cancer Survivor Shares a Message of Hope [VIDEO]
Laura Foote is now three years out from her pancreatic cancer diagnosis, thanks to a surgery performed by Richard Schulick, MD, MBA, director of the University of Colorado Cancer Center and chair of the Department of Surgery. In honor or Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month, which is marked each November, she shares her story in the video above. The transcript is below:
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
