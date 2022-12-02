In a matter of days, the skyline of Owensboro will be changed forever with the implosion of two stacks at the Elmer Smith Power Plant. "The Elmer Smith Station has provided power to the Owensboro community for, since 1964, so it's become a very important part of our daily lives whether we realized it or not," said Sonya Dixon of the Owensboro Management Utility.

