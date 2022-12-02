ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juneau, AK

Juneau residents get a closer look at the proposal for Aak’w Landing

Juneau residents got to see huge, color posters of what future development on the city’s waterfront might look like. Not at a municipal meeting, but at a local bar during Gallery Walk. In August, Huna Totem Corporation — a Juneau-based village corporation that represents Hoonah shareholders — announced an...
How to bring home your own Southeast Alaska Christmas tree

It’s the time of year when trees are often seen in truck beds or strapped to the top of a family car — the result of the hunt for a perfect Christmas tree. But where can you cut down trees in Southeast, and what are the rules?. Guidance...
Santa Rides returns to Juneau

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Santa Claus is coming to Juneau!. Capital City Fire/Rescue, Alaska State Firefighters Association Juneau Chapter, IAFF Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association will once again bring some extra holiday cheer to Juneau as members of CCFR and their families parade the streets of Juneau together with Santa.
NWSJ gives November weather wrap-up

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) gave a detailed weather summary for the month of November. Greg Stann, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, summarized November. "November for Juneau wasn't necessarily as exciting as some might think. It's true that right now is just speaking Juneau...
DBA deems Juneau Gallery Walk a success

Director of the DBA, Gina Morris, hosted free face painting at the Senate Mall. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Juneau Gallery Walk was Friday through Saturday. Gina Morris, Director of the Downtown Business Association (DBA) helped organize Gallery Walk. She said how rewarding it...
Spay and neuter services available in-house at Juneau Animal Rescue

Juneau Animal Rescue is resuming spay and neuter services for cats and dogs. The services are in-house at the rescue for the first time since 2014. Samantha Blankenship is the executive director of Juneau Animal Rescue. She said they are offering a variety of price ranges depending on income. Cats and smaller dogs can get fixed for prices as low as $55 for male cats and $130 for male dogs, if pet owners qualify.
3rd annual Candy Cane Hunt begins

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks & Recreation has started their third annual candy cane hunt downtown. Dawn Welch, Parks & Recreation Coordinator, explained how to find the candy canes. "You'll go to the businesses, you can see their number right there in the window. You're looking for numbers like...
Juneau Dance Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' makes a full comeback

The cast of the Nutcracker takes a final bow at their Sunday show. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Although the Nutcracker continued through the pandemic, this was the first year it returned without any restrictions. Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) presented The Nutcracker this weekend, Friday through...
