klcc.org
Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units
Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
thelundreport.org
Oregon Health Authority Bringing In Dozens Of Contract Nurses For Children’s Hospitals
This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. The Oregon Health Authority is bringing in 112 out-of-state registered nurses and respiratory therapists to help the state’s two largest children’s hospitals. Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Legacy Health’s Randall Children’s Hospital, which are both in...
hillsboroherald.com
Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness
Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
Multnomah County public defender shortage leads to criminal cases dropped for alleged child beater, robbers, DUII drivers
The list of Multnomah County criminal cases dismissed this year because no public defenders were available to represent the accused is eye-opening, leaving victims awaiting justice that may never come:. A visibly swollen and bruised 11-year-old girl who told Fairview police she didn’t want to go home because her mother...
WWEEK
Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union
Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Pamplin Media Group
'It's not fun to come in second': The behind-the-scenes consultant who has made her mark on Lake Oswego politics
Resident Elaine Franklin has helped lead winning Lake Oswego campaigns for a decade. Elaine Franklin is a reluctant interviewee. She does not believe political consultants should enter the spotlight — the candidates should do the talking and the results should speak for themselves. Though a private person and a...
Reed College professor will resign after online video prompted investigation
Portland neuroscience researcher Paul Currie says medication caused behavior that led to calls for his resignation.A Portland college professor who was filmed berating fast food employees and inquiring about their immigration status earlier this year says he doesn't remember the incident, blaming medication side effects for his behavior. Reed College Psychology professor Paul Currie told Pamplin Media Group that he feels "shame and regret" over the remarks he made to employees in March, while waiting in his vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. Currie interrogated an employee, citing "rude behavior" and suggested the restaurant hired "illegal immigrants." The neuroscience researcher...
Cowlitz tribe’s gamble: Campaign to keep rivals to ilani casino at bay raises questions
Since 2016, the Cowlitz Indian Tribe has paid millions to a Portland consulting firm and its owners to protect its highly successful ilani Casino Resort from unwanted competition — namely other tribes looking to expand their gaming operations in Oregon. Ilani became the nearest casino to Portland when it...
Multnomah County health officer asks people to wear mask indoors to help overwhelmed hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. — The health officer for Multnomah County is asking everyone to start wearing face masks indoors when they're around other people, at least through the end of the year, to help keep a rise in respiratory infections in check. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines made...
Child luring sting nabs 8, including Milwaukie restaurateur
A multi-agency child sex sting led to the arrest of 8 men, including one who was a co-owner of a Milwaukie eatery.
Pamplin Media Group
Dog helps dental patients feel comforted at Lake Oswego clinic
Lake Oswego Dental Care employs Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever who welcomes patients and sits with them during their visits. A local dentist enlists a canine pal to help comfort patients during procedures. Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever, uses her talents for happily greeting patients and keeping them company during...
Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution
Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
‘We would like to have our items back’: Equipment, supplies stolen from preschool
Supplies and playground equipment were recently stolen from a Gresham pre-school and the owner is wondering how she’ll afford to replace everything and still provide holiday bonuses to teachers.
kptv.com
Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
Family outraged over grand jury decision, demands change
The family of a man shot and killed by law enforcement in Milwaukie held a vigil Saturday to demand change days after a grand jury found the shooting was justified.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: Persons of Interest in Dec. 2nd Homicide in Tillamook State Forest
***For Immediate Release – December 3, 2022, 1:20 pm ***. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office is searching for two Persons of Interest associated with a homicide victim who was discovered December 2, 2022. A 52-year-old deceased male was located in a campsite in the Tillamook State Forest. See...
Former employee reveals details about Shroom House’s operations
When first reporting on Shroom House on Thursday, there were only a few customers coming and going.
KATU.com
Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute
PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 6 p.m. Sunday,...
Women ‘persons of interest’ in Tillamook Forest homicide
Two women have been identified as persons of interest in the death of a 52-year old man in the Tillamook State Forest.
Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland
Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...
