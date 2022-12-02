Juneau Animal Rescue is resuming spay and neuter services for cats and dogs. The services are in-house at the rescue for the first time since 2014. Samantha Blankenship is the executive director of Juneau Animal Rescue. She said they are offering a variety of price ranges depending on income. Cats and smaller dogs can get fixed for prices as low as $55 for male cats and $130 for male dogs, if pet owners qualify.

JUNEAU, AK ・ 1 DAY AGO