Mesa County, CO

Connecting the dots: 2023 forecast: Mesa County positioned for growth

Mesa County is positioned for growth in 2023, according to the latest results of an annual business and economic forecast for the year ahead. The mostly upbeat outlook is based in part on a more diversified economy with expected gains in the energy, manufacturing and tourism sectors. Economic indicators also point to improving conditions.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Mesa County survey produces telling results for businesses

Mesa County has released the highly anticipated results of the Tell Us community survey. More than 1,200 residents completed the survey over the summer and provided valuable feedback. The survey asked residents about their perceptions of county programs and services as well as their community priorities. For local businesses, the...
MESA COUNTY, CO
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County

City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
MESA COUNTY, CO
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt

Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. A website designer in Colorado opened the case to avoid making wedding websites for gay couples. City of Grand Junction launches survey to provide insight into homeless community. Updated: 9 hours ago. The study is geared at understanding...
MONTROSE, CO
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Bray Cares Foundation awards grants

The Bray Cares Foundation awarded eight grants worth a total of $35,000 to address housing-related needs in Mesa County. Bray & Co. Real Estate based in Grand Junction established the Bray Cares Foundation and partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to raise funds and make grants to nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded a total of $110,000 in grants.
MESA COUNTY, CO
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Construction under way on latest U.S. Highway 6 improvements

Construction is under way on improvements to U.S. Highway 6 in Clifton. The Colorado Department of Transportation and United Companies, the contractor on the project, have begun work on U.S. Highway 6 just west of the intersection with the Interstate Highway 70 Business Loop. The project will realign and update...
CLIFTON, CO
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance

MONTROSE, CO
Healthy endeavors: 2022 a good year for network

Monument Health experienced a big year, and we loved celebrating our partnerships at a recent networking reception. We’re nothing without our partners. Our entire business model is predicated around convening different stakeholders to work toward the common goals of better health care affordability, outcomes and quality. The phenomenal showing of people who came to the event validated the work we’re doing to build strong partnerships.
MESA COUNTY, CO
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
St. Mary’s earns A for patient safety efforts

St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction has once again received an A for its efforts to ensure patient safety. The medical center, part of Intermountain Healthcare, received an A rating from the Leapfrog Group in its fall 2022 hospital grades report. “This national distinction celebrates our...
GRAND JUNCTION, CO

