These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
wnypapers.com
Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade in photos
Despite bitter cold temperatures, myriad residents and visitors lined Center Street Sunday evening to watch the second annual Lewiston Christmas Lights Parade. The roughly 60-minute event featured colorful floats, dancers, first responders and local leaders doing their part to make the season, well, brighter. Prior to the Lewiston Christmas Walks...
"716MAS" at RiverWorks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Totally Buffalo celebrated its fifth annual "716MAS" this weekend. On Saturday and Sunday, their original Christmas shopping event featured live music, visits from Santa, and plenty of other holiday fun. More than 100 local vendors offered jewelry, art, apparel and plenty of other shopportunities. "These are...
wutv29.com
Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opens for 18th season
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- It’s a Western New York holiday tradition: the Fairgrounds Festival of Lights opened Friday night for its 18th season – with lots of new changes for families to enjoy. This event has faced some hardships as well – having to adjust to Covid-19 restrictions and...
stepoutbuffalo.com
Enter to Win a Free Night Stay & a 420-Themed Gift Box From Puff & Stay
This article is a paid promotion sponsored by an SOB advertiser and designed to share valuable info with our readers. *GIVEAWAY ALERT!* We’re teaming up with Puff & Stay to give away a free night stay and a 420-themed gift box ($300). This prize includes a free night stay...
Totally Buffalo pays it forward this holiday season for families in need
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB)– One local business is helping pay it forward–the Buffalo way. For a city that’s known as the “City of Good Neighbors,” Totally Buffalo, a store that’s known to connect local businesses together, is also connecting families with the help they need during the holidays. “It’s so important for the folks who really […]
Morning Risers: Rise Fitness in Hamburg
Morning Risers is a series that highlights the early-rising businesses in Western New York. This week is all about getting on your bike.
Good News For a Potential White Christmas in New York State
We're officially in December, which means that we are now fully into then holiday spirit. There are Christmas lights everywhere, holiday goodies in the stores and Christmas music in stores and on the radio. The good part about all of that holiday cheer is that it transports you into a...
buffalorising.com
First In Buffalo
There are many ways to support your local firemen and women. One of the easiest ways is to make a purchase from First In Buffalo – a screen printing, embroidery, and custom apparel outfit, located in South Buffalo. The firemen owned and operated business, located at 389 Abbott Road,
Western New York hunting safety tips before end of season
Other than gun safety, there are several things hunters need to remember to keep themselves and others safe as hunting season continues across New York State.
2 WNY puppies to be showcased in Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday, it was announced that two local dogs will be participating in the highest level of televised puppy sports, the Puppy Bowl. Darcy and Josh Allenhound from Buddy's Second Chance Rescue will be featured in this coming Animal Planet's Puppy Bowl XIX, which will air at 2 p.m. on Feb.12, 2023.
A New Fried Chicken Restaurant Will Be Spicing Up North Buffalo Soon
North Buffalo will be getting a 'hot' new friend chicken joint soon. Just like how our chicken wings put Buffalo on the map, hot fried chicken put Nashville on the map. We'll soon be able to enjoy some spice from the south when Hen House Nashville Fried Chicken opens up at 690 Hertel Avenue in North Buffalo. Sal Andolina, the founder of Hen House, told WKBW,
Who Are the Clawfoot People Rumored to Stalk the Zoar Valley in Western New York?
The western region of New York State around Buffalo has its fair share of urban legends. This one is about a family that had hands like claws. By now, you've probably heard of the legend of Pigman Road. It's the story of a man who unfortunately killed three young boys who didn't heed his warning to be left alone on Holland Road off Route 5.
buffalorising.com
GObike Buffalo’s new Headquarters on Broadway
GObike Buffalo has a new headquarters at 313 Broadway. This is the building that has been meticulously restored by architect Michael Anderson (learn more). The first floor space will be finished before Christmas, says Anderson. Once GObike moves into the building, it will be 100% occupied. Anderson’s Abstract Architecture occupies...
CODE BLUE 32 issued for Buffalo tonight
BUFFALO, N.Y. — As the cold temperatures continue in Western New York, and a Code Blue 32 has been issued for Buffalo Monday evening. A CODE BLUE has been issued for Tuesday in southern Erie County only. The following overnight shelters will be open Monday night:. 586 Genesee St.,...
wutv29.com
Western New Yorkers enjoy high winds at Lake Erie
HAMBURG, N.Y. -- Strong winds today brought some attraction to Lake Erie. Residents and visitors stopped by Hamburg Beach to watch and go in the water. “It’s awesome! We like when it’s windy,” said surfers, Brendon Lutnick and Brian Rohr. A chilly and high windy Saturday at...
To Western New Yorkers Who Hate Anchor Bar: Stop
It's time to end the hate people are throwing at the birthplace of our culinary achievement once and for all. Look I get it. Bar Bill. Duff's. Elmo's. Gabriel's Gate. 9/11 Tavern. Wingnutz. Kelly's Corner. Sal's Lounge. Doc Sullivan's. Also many other places you probably prefer but you get the idea. Buffalo is full of places to get amazing wings that some people know about, while only locals know about the others.
Every New Yorker Knows: 5 Ways to Keep Your Pipes From Freezing
It is getting super cold in New York State. Snow loves to find places like Buffalo, Rochester, Lake Placid and the rest of the Empire State. As a homeowner, there are certain things that you need to prepare for each and every winter, one of which is keeping your pipes from freezing.
WKBW-TV
Town of Amherst provides update on where the plans to open Costco stand
AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — In March it was announced that Costco would be coming to Amherst with construction expected to begin in spring 2023. Costco plans to open at the former site of Tony Roma's restaurant at 4200 Ridge Lea Road across from The Boulevard Consumer Square. In the...
Exactly How Poopy Is It In Buffalo?
There are few things that people from Buffalo and Western New York love more than sports, wings, and beer. One of those things happens to be our dogs. I don't know about you, but my two pups mean the world to me. However, as I walk my dogs every day I can help but notice that it seems like there is dog poop everywhere in Buffalo, but exactly how poopy is Buffalo compared to other places around the country?
WGRZ TV
Western New Yorkers team up for winter boot, clothing drive to benefit St. Luke's Mission of Mercy
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A group of Western New Yorkers is giving the gift of warmth this holiday season, and they're hoping the community will chip in to help St. Luke's Mission of Mercy. Vanessa Marino started a small winter boot drive three years ago as a way to teach...
