Lady Bobcats win home opener

Green senior Katelinn Satterfield (2) is defended by East sophomore Jordan Steele (4) during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest in Franklin Furnace. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats started off strong and finished with a worthy second half in Thursday’s 39-15 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The win for Coach Melissa Knapp’s Lady Bobcats is their second in two tries — following Monday’s 50-49 win at Western in their season opener.

In their home opener against the Lady Tartans, Green pitched a 14-0 shutout in the first quarter and won the second half 18-6 en route to their 24-point victory.

“We’ve put a real emphasis on offense. Overall I was happy with the effort, we came out energized in the second half after a let down in the second quarter,” Knapp said. “I thought they responded well.”

Green put a pair of scorers in double figures, led by junior Alex Smith’s team-high 12 points.

Senior Anna Knapp scored 10 points and senior Katelinn Satterfield scored nine points as the pair made three field goals apiece.

“Those three are probably going to be leading scorers, it’s balanced offense for us. Alex (Smith) plays so hard, she has a knack for rebounding,” Knapp said. “She does great at reading the ball off the rim. She can hit a nice 15-foot shot. It’s nice to have three kids that I know can score, we’re getting better offensively which is good to see.”

East’s Jordan Steele was the Lady Tartans leading scorer with her game-high 13 points on four made field goals and five-of-seven shooting at the free-throw line.

Green will go for its third win in three games next Monday (Dec. 5) at Clay — a contest that begins a three-game road stretch for the Lady Bobcats.

On Dec. 6 they’ll travel to Hannan (W.Va.) for a non-league game, before resuming league play on Thursday (Dec. 8) at Symmes Valley.

“Clay’s a good ball club who is going to play hard. They’ve got a couple of good scorers so that’ll be a test for us,” Knapp said. “On the road all next week at Clay, at Hannan (W.Va.), and at Symmes Valley. Lots of travel ahead.”

***

BOX SCORE

Sciotoville 0 9 2 4 = 15

Green 14 7 9 9 = 39

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-2, 0-2 SOC I): Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Lanie Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Steele 4 0 5-7 13, Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 1 0 0-0 2, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0 5-7 15. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Lewis.

GREEN (2-0, 2-0 SOC I): Katelinn Satterfield 1 2 1-3 9, Anna Knapp 3 0 4-8 10, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 5 0 2-2 12, Mylee Brown 0 1 3-4 6, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3 10-17 39. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

