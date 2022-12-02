Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Man being charged after attack on pregnant woman in Evansville
An Evansville man is behind bars after being accused of attacking a pregnant woman. Officers with the Evansville Police Department were called to an assault at the Quality Inn off of East Morgan Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A woman told police she had been attacked by 60-year-old Johnny McGillem,...
wevv.com
Woman charged with battery against police officer
An Evansville woman was arrested after being accused of kicking a police officer on Saturday. Authorities say an officer was sent to Grandview Towers Apartments on Saturday around 3:22 p.m. for customer trouble. A taxi driver said that a passenger, Whitney Farmer, was refusing to pay, according to an affidavit.
wevv.com
Defense for Henderson double-murder suspect argues mental instability
A double-murder suspect out of Henderson, Kentucky, appeared in court on Monday morning. Kenneth Gibbs, 37, appeared in court Monday after being accused of fatally shooting two people and injuring two others at the Harbor House Men's Center in August. Gibbs's defense attorneys were in the courtroom Monday. Attorneys defending...
wevv.com
Woman identified as victim in Evansville murder investigation
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a victim in a weekend murder investigation. The coroner says 37-year-old Gamia L. Stuart is the woman who was shot and killed on Sunday. Police said they found Stuart shot multiple times at an apartment on Clayton Avenue Sunday morning.
wevv.com
Evansville woman accused of hitting man with car after argument
An Evansville woman was arrested Sunday after being accused of hitting a man with her car. The Evansville Police Department says officers were called to the area of North 9th Avenue and West Michigan Street around 12:30 p.m. Sunday after a man called 911 and said someone had hit him with a car.
wevv.com
Central City Man arrested after hammer attack
In Muhlenberg County, a man is accused of assaulting someone with a hammer. Central City Police say they were called to West Reservoir Avenue on Friday. Authorities say Jason Wilson was arrested and taken to the Muhlenberg County Detention Center. He faces assault in the 2nd degree. We're told the...
wevv.com
2 arrested for trespassing and drug possession on old UE softball field
Two people have been arrested for drug possession and trespassing at the University of Evansville's old softball field on Division Street. Authorities say officers were sent to the old UE softball field after UE officials said someone was living in the building adjacent to the field and wanted to clear the space out.
wevv.com
One man is in custody linked to an early Sunday morning murder investigation
An Evansville man has been arrested for murder following a Sunday morning shooting. Central Dispatch says, they received a call for a person who was shot shortly before 9:00 A.M. The incident unfolded along Clayton Avenue, on the city's southeast side. Police arrested Clifton Fletcher in connection to the murder...
wevv.com
Evansville mom charged in child's fentanyl overdose death gets 25 years in prison
An Evansville mom who was charged in the fentanyl overdose death of her young child has received her prison sentence. Our 44News crews were in the courtroom on Friday when Makaylee Opperman learned her sentencing. Opperman was sentenced to 25 years in prison on Friday in connection with the fentanyl...
wevv.com
Evansville man identified as victim in fatal tree trimming accident
An Evansville man has been identified as the victim in a fatal tree trimming incident that happened on Bickmeier Road on Friday morning. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says 41-year-old Travis Lee Burkett died from internal crushing injuries from the work-related accident. As we reported Friday, authorities responded to a...
wevv.com
Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant catches on fire
A Webster County, Kentucky restaurant caught fire on Saturday morning. Poole, Kentucky dispatch said the call came in at 9:55 a.m. on Saturday. Authorities say no injuries have been reported. Papaw's Poole Mill Restaurant said in a Facebook post, "thankfully we were there working and caught it before it was...
wevv.com
Another candidate emerges in the 2023 Evansville mayoral race
There's another contender seeking to lead the City of Evansville. Natalie Rascher says she is seeking to run as a Republican candidate for mayor in 2023. Rascher works in public accounting in human capital management and organizational development. Rascher held a public announcement this weekend at Kipplee's restaurant.
wevv.com
Owensboro skyline staple to be demolished Sunday
In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.
