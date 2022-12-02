Read full article on original website
Related
thebusinesstimes.com
Connecting the dots: 2023 forecast: Mesa County positioned for growth
Mesa County is positioned for growth in 2023, according to the latest results of an annual business and economic forecast for the year ahead. The mostly upbeat outlook is based in part on a more diversified economy with expected gains in the energy, manufacturing and tourism sectors. Economic indicators also point to improving conditions.
thebusinesstimes.com
Mesa County survey produces telling results for businesses
Mesa County has released the highly anticipated results of the Tell Us community survey. More than 1,200 residents completed the survey over the summer and provided valuable feedback. The survey asked residents about their perceptions of county programs and services as well as their community priorities. For local businesses, the...
KJCT8
COVID-19 cases rising to dangerous levels in Mesa County
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Updated: 6 hours ago. The driver of an allegedly stolen Jeep tried to flee after being...
KJCT8
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt
Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. A website designer in Colorado opened the case to avoid making wedding websites for gay couples. City of Grand Junction launches survey to provide insight into homeless community. Updated: 9 hours ago. The study is geared at understanding...
New City of Grand Junction Childcare Facility
The City of Grand Junction is about to host a public ribbon cutting for a Childcare Facility catered to City employees.
KJCT8
Landscaping amendment proposal for Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Grand Junction has updated a previously proposed amendment regarding landscaping projects, including tree preservation and irrigation designs. The Community Development Department has collaborated with the Parks and Recreation Department to draft a revision to the landscaping regulation. The ordinance balances many goals; among them are...
thebusinesstimes.com
Bray Cares Foundation awards grants
The Bray Cares Foundation awarded eight grants worth a total of $35,000 to address housing-related needs in Mesa County. Bray & Co. Real Estate based in Grand Junction established the Bray Cares Foundation and partners with the Western Colorado Community Foundation to raise funds and make grants to nonprofit organizations. Since its inception, the foundation has awarded a total of $110,000 in grants.
KJCT8
First flu hospitalizations reported in Mesa County this season
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Four people were hospitalized for influenza in Mesa County in November. Of these cases, three of them were in pediatric patients. In the state of Colorado, there have been 517 flu-related hospitalizations, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Mesa County Public...
thebusinesstimes.com
Construction under way on latest U.S. Highway 6 improvements
Construction is under way on improvements to U.S. Highway 6 in Clifton. The Colorado Department of Transportation and United Companies, the contractor on the project, have begun work on U.S. Highway 6 just west of the intersection with the Interstate Highway 70 Business Loop. The project will realign and update...
KJCT8
New information about Grand Junction’s homeless problem and how the city hopes to solve it
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We told you last week the city plans to interview at least 50 homeless people between now and the end of December. Click here to read a copy of the questionnaire. It’s geared at understanding how people became homeless and what keeps them that way....
Grand Junction to Delta: What Highway 50 Looked Like in 1906
Living in Western Colorado means you have been down US Highway 50 a thousand times. Have you ever wondered what it was like for some of Mesa County's earliest residents to get back and forth between these two towns?. Facebook user Karen Vorbeck Williams recently shared a photo of what...
KJCT8
Five hurt after stolen Jeep slams into ambulance
City of Montrose dump truck damaged by four tons of searing asphalt. A dump truck owned by the City of Montrose needs fixed after a miscommunication filled the cab with four tons of asphalt. Supreme Court hearing case that could roll back significant civil rights protections. Updated: 6 hours ago.
3-Million-Year-Old Camelop Fossil Discovered on I-70 in Colorado
Prior to the last Ice Age, Camelops used to roam through what would become Colorado and New Mexico for a few million years. Camelops ranged from Alaska all the way down to Guatemala with many passing through the Grand Junction area. Since Camelops have been gone for over 10,000 years...
thebusinesstimes.com
Healthy endeavors: 2022 a good year for network
Monument Health experienced a big year, and we loved celebrating our partnerships at a recent networking reception. We’re nothing without our partners. Our entire business model is predicated around convening different stakeholders to work toward the common goals of better health care affordability, outcomes and quality. The phenomenal showing of people who came to the event validated the work we’re doing to build strong partnerships.
Grand Junction Nightmare Intersection Goes Bye-Bye
You've probably wasted a measurable percentage of your life waiting at this Grand Junction, Colorado intersection. Well, the dilemma is now a thing of the past. After months (or has it been years?) of construction on North Avenue, one improvement makes for a major leap for mankind. Trying To Attempt...
KJCT8
Rain and snow increasing across the Western Slope starting Tuesday
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - An Avalanche Warning is in effect for the central and northern mountains, including many of the major ski towns along and north of I-70: Aspen, Vail, Copper Mountain, Avon, Breckenridge, Loveland, Arapahoe Basin, Winter Park, Steamboat Springs, Frisco, Minturn, and Snowmass. Cracking snow slabs with up to two feet of new snow will increase the avalanche risk throughout this week.
thebusinesstimes.com
St. Mary’s earns A for patient safety efforts
St. Mary’s Hospital and Medical Center in Grand Junction has once again received an A for its efforts to ensure patient safety. The medical center, part of Intermountain Healthcare, received an A rating from the Leapfrog Group in its fall 2022 hospital grades report. “This national distinction celebrates our...
Mesa County Ordinance 14 Passes Initial Reading
Mesa County is considering an ordinance that will give the county the ability to fine illegal residents of County Land.
Grand Junction Colorado Page Showcases Amazing Christmas Trees
Would you like to take a gander at some of the best Christmas trees in Western Colorado? Here's a place where you can see several Grand Junction area trees, as well as others from all over the world, all decked out for the holiday. While you're at it, you can...
MAP: Grand Junction + Area Christmas Light Displays
It's everyone's favorite time of the year when you gather the family and drive around Grand Junction looking at Christmas lights. As we do every year, we've compiled a map of houses around town with awesome Christmas displays. There are over 70 locations around the Grand Valley where you can...
Comments / 0