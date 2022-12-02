ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green, OH

Lady Bobcats win home opener

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=256L90_0jVZ6P1A00
Green senior Katelinn Satterfield (2) is defended by East sophomore Jordan Steele (4) during Thursday’s Southern Ohio Conference Division I contest in Franklin Furnace. Jacob Smith | Daily Times

FRANKLIN FURNACE — The Green Lady Bobcats started off strong and finished with a worthy second half in Thursday’s 39-15 win over East in Southern Ohio Conference Division I play.

The win for Coach Melissa Knapp’s Lady Bobcats is their second in two tries — following Monday’s 50-49 win at Western in their season opener.

In their home opener against the Lady Tartans, Green pitched a 14-0 shutout in the first quarter and won the second half 18-6 en route to their 24-point victory.

“We’ve put a real emphasis on offense. Overall I was happy with the effort, we came out energized in the second half after a let down in the second quarter,” Knapp said. “I thought they responded well.”

Green put a pair of scorers in double figures, led by junior Alex Smith’s team-high 12 points.

Senior Anna Knapp scored 10 points and senior Katelinn Satterfield scored nine points as the pair made three field goals apiece.

“Those three are probably going to be leading scorers, it’s balanced offense for us. Alex (Smith) plays so hard, she has a knack for rebounding,” Knapp said. “She does great at reading the ball off the rim. She can hit a nice 15-foot shot. It’s nice to have three kids that I know can score, we’re getting better offensively which is good to see.”

East’s Jordan Steele was the Lady Tartans leading scorer with her game-high 13 points on four made field goals and five-of-seven shooting at the free-throw line.

Green will go for its third win in three games next Monday (Dec. 5) at Clay — a contest that begins a three-game road stretch for the Lady Bobcats.

On Dec. 6 they’ll travel to Hannan (W.Va.) for a non-league game, before resuming league play on Thursday (Dec. 8) at Symmes Valley.

“Clay’s a good ball club who is going to play hard. They’ve got a couple of good scorers so that’ll be a test for us,” Knapp said. “On the road all next week at Clay, at Hannan (W.Va.), and at Symmes Valley. Lots of travel ahead.”

***

BOX SCORE

Sciotoville 0 9 2 4 = 15

Green 14 7 9 9 = 39

SCIOTOVILLE EAST (1-2, 0-2 SOC I): Journey Pelfrey 0 0 0-0 0, Lanie Lewis 0 0 0-0 0, Jordan Steele 4 0 5-7 13, Ella Shope 0 0 0-0 0, Madison Fitzgerald 1 0 0-0 2, Passion Merriman 0 0 0-0 0. Totals: 5 0 5-7 15. Fouls: 12. Fouled out: Lewis.

GREEN (2-0, 2-0 SOC I): Katelinn Satterfield 1 2 1-3 9, Anna Knapp 3 0 4-8 10, Mylee Hunt 0 0 0-0 0, Izzy Conley 0 0 0-0 0, Alex Smith 5 0 2-2 12, Mylee Brown 0 1 3-4 6, Ava Abrams 0 0 0-0 0, Makayla Laber 1 0 0-0 2. Totals: 10 3 10-17 39. Fouls: 11. Fouled out: None.

Reach Jacob Smith at (740) 370-0713 ext. 1930, by email at [email protected], or on Twitter @JacobSmithPDT © 2022 Portsmouth Daily Times, all rights reserved

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portsmouth Daily Times

Mohawks, Lintz top Titans

McDERMOTT — Northwest junior Connor Lintz simply took over for portions of the Mohawks’ 55-43 win over visiting Notre Dame on Friday night. The 6-foot-2 point guard made his return to the hardwood against the Titans after missing Tuesday’s season-opening 56-26 win over Clay — and his impact was felt immediately.
SOUTH EUCLID, OH
Cleveland.com

Oberlin professor to compete on ‘Jeopardy!’ this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Ron Cheung will compete on the December 7 episode of “Jeopardy!”. The Lakewood resident is an economics professor and department chair at Oberlin College. Depending on the outcome of tonight’s episode, Cheung could face the quiz show’s latest super champion, Cris Pannullo. The former professional...
OBERLIN, OH
wksu.org

