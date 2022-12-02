Read full article on original website
Black, Native children over-represented in Nebraska child welfare system
Growing up, Terrell McKinney didn’t cross paths with the child welfare system directly. But the North Omaha native knew plenty of other children who had gone through an abuse or neglect investigation or been removed from their homes and placed in foster care. That’s hardly a surprise, given that...
Indiana governor seeking college grads for unique fellowship program
The governor's office is seeking a handful of recent or soon-to-be college graduates interested in beginning their careers in some of the most important offices of state government. The 2023-24 Governor’s Fellowship is a highly selective, paid program offering a unique employment and educational experience by placing fellows in positions...
$3M in grants to improve in-state meat processing
COLUMBIA – The South Carolina Department of Agriculture is seeking to improve meat-processing capacity in the state with a new $3 million matching grant program. The funding will help local processing facilities thrive and employ more workers, assist the state’s more than 700 livestock farmers in serving local needs, and increase the supply of local meat for consumers.
Illinois Freedom Caucus calling for end of consent calendar
(The Center Square) – A group of Illinois lawmakers is calling for an end to a House practice that allows many measures to be voted on with one vote and little discussion. The Illinois Freedom Caucus, a group of downstate Republicans, said the practice enables House leadership to pass hundreds of bills with a single roll call vote.
Michael Pacheco Appointed Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations
Department of Corrections Director Daniel Shannon appointed Michael Pacheco as the Prison Division Deputy Administrator of Operations. Director Shannon expressed his complete conﬁdence in Mr. Pacheco in his new capacity recognizing his extensive background in Wyoming corrections. The effective date of the appointment will be Monday December 5, 2022.
Another $12.68 Million Added to Wyoming Unclaimed Property Pot
Those looking for some extra spending money this holiday season are encouraged to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if they are entitled to any of the $106.8 million owed to residents and former residents of the State. The Unclaimed Property Division of the Wyoming State Treasurer’s Office has received more than...
Georgia growers presented King Cotton Awards
PERRY — County UGA Cooperative Extension Service agents are an important resource for Georgia cotton farmers. Agents are known for delivering timely and accurate information, which is instrumental for the success of Georgia’s farmers. They also perform community specific research, education and outreach programs designed to help farmers maximize yields and efficiency.
Luzerne County Council to consider budget-cutting amendments Tueday
Luzerne County Council will consider proposed budget amendments to trim the 6.75% property tax hike in the county's 2023 budget proposal Tuesday — though council members say it will be difficult to eliminate a tax hike altogether. Council is scheduled to approve the county's final 2023 budget Dec. 13....
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
December 10 Election Day reminders
BATON ROUGE, La. - Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin is reminding everyone that Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 is Election Day. In preparation for the election, Secretary Ardoin encourages voters to remember:. Early voting ends Dec. 3. Polls closed today at 6 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is...
Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation awards three $10,000 grants
ATLANTA — The Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation announced recently the recipients of its Callahan Incentive Grant, a matching grant given to nonprofit or government organizations undertaking the rehabilitation of a historic building or site in Georgia. Made possible by Barbara and Les Callahan, long-time supporters of The Georgia...
Texas troopers continue to pursue and arrest human smugglers
(The Center Square) – Texas Department of Public Safety troopers continue to pursue and catch human smugglers as they attempt to transport foreign nationals who’ve illegally entered Texas north to other cities. DPS troopers working with local law enforcement through Operation Lone Star are filling “the dangerous gaps...
Improving weather for this afternoon
SHREVEPORT, La. - A warm front was bisecting the ArkLaTex during the mid morning on this Monday. South of the boundary, it was in the 60s-70s. North...temperatures were in the 40s-50s. Mega 3 Storm Team Doppler Radar showed spotty showers over northern sections near the warm front. Patchy drizzle and...
