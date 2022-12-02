ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

klcc.org

Providence NICU enters crisis mode amid RSV surge, joining pediatric care intensive care units

Providence announced late Friday that its neonatal intensive care unit at the Portland Medical Center may need to take emergency steps to treat critically ill infants. The medical center filed paperwork with the Oregon Health Authority to adjust care standards so health workers can treat more patients amid a statewide surge of children and infants seriously ill with respiratory syncytial virus, known as RSV.
thelundreport.org

Oregon Health Authority Bringing In Dozens Of Contract Nurses For Children’s Hospitals

This article was republished from Oregon Capital Chronicle. The Oregon Health Authority is bringing in 112 out-of-state registered nurses and respiratory therapists to help the state’s two largest children’s hospitals. Oregon Health & Science University’s Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and Legacy Health’s Randall Children’s Hospital, which are both in...
hillsboroherald.com

Open Door Housing Makes Huge Impact On Houselessness

Open Door Housing Works and Open Door Housing Counseling have been helping people in Washington County who face issues regarding shelter and having a place to call home since 1984. This dynamic organization is located just on the West edge of Hillsboro on Tualatin Valley Highway. Based out of an unassuming home converted to offices and community space, Open Door does the work that few other groups have been able to do over the years.
WWEEK

Readers Respond to Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s Court Battle With the Police Union

Last week, WW reported on the latest developments in City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty’s $5 million lawsuit against the Portland Police Association, in which she alleges that the former police union president leaked a false report about her in retaliation for her criticism of officers (“Zero Sum Game,” Nov. 23). Both sides in the case have been ordered by a Multnomah County circuit judge to produce discovery material for the other. Hardesty successfully sought PPA communications regarding her, as well as internal messages about the murder of George Floyd. (PPA attorneys tried to argue those communications were protected by union-member privilege.) Hardesty must produce any records after 2019 related to gambling activities, as union attorneys try to argue she’s in financial distress and seeking a payday. It’s possible some or none of the material will become public. Here’s what our readers had to say:
Portland Tribune

Reed College professor will resign after online video prompted investigation

Portland neuroscience researcher Paul Currie says medication caused behavior that led to calls for his resignation.A Portland college professor who was filmed berating fast food employees and inquiring about their immigration status earlier this year says he doesn't remember the incident, blaming medication side effects for his behavior. Reed College Psychology professor Paul Currie told Pamplin Media Group that he feels "shame and regret" over the remarks he made to employees in March, while waiting in his vehicle in a restaurant drive-through. Currie interrogated an employee, citing "rude behavior" and suggested the restaurant hired "illegal immigrants." The neuroscience researcher...
Pamplin Media Group

Dog helps dental patients feel comforted at Lake Oswego clinic

Lake Oswego Dental Care employs Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever who welcomes patients and sits with them during their visits. A local dentist enlists a canine pal to help comfort patients during procedures. Riley, a 7-year-old golden retriever, uses her talents for happily greeting patients and keeping them company during...
Clackamas Review

Oregon City resident: Huge shopping center is not the solution

Janine Offutt: Let's properly cover the landfill, reestablish native vegetation in the floodplain and clean up the watershed. I agree with Jerry Herrmann's article regarding this development; we really need to do something about the Rossman Landfill. Because of faulty thinking in the past, we have a concentration of industrial, commercial, agricultural and residential waste polluting our floodplain. But building a huge residential, shopping and entertainment center over the landfill is not the answer. Scientists tell us we have very little time remaining to mitigate the climate crisis. UN Secretary General António Guterres said "We are on a highway...
kptv.com

Train strikes, kills 17-year-old Woodburn student

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - A 17-year-old boy and Woodburn high school student was struck and killed by a train on Friday morning, according to Woodburn police. Just before 8 a.m., the high school junior was walking north on the railroad tracks along the Front Street overpass when he was struck from behind, police said.
KATU.com

Schools issue 2-hour delays ahead of icy Monday morning commute

PORTLAND, Ore. — After weekend winter weather and freezing overnight temperatures, a few school districts announced 2-hour delays for Monday morning. Transportation officials said they plan to work overnight to address any ice, however, drivers are asked to use caution through the morning commute. As of 6 p.m. Sunday,...
Portland Tribune

Fed up, five business threaten to move out of Portland

Community meeting happens before the City Council to approve $27 million for sanctioned homeless camps.The day before the City Council is expected to approve $27 million to help create six large sanctioned homeless camps, five local businesses told city and state leaders they are on the verge of moving out of Portland because of crime and homelessness. The businesses are Salt & Straw, Stumptown, Olympia Provisions, Revant Optics, and Smith Teamaker. All of them are located in the central eastside. "One of our employees on his way into our central kitchen was held up at gunpoint, a gun in his...