Akron, Cuyahoga Falls look to change zoning codes for the Merriman Valley, Schumacher next year

Akron and Cuyahoga Falls will be looking to change their zoning codes next year to align with the Merriman Valley Schumacher Area Master Plan. "The zoning code actually determines the form and the character of the city, and it's actually a reflection of our values and aspirations," Akron city planner and architect Daniel DeAngelo said. "The thing is right now our zoning code is not a very good reflection of our values and aspirations, and that's why we're not getting the results that we want."
AKRON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If so, you should visit these local restaurants in the Akron area. Since 1986, this family-owned restaurant has been offering delicious all-day breakfast. As early as 5:30 in the morning and as late as the early evening, you can grab a tasty 3-egg omelet, buttermilk pancakes, and Texas French toast. Customers recommend the gyro omelet with feta cheese, chili cheese omelet, and country fried steak with spicy sausage gravy.
AKRON, OH
wvua23.com

Cleanup begins in Akron after tornado

A tornado blew through the town of Akron in Hale County Tuesday night. Hale County is no stranger to tornadoes. Several have touched down there in the past year. Oak Village community resident Porter Key lost everything he had in just a few harrowing moments, he said. But he’s focused on the future, not the past.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Parents, students react to security changes after lockdowns at 2 Akron schools

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two Akron schools were locked down Monday after a student was found with a gun and parents and students were quick to react on Tuesday morning. “I was just in fourth block and we just got the call for the lock down,” said Firestone senior Daniel Welty. “Kinda happens often enough that you get used to it but it’s still kinda scary, y’know.”
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Firefighters Battle Fires at Two Apartment Houses

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of fires in multi-unit apartment houses in Canton on Monday has the American Red Cross providing assistance to some families. The Canton Fire Department says the first fire was in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue SW near Raff Road.
CANTON, OH
kentwired.com

Updates on the mill fire investigation

A few days after the former Star of the West Mill caught fire, officials began investigating how it happened. Monday morning, multiple agencies collaborated to start the investigation into what caused the fire Friday morning. In downtown Kent, businesses have reopened, but the scene remains marked off by yellow Police...
KENT, OH
akronschools.com

I PROMISE School Student Recognized

The Partners in Education Academic All Star Award recognizes K-12 students who have exhibited academic achievement, community involvement, citizenship and leadership in and out of the classroom. Davierre Hart, from Akron Public Schools' I PROMISE School, is among those recognized most recently. The Ohio Lottery will continue to recognize Academic...
AKRON, OH
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Canton, OH

Canton, nicknamed the Hall of Fame City, is located in northeastern Ohio. It is situated on Nimishillen Creek, and it's where the National Football League (NFL) was founded in 1920, hence the nickname. Canton is the seat of Stark County and used to be an important manufacturing city, mainly because...
CANTON, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Seafood in the Suburbs of Cleveland

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these places in the suburbs. This place in Independence serves great Cajun-style seafood boils. Choose from fresh and flavorful seafood like Alaskan king crab legs, whole lobsters, snow crab legs, lobster tails, shrimp, crawfish, and mussels and seasoning options like Cajun butter, garlic butter, lemon pepper butter, and plain butter. If you prefer eating something less messy, check out their pho. They offer a great bowl of pho with a 4-ounce lobster tail, pho with shrimp, and spicy seafood pho, which comes with shrimp, scallop, and clams. The restaurant also has a delicious lobster roll with a quarter-pound of lobster.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get German Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these restaurants, which all offer fantastic German food. If you're looking for a restaurant with fun vibes and tasty food, you can't go wrong with this joint near Playhouse Square. Customers highly recommend their soft pretzels, and they especially recommend getting them with the house-made bier cheese sauce. As for entrees, patrons love the jaegerschnitzel (which is a fried breaded pork cutlet that's covered with a delicious mushroom gravy, bacon, and onion straws and comes with spaetzle and homemade cranberry-orange relish), sauerbraten (Bavarian-style marinated pot roast), and potato and cheese pierogi. The restaurant also offers vegetarian options like vegan bratwurst and vegan pierogi. If you like to eat a lot of food, they offer a great buffet spread on Sundays with items like soft pretzels, prime rib, pierogis, and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
5K+
Followers
62
Post
683K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy