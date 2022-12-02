Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Fatty Liver Disease Is Common Among People With HIV
More than a third of people living with HIV had fatty liver disease in a cohort study in Germany, and a substantial number had moderate or worse fibrosis, researchers reported in the journal AIDS. Noninvasive tests can be used to evaluate fatty liver disease in HIV-positive people, helping to identify those who might benefit from lifestyle changes to improve their metabolic health.
Underactive thyroid: The seven most common symptoms associated with the condition
The NHS defines an underactive thyroid (or hypothyroidism) as a failure of the thyroid gland, located in the neck in front of the windpipe, to produce sufficient quantities of the hormones needed to regulate the body’s metabolism, such as triiodothyronine and thyroxine.Without the right level of these hormones in production to moderate how the body stores and uses energy, many of its functions can gradually begin to slow down, affecting the internal organs.Symptoms associated with hypothyroidism develop slowly and are often difficult to distinguish from other ailments with which they might also be associated.The seven most common symptoms, according to...
KTBS
Cases of Meth-Linked Heart Failure Are Spreading Worldwide
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Methamphetamine wreaks havoc on the heart, warns new research that shows heart failure rates linked to the illicit drug are on the rise around the world. Not only are these cases increasing, but they are more severe than traditional heart failure cases and...
More young children die from Strep A infection
More young children have died after contracting Strep A infection.Health officials confirmed a youngster from St John’s School in Ealing, west London, had died from the bacterial infection, while the parents of a four-year-old boy from Buckinghamshire said he had died from Strep A.It comes after a pupil from Victoria primary school in Penarth, four miles south of Cardiff, also died.Last week, a six-year-old died after an outbreak of the same infection at a school in Surrey.Health officials are understood to have seen a slight rise in cases of Strep A, which can cause scarlet fever, though deaths and serious...
ajmc.com
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Related to Increased Incidence of CKD
A new review has found that increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD) may be seen among patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease. Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) was significantly associated with an increased incidence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), a meta-analysis published in Advances in Clinical and Experimental Medicine shows. In addition, NAFLD incidence was shown to be higher among patients living with diabetes.
MedicalXpress
Muscle wasting severity linked to type, size and location of tumor in mice
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. "Muscle wasting, and...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Boy, 12, dies from Strep A infection as parents warned to be vigilant
A 12-year-old boy is the latest child to die after contracting Strep A, according to reports.The boy, believed to be a Year 8 pupil from Colfe’s School in Lewisham, is understood to be the first secondary school student to fall victim to an infection caused by the bacteria after a spike in cases in recent weeks. In a letter reported to have been sent to parents, headmaster Richard Russell said the student’s death was a “huge shock”. He said the school had taken advice from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), but reassured parents that the risk to their...
Liver Diseases Are on the Rise Worldwide
The Global Liver Institute (GLI), a patient-led liver health nonprofit, this month released its Global State of Liver Health report, which compiles statistics and expert opinions to encourage lifestyle changes and global management regarding liver health. Liver diseases have become a leading cause of death worldwide. Some 844 million people...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
physiciansweekly.com
Prevalence of Methamphetamine-Related Heart Failure Increasing
FRIDAY, Dec. 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) — The prevalence of methamphetamine-associated heart failure (MethHF) is increasing and is associated with significant morbidity, according to a review published online Dec. 1 in Heart. Veena Manja, Ph.D., from the VA Center for Innovation to Implementation in Menlo Park, California, and colleagues...
Can Putting Vicks VapoRub on Your Feet Cure a Cough?
There’s no actual scientific evidence to support it, but plenty of people still swear by Vicks VapoRub as an unconventional cure for a cough. It’s that time of year again—sniffles and coughs are going around, and many of us who have caught whichever bug is spreading like wildfire at daycare this year would just like some relief from those annoying cold symptoms, like a lingering cough. If you’re ready to try anything to get a break from coughing, here’s an unconventional cure that might be worth a shot: Putting Vicks VapoRub on the soles of your feet, then covering it with a clean pair of socks.
Out for Delivery: HIV Testing at Home
Testing yourself for HIV for free is about to get a lot easier, thanks to the largest HIV self-testing program in U.S. history. The Together TakeMeHome program aims to deliver 1 million rapid HIV tests across the country starting in early 2023. The federal government, via the Centers for Disease...
Medical News Today
Persistent asthma may cause buildup of artery plaque, raising heart disease risk
Asthma is a lung condition characterized by inflammation and narrowing of the small airways. A recent study found that people with persistent asthma had higher levels of inflammation and more artery plaque than those without asthma. The findings suggest that people with persistent asthma may be at higher risk of...
How A Leaky Gut Can Worsen Your Asthma Symptoms
Research tells us that our gut is connected to almost every aspect of our overall health. Read on to find out how a leaky gut may worsen asthma symptoms.
HCV-Positive and HCV-Negative Kidney Transplants Have Similar Outcomes
People who receive kidney transplants from deceased donors with hepatitis C virus (HCV) have graft survival rates comparable to those who receive HCV-negative organs, according to study findings published in JAMA. “This study and others suggest that many patients on the transplant waiting list should weigh the option of transplant...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
