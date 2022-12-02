Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Villager emerges from dental visit to find she’s a victim of Bad Parking
A Villager emerged from a visit to her dentist to discover she the victim of Bad Parking. Maureen Lee went to her dentist Wednesday at Grand Traverse Plaza. After leaving the dentist’s office, she walked into the parking cart and found that her golf cart had been parked in by a car.
WCJB
Marion County precautionary water boil notice
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some residents of Marion County are under a precautionary water boil notice. Marion County Utility Officials issued this notice for people who live in Hunters Trace and Pine Ridge Estates after a temporary drop in water pressure. Customers in these communities should use bottled water or...
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident wants ice rink instead of another gas station or apartment complex
In response to several letters about a proposed ice rink, I also think an ice rink would be a fabulous addition to Ocala. It’s a good point to make that we have Olympians and kids here that have no place to go and practice. Ice skating is a treasured...
leesburg-news.com
Classic car show set Saturday at Towne Square in Leesburg
The Towne Square in downtown Leesburg will be filled with classic cars from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 as the Leesburg Partnership holds its monthly car show. Come and enjoy the historic Leesburg downtown. Stores and restaurants will be open during this event.
villages-news.com
Wawa manager who stole $25,000 ordered to pick up litter for 200 hours
A Lady Lake woman who stole $25,000 from a Wawa convenience store where she worked as a manager has been ordered to spend 200 hours picking up litter. She must also make financial restitution to her former employer. Kristina Calkins, 36, who lives at Recreation Plantation on County Road 466,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to vote on ordinance allowing backyard chickens; council to get updates on city projects, crime
A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time. The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a...
click orlando
US 27 reopens in Lake County after major crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A major crash on U.S. Route 27 in Lake County on Saturday forced the total closure of the roadway for hours, as well as of nearby ramps on the Florida Turnpike, according to Florida 511. The crash was reported around 11:30 a.m. at State Road...
leesburg-news.com
Public input will be sought this week on phase 3 of North Lake Trail
On Thursday, Dec. 8, Lake County will host a public meeting for the North Lake Trail Phase 3 Project Development and Environment (PD&E) Study. The Project’s Overview will be presented from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. at the Cadwell Community Center (1 Cassady Street, Umatilla). The study evaluates...
fox35orlando.com
Family of 7 loses everything after Marion County house fire, including dog
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - A family of seven in Marion County has been displaced after a fire ripped through their home Sunday afternoon, fire officials said. Around 4:27 p.m., Marion County Fire Rescue units responded to the fire at the 6000 Block of SE 140th Street in Summerfield. Several people reportedly called 911 to report the home was on fire. The family was not home when the fire started, but three dogs were inside.
fox35orlando.com
2 injured after pallets fall, trapping them in Orange County, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people were hurt after some pallets fell at a business in Orange County on Saturday, trapping them, Orange County Fire Rescue said. First responders were called to 2900 Titan Row in Orlando around 10 a.m. Fire Rescue tells FOX 35 when units arrived the people...
treasurecoast.com
Florida Backroads: Clermont to Jensen Beach
Every year the day after Thanksgiving is an adventure day for myself and my dog Kodi. After spending a wonderful family day there is no reason to rush home. There is no reason to have to pay or get stuck on the Turnpike when you can have a relaxing ride home.
leesburg-news.com
Mount Dora police hunt down Leesburg man in theft at Target
Mount Dora police tracked down a Leesburg man and his accomplice suspected of stealing merchandise at Target. Officers were contacted by the store’s loss prevention officer who showed them a security video in which two men, later identified as 33-year-old Robert B. Beck III of Yahala and 38-year-old Jonathon B. Tunstall of Leesburg, in the store on Oct. 21. The video showed them loading into their cart a Jetson hover board valued at $249.99, a Lego Mustang set valued at $169.99 and a Mint cell phone valued at $249.99. The total value of the items was $669.97. The video captured Beck cutting a security cord on the phone and handing it to Tunstall.
villages-news.com
Homeless woman with stolen backpack arrested after found in broken down truck
A homeless woman with a stolen backpack was arrested after she was found in a broken down truck. Sarah Lee Kilby, 35, was found at about 1 a.m. Wednesday in the green Ford pickup parked on the sidewalk on the northbound side of State Road 25, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. She initially told police she was waiting for a friend to pick her up.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
bungalower
Eyes on the Street: Popular Sanford restaurant opening location in College Park
We often get photographs and tips from our Bungalower readers of things that are happening around town, so we have started featuring them on the site in a series called “Eyes on the Street,” in honor of our favorite urbanist Jane Jacobs. “Don’t quote me in your article,...
City of Orlando officials will vote for new ordinance that will redefine nightlife in Downtown
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — City Council will be voting for a new ordinance that will change the meaning of bars, restaurants and nightclubs in Downtown Orlando. The ordinance creates new and separate definitions for the three types of establishments in the city code. The goal is to manage these...
villages-news.com
The Villages has destroyed our small towns
You people have no business thinking of the non-Villages residents as “outsiders.” We were here in these “used to be rural towns” long before you showed up. You’ve destroyed our small towns and cattle farms and poisoned our southern hospitality with your nasty Yankee dispositions.
villages-news.com
Woman knocked out of golf cart after hit by SUV at Publix in The Villages
A woman was knocked out of her golf cart after she was hit by a sport utility vehicle at a Publix grocery store in The Villages. The Summerfield woman was alone in the Yamaha golf cart at about 2:45 p.m. Friday when she pulled into the path of the SUV in the parking lot of the store at La Plaza Grande.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man convicted of DUI nabbed after driving again
A Leesburg man previously convicted of drunk driving was arrested for driving while his license was suspended. A Eustis police officer on Nov. 24 was on patrol on County Road 44 when he clocked a Jeep driving 47 miles per hour in a 30 mph speed zone. The officer put on his emergency lights and stopped the Jeep.
WCJB
2 Injured and 1 dead in a crash in Putnam County
PALATKA, Fla. (WCJB) - 2 people are seriously hurt and 1 man is dead after a crash in Putnam County this afternoon. A 56-year-old man from Crescent City was driving southbound in an SUV on US-17 when he crossed over the center line and hit a van in the opposite lane.
