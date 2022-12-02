ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos

Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
LEWISTON, NY
2 On Your Side

"716MAS" at RiverWorks

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
HAMBURG, NY
buffalorising.com

First In Buffalo

There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon

North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
BUFFALO, NY
buffalorising.com

GObike Buffalo’s new Headquarters on Broadway

GObike Buffalo has a new headquarters at 313 Broadway. This is the building that has been meticulously restored by architect Michael Anderson (learn more). The first floor space will be finished before Christmas, says Anderson. Once GObike moves into the building, it will be 100% occupied. Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight

BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie

HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop

It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?

There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy