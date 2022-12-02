Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Record Number of Fatal Drug ODs for Pregnant, Postpartum Women
TUESDAY, Dec. 6, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Pregnant and postpartum women are dying of drug overdoses in record numbers, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made things worse, a new study shows. Deaths increased about 81% over the past four years, hitting a record high in 2020, according to researchers...
Chile Investigates Hepatitis A-Tainted Raspberries Recalled in U.S.
SANTIAGO (Reuters) - Chile's government launched an investigation on Tuesday after raspberries from a Chilean company were recalled in the United States due to hepatitis A contamination. U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) testing found the presence of hepatitis A in James Farm brand frozen raspberries from the South American...
U.S. Railroad Investor Resolutions Urge Paid Sick Leave for Workers
(Reuters) - Investors have proposed shareholder resolutions at two U.S. railroads calling for paid sick leave for workers, an issue that nearly caused a national rail strike, and they could go to an advisory vote at shareholder meetings in the spring. On Friday President Joe Biden signed legislation to block...
