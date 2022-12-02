ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hot Springs, AR

Woman pleads guilty to charges tied to killing of Hot Springs officer

By John Kushmaul, Alex Kienlen
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17C1ol_0jVZ5h3z00

GARLAND CO., Ark – A woman connected to the March 2020 shooting death of a Hot Springs Police Department Officer Brent Scrimshire was sentenced to 34 years in prison Wednesday.

According to a Garland County Prosecutor’s spokesman, 23-year-old Coraima Hernandez entered a guilty plea Wednesday to two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of battery and one count of hindering apprehension.

New information in shooting of Hot Springs police officer, two arrested

Investigators said Scrimshire had stopped an SUV being driven by 24-year-old Kayvon Ward for running a stop sign. Hernandez, who shared a 2-year-old child with Ward, arrived in a second vehicle shortly afterward as a second police officer arrived.

Investigators said Ward began to struggle and then fight with the two officers. Hernandez joined the fight and allowed Ward to break free and run.

Scrimshire and the second officer chased Ward into a nearby yard, where Ward shot at the officers. A bullet hit Scrimshire above his body armor, killing him.

Hot Springs jury finds Kayvon Ward guilty in 2020 killing of Officer Brent Scrimshire

Hernandez had been held in the Garland County Detention Center since the shooting. Her hindering apprehension conviction carries a 10-year penalty, with six years each for the remaining convictions to be served consecutively.

Ward was found guilty in July and received two life sentences.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 1

Related
KARK 4 News

Little Rock police investigating Monday bank robbery

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock bank was robbed Monday afternoon and police are looking for the suspect. A Little Rock Police Department report filed Tuesday noted police were called to the US Bank on West Markham Street Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a robbery. Investigators were told a man wearing gloves and […]
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

LRPD still on the hunt for answers involving a September homicide

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — As officers of the Little Rock Police Department continue to search for answers to a September homicide, they requested assistance from the community to help solve the crime. According to the department, police responded to 12th and Jonesboro Street at around 9:45 p.m. where Aukemian...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Majic 93.3

Takeoff Murder Suspect Arrested

UPDATE (Dec. 2):. Patrick Clark, the man charged with killing Takeoff, may have been planning to flee the country when he was arrested on Thursday (Dec. 1). According to TMZ, prosecutors in Houston say Clark applied for an expedited passport following Takeoff's murder and submitted an itinerary for a trip to Mexico. When police apprehended Clark, he had reportedly received the passport and also had a large amount of cash with him.
HOUSTON, AR
KARK 4 News

UPDATE: I-30 WB reopens in Benton after 6 vehicle crash

UPDATE: BENTON, Ark. – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are reopened after a crash at mile marker 114, involving four vehicles and two tractor-trailers that happened around 3:40 p.m. ORIGINAL STORY – All westbound lanes of I-30 just south of Benton are shut down due to a crash at mile marker […]
BENTON, AR
KATV

'No good options:' LRSD approves to settle a $250,000 ransom after district cyber attack

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock School District has decided to move forward with a settlement agreement after a recent cyber attack happened last month. On Monday night the board had a meeting that was just under 40 minutes. They provided more details about the incident and discussed how to address the breach, ransom, and protocols to protect their systems and obtain the data back.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
mysaline.com

New Marriage Licenses in Saline County December 2nd

This blog features marriage licenses recently granted by the Saline County Clerk’s office. Carla Denise Stankevitz Bauxite , AR age 51 & Stewart M Farquhar Bauxite , AR age 54. Cami Marie Richards Benton , AR age 23 & Aldo Gabriele Francesco Marsiglia Benton , AR age 26. Savhanna...
SALINE COUNTY, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Obituary: Sarah Hines Wilson of Maumelle, Arkansas

Sarah Hines Wilson, 43, of Maumelle passed away on November 21, 2022. She is survived by her husband, Mark; two daughters, Logan and Riley Wilson; her mother, Cynthia Hines; and sister, Laura Hines Ozturk. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 am, December 3 at New Life Church,...
MAUMELLE, AR
magnoliareporter.com

State conducting winter weather drill on Wednesday

ARDOT’s Winter Weather Strike Team will exercise training drills in the central Arkansas area on Wednesday. The drill will consist of training drivers, performing equipment checks and maintenance, road-testing snowplow trucks, and communicating with the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) that will operate in an exercise mode for the event.
ARKANSAS STATE
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

18K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy