ktoo.org
Juneau residents get a closer look at the proposal for Aak’w Landing
Juneau residents got to see huge, color posters of what future development on the city’s waterfront might look like. Not at a municipal meeting, but at a local bar during Gallery Walk. In August, Huna Totem Corporation — a Juneau-based village corporation that represents Hoonah shareholders — announced an...
ktoo.org
How to bring home your own Southeast Alaska Christmas tree
It’s the time of year when trees are often seen in truck beds or strapped to the top of a family car — the result of the hunt for a perfect Christmas tree. But where can you cut down trees in Southeast, and what are the rules?. Guidance...
kinyradio.com
Santa Rides returns to Juneau
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Santa Claus is coming to Juneau!. Capital City Fire/Rescue, Alaska State Firefighters Association Juneau Chapter, IAFF Local 4303, and Douglas Fire Association will once again bring some extra holiday cheer to Juneau as members of CCFR and their families parade the streets of Juneau together with Santa.
kinyradio.com
NWSJ gives November weather wrap-up
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - National Weather Service Juneau (NWSJ) gave a detailed weather summary for the month of November. Greg Stann, a meteorologist at National Weather Service Juneau, summarized November. "November for Juneau wasn't necessarily as exciting as some might think. It's true that right now is just speaking Juneau...
kinyradio.com
DBA deems Juneau Gallery Walk a success
Director of the DBA, Gina Morris, hosted free face painting at the Senate Mall. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The annual Juneau Gallery Walk was Friday through Saturday. Gina Morris, Director of the Downtown Business Association (DBA) helped organize Gallery Walk. She said how rewarding it...
ktoo.org
Spay and neuter services available in-house at Juneau Animal Rescue
Juneau Animal Rescue is resuming spay and neuter services for cats and dogs. The services are in-house at the rescue for the first time since 2014. Samantha Blankenship is the executive director of Juneau Animal Rescue. She said they are offering a variety of price ranges depending on income. Cats and smaller dogs can get fixed for prices as low as $55 for male cats and $130 for male dogs, if pet owners qualify.
kinyradio.com
3rd annual Candy Cane Hunt begins
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - CBJ Parks & Recreation has started their third annual candy cane hunt downtown. Dawn Welch, Parks & Recreation Coordinator, explained how to find the candy canes. "You'll go to the businesses, you can see their number right there in the window. You're looking for numbers like...
kinyradio.com
Juneau Dance Theatre's 'The Nutcracker' makes a full comeback
The cast of the Nutcracker takes a final bow at their Sunday show. (Photo credit to Jasz Garrett/KINY) Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - Although the Nutcracker continued through the pandemic, this was the first year it returned without any restrictions. Juneau Dance Theatre (JDT) presented The Nutcracker this weekend, Friday through...
