"NCIS" is nearing the middle of its 20th season, and it has remained one of television's most popular shows (via Variety). The current cast of the Major Case Response Team has undoubtedly had its ups and downs in Season 19, especially with the exit of significant character Mark Harmon's Leroy Jethro Gibbs. He was arguably a father-like figure to Timothy McGee (Sean Murray) and Nicholas 'Nick' Torres (Wilmer Valderrama). So the adjustment of having Alden Parker (Gary Cole) lead the team came with some hesitation. Nevertheless, the MCRT is always a family, and they proved that during the Season 20 premiere as McGee, Torres, Jessica Knight (Katrina Law), Kasie Hines (Diona Reasonover), Jimmy Palmer (Brian Dietzen), and even Dr. Donald 'Ducky' Mallard (David McCallum) fought for Parker's innocence.

1 DAY AGO