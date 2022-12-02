Mount Dora police tracked down a Leesburg man and his accomplice suspected of stealing merchandise at Target. Officers were contacted by the store’s loss prevention officer who showed them a security video in which two men, later identified as 33-year-old Robert B. Beck III of Yahala and 38-year-old Jonathon B. Tunstall of Leesburg, in the store on Oct. 21. The video showed them loading into their cart a Jetson hover board valued at $249.99, a Lego Mustang set valued at $169.99 and a Mint cell phone valued at $249.99. The total value of the items was $669.97. The video captured Beck cutting a security cord on the phone and handing it to Tunstall.

17 HOURS AGO