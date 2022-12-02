ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

UPS truck catches fire, dangles from bridge

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s9WwU_0jVZ61AD00

HAMMOND, Ind. — A driver escaped with minor injuries after his truck crashed off a bridge in Indiana and was left upside down and hanging over a river.

Photos from the Indiana State Police show the dramatic scene as the UPS truck’s charred trailer stood upright between two overpasses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KU5aV_0jVZ61AD00

In a news release, the Indiana State Police said its preliminary investigation showed the UPS tractor-trailer was traveling west on Interstate 90 when the vehicle veered from the left lane and struck the center median. The force of the crash sent the truck over the wall and into the Calumet River below.

State police described the truck as remaining “perpendicular, hanging off the bridge in between the east and westbound lanes.” The crash also caused the truck to burst into flames.

Rescuers raced to find the driver, who got himself out of the truck to safety and was found clinging to a concrete bridge pillar.

Crews brought in a crane to help remove the truck from the bridge. When the crane brought the trailer up, the cab detached and fell back into the water, WLS reported.

In a statement to WBBM, UPS said, “We are thankful our driver is safe and that no other vehicles were involved. We are working with responding authorities on this continuing investigation.”

State police said the truck’s trailer was empty at the time of the crash.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

2 dead, 1 missing in plane crash off Florida's Gulf coast

MIAMI - A private airplane crashed into the Gulf of Mexico off the Florida coast Saturday night, with two people confirmed dead and a third person believed to have been on the flight missing. Authorities in Venice initiated a search Sunday after 10 a.m. following a Federal Aviation Administration inquiry to the Venice Municipal Airport about an overdue single-engine Piper Cherokee that had not returned to its origin airport in St. Petersburg. Around the same time, recreational boaters found the body of a woman floating about 2.5 miles west of the Venice shore, city of Venice spokesperson Lorraine Anderson said in a statement. Divers from the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office located the wreckage of the rented airplane around 2 p.m. about a third of a mile offshore, directly west of the Venice airport, Anderson said. Rescuers found a deceased girl in the plane's passenger area. A third person, believed to be a male who was the pilot or a passenger, remained missing Sunday, Anderson said.
WMBB

Tourist involved in violent accident in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Georgia tourist is in custody after a violent night behind the wheel, according to Panama City Beach police. PCBPD said he was responsible for two different traffic crashes that happened within a few minutes of each other. The incidents began Friday evening at the Continental Condominiums on Front […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Central Florida Auto Show rolls into town

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Central Florida Auto Show is back in town in Orange County, checking out new cars and taking them on a test drive. But between supply and pricing lately, it’s been a challenge for some to buy a new one. According to Kelley Blue...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Partly cloudy and mild Monday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida’s nice weather pattern will stay in place all week. Tuesday morning will see some patchy fog, followed by partly cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Our area will be mild today with high temperatures in the upper 70s. High temperatures will...
Outsider.com

PHOTO: Florida Man Finds Sleeping Bear on His Front Porch

A Florida resident ended up with a living bear rug outside his front door when he found the creature taking a snooze on his front porch. Chuck Robbins from Heathrow, Florida has seen plenty of bears wandering through his part of the Sunshine State but never has he been so close to one or seen one quite this large. Robbins estimated that the snoozing bear weighed around 375 pounds.
WESH

Homeowners in Volusia community devastated by Hurricane Nicole determined to rebuild

WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. — Recovery efforts continue along the coast in Volusia County where back-to-back tropical storms left a number of properties damaged or destroyed. In Wilbur-by-the-Sea, homes literally fell into the ocean during Nicole. “When that tore apart like tissue paper I was very concerned,” said Phil Martin, who...
treasurecoast.com

Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach

Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
villages-news.com

Dog dies after vicious attack by pit bull on Historic Side of The Villages

A dog has died after a vicious attack by a pit bull on the Historic Side of The Villages. Casper was a three-year-old, 16-pound Coton DeTulear, who lived with with Robert and Darlene Stone in the Village of Silver Lake. They moved here in 2012 from Massachusetts. They got Casper when he was a puppy.
fox35orlando.com

Frustrated storm victims getting answers from Florida DEP about beach destruction

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. - Frustrated storm victims are finally getting some answers after getting the run around for weeks. Volusia County officials along with Florida Department of Environmental Protection hosted an open house to address emergency permitting for temporary and permanent repairs to coastal structures following Hurricane Ian and Nicole.
cbs12.com

Sheriff: Florida man charged with human trafficking, wife arrested for child neglect

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A Central Florida couple is behind bars after deputies say they committed serious crimes. The Marion County Sheriff's Office said on Friday, 47-year-old Dwight Tawan Edwards was arrested in Stockbridge, Georgia on a Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) warrant for six counts of human trafficking and six counts of lewd or lascivious battery.
WFLA

Invasive ‘monster lizards’ take over Florida backyard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An invasive species of lizard known as Nile monitors is taking over one Florida man’s backyard. According to NBC affiliate WBBH, Cape Coral resident Jason Derkevics spotted a six-foot-long reptile slithering around his property. Just a few moments later, he found another one, this time a baby. “This is one of […]
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Florida sues realty company and reality-star founder for ‘swindling’ homeowners across U.S.

The promise of quick cash has landed thousands of unsuspecting homeowners across the country with 40-year liens attached to their homes or lawsuits demanding thousands of dollars, in what Florida’s attorney general now calls a deceptive scheme to swindle customers out of their home equity. Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit Tuesday against MV Realty, a Florida-based company that was the subject of a national collaborative investigation by eight local television news stations in November.
WESH

Holiday events to attend in central Florida

Central Florida — Several counties across central Florida are kicking off the holiday season with festive events. Christmas is just a few weeks away and many families are planning to head to local holiday celebrations. Below find a list of holiday events in different counties in central Florida:. Marion...
WESH

Woman sentenced after 4 dogs died in hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — A Missouri woman whose dogs died in a hot car while she ate lunch in New Smyrna Beach pled no contest to four misdemeanor charges of animal cruelty. Tesia White appeared in court Tuesday for the plea and was sentenced to one year of probation plus 40 hours of community service. She said she left her four dogs in her vehicle last May with the windows up and the air conditioner on while traveling through, but at some point, the air conditioning shut down and the dogs were dead when she returned.
Jake Wells

Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each month

Counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) If you're noticing that your wallet is a bit emptier than usual right now, you'll want to keep reading. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. The parents of older kids would get $250 per child per month until the child turns 18 years old.
WFLA

Florida man spends $5 on Publix lottery ticket, wins $1 million back

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) — A Bradenton man is now a rich man after cashing in his $1 million ticket from the Florida Lottery. The Lottery said Terry Huffine of Bradenton won a $1 million top prize from the 50X The Cash Scratch-Off. Huffine won the prize from a ticket...
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Florida

Florida is a state abundant with pizza options and with so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great. That's why articles like this one published by Food & Wine come in handy. Singling out one pizzeria and deeming it "the best" is no easy feat, but that's exactly what the online media website has done. The article published earlier this year highlights the best pizza in all 50 states and the winner for Florida is Miami's Mister O1. Keep reading to learn more.
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
123K+
Followers
141K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy