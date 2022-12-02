BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Smart tech can be a lot of fun and make your life much easier, but the research required to pick devices and the price tags of these items can often discourage potential buyers. For this reason, smart home upgrades make great gifts. Smart tech isn’t always something a friend or loved one will get for themselves, but it’s definitely something they can benefit from and appreciate in the long term.

1 DAY AGO