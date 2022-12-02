Read full article on original website
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Two Key County Board Members Step Down
As the Vermilion County Board re-organizes it will be missing two long-time leaders. Steve Fourez and Dr. Wesley Bieritz decided not to seek re-election. Both men are Republicans and both have served as the head of some county board committees. Dr. Bieritz started his service with the county in 1977...
wmay.com
Shakeup At Pontiac Correctional Center Follows Hazing Investigation
Multiple officials at the Pontiac Correctional Center have resigned or been fired in the aftermath of an investigation into allegations of hazing and harassment directed toward a prison employee. The complaint and the fallout from it came to light this week with the release of a report from the Illinois...
wglt.org
LeRoy woman, 90, dies in rural McLean County crash
The McLean County Coroner's office released the identity of the crash victim as a 90-year-old woman from LeRoy. Authorities said a one person died in a motor vehicle crash Monday afternoon in rural LeRoy. McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder and McLean County Sheriff Matt Lane said in a joint news...
wsiu.org
Inspector General slams Pontiac prison workplace culture
A scathing report from the State Executive Inspector General show a climate of hazing and sexual discrimination created a hostile work environment at the state prison in Pontiac, including stating there is reason for disciplinary action against 10 employees for discriminating against a guard who was perceived to be gay.
ISP investigating I-74 crash near Tilton
TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash on I-74 at milepost 212 about 1.5 miles west of Tilton. ISP said only one lane of eastbound traffic is open to public traffic, and recovery options require the left westbound lane to be blocked. ISP advises everyone to use caution when […]
walls102.com
Livingston County welcomes new Sheriff
PONTIAC – A 20-year-veteran of the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department is the new Sheriff. Sheriff Ryan Bohm took the oath of office Thursday, replacing retired Sheriff Tony Childress, who spent nearly 30 years in law enforcement. Sheriff Bohm, a lifelong resident of Livingston County, ran unopposed in the November election. His brother, Sgt Robbie Bohm, has worked for the Pontiac Police Department for 20 years.
WCIA
Another staffing shake-up for Vermilion Regional Airport
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — There’s another staffing shake-up for the Vermilion Regional Airport in Danville. The office manager resigned on Friday. In October, we reported about the airport manager who quit during a board meeting after being accused of drinking and driving on the runway. In that same...
Crime Stoppers looking for Champaign battery suspect
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an aggravated battery that happened in September. Officials said that the evening of Sept. 17, two men attacked a third inside One Stop Food and Liquor on North Neil Street. Champaign Police identified one of the suspects but needs […]
WAND TV
Man sentenced to 12 years for attempted kidnapping
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A Roberts, Illinois, man was sentenced on Friday to 12 years of imprisonment for attempted kidnapping. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, Paul Theesfield, 38, of the 200 block of Maple Avenue, pleaded guilty back in July, to attempting to kidnap a woman in Gibson City, Illinois, on December 5, 2020.
Mahomet teenager pleads guilty to unlawful possession of a gun
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)– A Mahomet teenager pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a gun. We told you last month, a 16-year-old who has autism was showing around a gun at candlewood estates. The State’s Attorney says he was showing it to other teenagers who bullied him. His 14-year-old friend convinced him to hand over the […]
Coroner identifies Leroy deadly car crash victim
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder has identified the person killed in Monday’s deadly car crash. Josephine Althouse of Leroy, age 90, was pronounced dead on the scene of the accident. Tuesday’s autopsy report stated that Althouse died from multiple blunt injuries. Althouse was the sole driver and occupant of an […]
Crime of the Week: Decatur shooting
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department needs help in solving this week’s crime of the week. At approximately 2:30 a.m. on Nov. 27, the Decatur Police responded to a shooting in the alley of the 1600 block of E William. Officers observed a gunshot victim with a non-life-threatening injury to their leg upon […]
One dead in Leroy car crash
LEROY, Ill. (WCIA) — One person is dead following a car accident near Leroy on Monday. McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder’s office said they received notification of one death from the accident. It happened at the intersection of 3100 E. at 400 North Rd. just east of Leroy at approximately 3:27 p.m. Officials are […]
nprillinois.org
Several central Illinois counties are at an elevated level for COVID-19
Health officials remain concerned that too few are getting the new COVID booster shots. The shots have been available since September. In Illinois, just over 16% of the eligible population have received the booster dose. Compare that to 70% who have completed their primary series of vaccines. The concern comes...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
Crews respond to Danville fire on Saturday
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Danville Fire Department responded to a single-story house fire on Saturday. When crews arrived at the 800 block of Johnson St. at around 12:48 p.m., they found heavy fire, including flames extending through the roof of the home. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes. […]
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
decaturian.com
Ambulance Crashes into Millikin Wrestling Building
Around 6:00 pm on Saturday, an ambulance swerved into the Millikin Wrestling building after colliding with a white vehicle at the intersection of S. Church and W. Wood St near Downtown Decatur. No one was hurt. An additional ambulance was called to the scene due to the collision. Additionally, the...
Man arrested in connection to Danville shooting
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A Danville man is under arrest after officers said they identified him as the suspect in a shooting that left a teenager hurt Thursday afternoon. Charles R. Moody was arrested on a charge of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon with further charges pending review of the case by the […]
WAND TV
Multi-car crash at MLK and Garfield in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — Three cars crashed at the intersection of N. Martin Luther King Jr Dr and E Garfield Ave in Decatur on Friday afternoon. Decatur Fire Department confirmed that three people were transported by ambulance to a local hospital. No other injuries have been reported. The intersection...
