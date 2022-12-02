ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Daily Voice

Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested

Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

Gun Store Employee Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police

An employee of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

“He Was a Father First”: Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax County

A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC Washington

Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police

A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WUSA9

Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
WASHINGTON, DC
foxbaltimore.com

Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
BALTIMORE, MD
WRIC - ABC 8News

Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change

Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
NBC Washington

Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized

Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries

LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
LEESBURG, VA
CBS Baltimore

Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP. 
BALTIMORE, MD

