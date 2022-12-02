Read full article on original website
Stranger Accused Of Murdering Maryland Teen Arrested, Motive Still Unknown, Police Say
A Hyattsville man has been arrested after brutally stabbing and killing a Maryland teenager, authorities say. Rasheed Anwar, 65, is accused of fatally stabbing Therry Buhdeng, 19, on Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 11:45 a.m., in the 4600 block of Baltimore Avenue, according to Prince George’s County police. Police discovered...
Maryland Murder Suspect Ripped Out Of Hiding, Arrested
Police have arrested a Baltimore suspect accused of murdering a man last month, authorities say. Josh Roberts, 27, was located and arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 29, after being connected to the Monday, Nov. 28 murder or Khalil Tatum, according to Baltimore police. Police believe that Roberts shot Tatum in the...
NBC Washington
Gun Store Employee Shoots at Montgomery County Officer: Police
An employee of a gun store in Rockville, Maryland, shot at a police officer's unmarked car Tuesday, hitting the car twice, police say. Montgomery County police officers were on patrol in the area of the Engage Armament store on East Gude Drive overnight because of recent burglaries at other gun shops.
NBC Washington
“He Was a Father First”: Man Shot Dead on Sidewalk in Hybla Valley Area of Fairfax County
A man was shot and killed on a sidewalk in the Hybla Valley area of Fairfax County, Virginia, Monday night, and neighbors say they're concerned for their safety. One resident found 26-year-old Jordan Summers injured and lying on the sidewalk at the Colchester Towne Condominiums on Audubon Avenue about 8 p.m. Medics who arrived a short time later declared him dead.
Bar Security Guard Who Pepper Sprayed, Hit, Killed Soccer Coach Charged With Murder
Police have arrested a murder suspect after gathering enough evidence for a warrant after he was accused of violently killing a man who through a brick toward him last month, authorities say. Keith Luckey, 39, was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6 after he fatally shot Kevin Abel Torres Guerrero, 35,...
NBC Washington
Prince George's County Student Brought Loaded Ghost Gun to School: Police
A 16-year-old student was arrested Tuesday after he brought a loaded gun to school in Capitol Heights, Maryland, police say. Shortly after 10 a.m., a teacher told a school resource officer and security at Central High School that the boy was armed. Police then found the student and discovered a ghost gun in his jacket. Ghost gun is the term used for firearms that don't have serial numbers and are, therefore, untraceable.
Police investigating homicide in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was shot Sunday night in Southeast D.C. Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the report of a shooting in the 4200 block of 4th Street Southeast just before 10:45 a.m. Responding officers found a man shot in the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maryland Woman Runs Over Police Officer While Fleeing Crime Scene
A police officer was partially run over by a woman in Gambrills following a domestic incident over the weekend, authorities say. Michelle Sherman, 26, was arrested after fleeing the scene of a domestic incident in the 1000 block of Crain Highway around 9:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2, according to Anne Arundel County police.
foxbaltimore.com
Man, woman killed last week identified by Baltimore Police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department identified two homicide victims killed last week. 36-year-old Ralph Johnson was killed December 1, 2022 while in the 5000 block of East monument Street. Police responded to the scene at an East Baltimore gas station after receiving reports of a shooting. He...
Man steals Maryland Live! casino voucher, drives at victim with his car
A man is accused of stealing a voucher from a Maryland Live! Casino slot machine, then driving at the victim when he was confronted, on Friday afternoon.
Fairfax teacher arrested for assault of student
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Fairfax County Public Schools special education teacher was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault of a special needs student. According to the Fairfax County Police Department, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, a staff member at George C. Marshall High School in the Tyson’s Corner area witnessed 50-year-old […]
Maryland Walgreens Thief Escapes Store After Lunging For Loose Change
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who snatched money from a Walgreens cashier in Odenton, authorities say. Images of the suspect were released in an effort to help identify him after he robbed the Walgreens in the 8300 block of Piney Orchard Parkway around 8 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, according to Anne Arundel County police.
Single Mom Returning To DC From Virginia Fatally Struck By Stray Bullet With Kids In Car
A 30-year-old mom driving home to Washington DC from Virginia was struck and killed by a stray bullet with her two children in her car, according to police and those who knew her.Fajr Vallejos was visiting her parents in Alexandria with her children, 8 and 5, and was just a few blocks away from her…
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Maryland Found Dead In River, Police Say (UPDATED)
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced.An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court…
Suspects At Large After Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast DC, Police Say
Police have identified the 20-year-old man who was found shot to death in a Southeast Washington, DC home on Sunday night.Southeast resident Marjai Wimbush was discovered shot and killed in the 4200 block of 4th Street shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, investigators announced on Monday a…
NBC Washington
Historic African American Church Broken in to and Vandalized
Several people broke into a historic African American church in Maryland last month and left damage behind, Montgomery County police said. About 11 p.m. Nov. 25, the group forced its way into Scotland AME Zion Church in Potomac and vandalized property, police said. “It’s very disheartening, and I hope somewhere...
6 teens charged, Leesburg sneaker store owner recovers from 2 smash-and-grab burglaries
LEESBURG, Va. — A Loudoun County business owner is recovering after police say her sneaker store was burglarized twice in a matter of 10 days. "We started off with a call from the police early in the morning, it was very frightening, they called and told us, the store had been broken into and we need to respond quickly," said Dana Green the owner of Restocked Sneakers in Leesburg, Virginia.
Elderly Maryland Man Arrested For Long-Running Pickpocketing Scheme
Officers have charged an elderly man for a series of pickpocket thefts that occurred between April and September 2022 throughout several locations in Montgomery County, authorities announce. Arthur Earnest Kelly, 71, was arrested after being accused of distracting elderly victims in grocery stores before stealing their wallets and using their...
Woman, 19, shot multiple times, killed in Northeast Baltimore
BALTIMORE-- A woman was shot multiple times, killed Sunday morning in Northeast Baltimore, police say.At approximately 3:02 a.m., officers responded to the 5600 block of Woodmont Avenue for reports of a shooting; there officers found a 19-year-old female victim suffering from gunshot wounds.Medics responded and transported the victim to an area hospital, she was pronounced deceased a short time later, according to a release.Homicide Detectives are investigating and urge anyone with information to contact Homicide Detectives at 410-396-2100.Those who wish to remain anonymous may call the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
74-Year-Old Man Reported Missing In Prince George's County Found Dead, Police Say
The tale of a 74-year-old man reported missing in Prince George’s County has ended in tragedy as he was found dead, police announced. An alert was issued on Sunday, Dec. 4 regarding Johnnie Bouknight, who had last been seen at approximately 10 a.m. the day before in the 1200 block of Merganser Court in Upper Marlboro.
