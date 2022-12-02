What are your and your husband’s favorite things to do around Waco?. “We, of course, love doing things on campus, whether it’s theater or music or athletic events or things that we get to watch our students perform and show off their giftedness and skill. We also love some of the outdoor things you can do here. We don’t do them as often as we would like, but biking or walking along the river. We love Cameron Park. It’s an amazing city park — kind of a hidden gem in Waco. We’ve always really loved the Cameron Park Zoo, and part of that is because we were here in Waco [when] Shelby was born. Some of our earliest memories with Shelby in particular after she started walking were going to Cameron Park Zoo. It’s a really wonderful zoo for small children. We even have a brick in front of the lion habitat at the zoo that we gave a donation when they were building that. It’s a really wonderful zoo, but also because it has such great memories from when Shelby was a little girl.”

4 DAYS AGO