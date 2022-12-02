Read full article on original website
Related
Work starting soon on $250M Adelaide Pointe development on Muskegon Lake
MUSKEGON, MI – Work on the $250 million Adelaide Pointe, which includes a mixed-use development and marina on Muskegon Lake, is set to begin in a couple of weeks. Site preparation will begin in mid-December, with the bulk of the planned development on West Western Avenue to be constructed by June 2024, developer Ryan Leestma told MLive/Muskegon Chronicle.
Grand Rapids Board of Education looks to fill vacant spot
Board Member Kristian Grant will be stepping down from her role after her election to the State House of Representatives, according to a spokesperson for GRPS.
lowellsfirstlook.com
New Fairgrounds Get $6 Million Boost from the County
The Kent County Youth Fair has been working for years to raise the funds necessary to develop its new fairgrounds off Cascade Road in Lowell Charter Township. Today, it got a big boost with Kent County commissioners voting to allocate $6 million of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to the project.
Muskegon watershed assembly’s fellowship program spurred by grant
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI - A grant from the DTE Foundation is expected to help create a fellowship position for the Muskegon River Watershed Assembly staff. The Muskegon River Watershed Assembly (MRWA) recently announced the addition of a fellowship position thanks to a $130,000 DTE Foundation grant. MRWA partnered with the...
Timeline to purchase Grand Rapids amphitheater property being extended by arena authority
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The public authority that wants to build a 12,000-seat riverfront amphitheater in downtown Grand Rapids is giving itself more time before it purchases the nearly 12-acre city-owned site where the venue is expected to be built. The Grand Rapids-Kent County Convention/Arena Authority (CAA) was expected...
fox2detroit.com
Moelker Orchards closing after 115 years in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Moelker Orchards, a longtime Grand Rapids business, is closing later this month. Owners Tom and Bonnie Moelker are retiring and putting the farm up for sale next year. The Moelkers said the Market and Old Bell Bakery will close on Dec. 23. "We truly...
Grand Rapids looks to approve new police contract
The collective bargaining agreement between the Grand Rapids Police Officer Association and the city looks to address retention and recruitment.
whtc.com
Allegan Farmer Named to Statewide Panel
LANSING, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Dec. 2, 2022) – A third-generation farmer from Allegan has been appointed to a statewide panel. The office of Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced on Thursday that Ryan Drozd will serve a nearly three-year term on the Michigan Soybean Commission. The Purdue University graduate is an owner-partner in Drozd Family Grain, and will be part of a promotion committee that oversees the state’s soybean marketing program.
wgvunews.org
City of Muskegon
Muskegon is prepared for the holidays. Dave Alexander, Business Development Manager with the City of Muskegon/DDA joins us to discuss holidays in Lakeside providing a small town, home town Christmas gathering.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Birmingham developer buys vacant lot that has long eluded builders in Grand Rapids
A metro Detroit real estate investor is planning an apartment project in Grand Rapids at a site repeatedly targeted for housing developments that never panned out. Ryan Talbot, owner of Birmingham-based Talbot Development, on Monday signed closing documents to acquire the vacant lot at 220 Quimby St. NE in the Creston neighborhood from Isaac Oswalt, doing business as North End Lofts LLC, for an undisclosed sum.
Power restored to nearly 1.3k near Freeport
Power has been restored to nearly 1,300 customers near Freeport.
What’s being built near I-96 in Grand Rapids? Lots of homes and they’re for rent
GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, MI — More than six years after a proposal for a large apartment complex was scrapped, a different type of residential structures are being built on the site. A large-scale rental housing project is under construction at the site along Knapp Street NE near I-96.
Muskegon police, faith leaders meet to build trust
Faith leaders, community members and law enforcement officers met Saturday to talk about the challenges police face when responding to crisis calls.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Muskegon couple sets up city’s first cannabis microbusiness
A West Michigan couple has started up a city’s first-of-its-kind cannabis business. Karen and Steven Kekelik recently opened Muskegon’s first cannabis microbusiness, IndiGrow, according to a release Tuesday. A ribbon cutting will be held Jan. 6 at its location, 639 W. Clay Ave. A microbusiness can only sell...
Moelker Orchards to close permanently Dec. 23
Moelker Orchards announced it will close its doors permanently before the end of the year. The farm says it will close Dec. 23 after 115 years of service.
Lake Michigan Drive closed due to downed power lines, trees
ROBINSON TOWNSHIP, MI - Police say Lake Michigan Drive at 112th Avenue is closed due to downed power lines and trees across both lanes. Ottawa County Dispatch reported the road closure at 5:40 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Motorists are asked to find another route. The National Weather Service Grand Rapids...
Sinkhole causes detour in downtown Grand Rapids
A sinkhole disrupted traffic in downtown Grand Rapids Friday.
New traffic equipment coming to U.S. 131 in Grand Rapids will warn drivers of crashes, delays
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A road project is in the works along U.S. 131 that, once completed, will give motorists a heads up about potential crashes or roadblocks before running into them. The bonus, for drivers at least, is when work begins on the $1.75 million project, it shouldn’t...
'They don't have anybody coming to see them': Demand grows for Meals on Wheels program in West MI
NORTON SHORES, Mich. — It's the season of giving and a local organization is hoping people will give their time volunteering. Meals on Wheels offers nutritious home-delivered meals for the elderly and disabled across West Michigan. Besides being an associate pastor at a local church, Ronald Pimpleton also works...
Grand Rapids Latin teacher has tall task against 19-time ‘Jeopardy’ champion
You spend nearly a decade trying to live out your dream of getting on “Jeopardy” and you have to go against a 19-time champion. It’s the tall task which lies ahead for this Latin teacher from Grand Rapids who is a contestant tonight, Friday, December 2, on the game of answers and questions.
Comments / 0