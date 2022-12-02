Read full article on original website
Liam Livingstone to miss rest of Pakistan tour with knee injury after making England Test debut
Liam Livingstone has been ruled out of the rest of England's first Test series in Pakistan since 2005 with a knee injury. The England all-rounder received his maiden Test cap from Michael Atherton ahead of the start of day one at Rawalpindi, but sustained an injury after the first innings, and has not bowled in the game.
Eddie Jones sacked: The hopes and heartaches of ex-England head coach's seven-year tenure
Over the past seven years he led his team to triumphs but also had his fair share of tribulations. As he departs, we take a look back at the moments which have defined Jones' England tenancy.... Rising from the ashes: From World Cup disaster to world record runs. When Jones...
England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'
On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
Warren Gatland returns as Wales head coach after Wayne Pivac sacking | Jamie Roberts: It's a huge shot in the arm
Gatland replaces his fellow New Zealander Wayne Pivac as head coach, with the Welsh Rugby Union confirming Pivac's departure following their review of Wales' Autumn Nations Series campaign that included a home defeat against Georgia. WRU chief executive Steve Phillips said Gatland will take charge of Wales for the 2023...
Bukayo Saka insists he is not the next Kylian Mbappe as England prepare to take on France at the World Cup
Bukayo Saka has rejected the notion that he can be the "next Kylian Mbappe" as England prepare to take on France in the World Cup quarter-finals this weekend. After beating Senegal 3-0 on Sunday night, England's next challenge is against the reigning World Cup champions - spearheaded by talisman Mbappe in attack.
England vs France: Luke Shaw says it would be 'naive' to focus solely on Kylian Mbappe in World Cup quarter-final
Luke Shaw believes it would be “naive” of England to focus solely on the threat of Kylian Mbappe in their World Cup quarter-final clash against France. England beat Senegal 3-0 in their last-16 meeting on Sunday to set up a date with the reigning world champions at Al Bayt Stadium.
Gary Neville: England vs France on a Saturday night at a World Cup is a game of a lifetime
Gary Neville believes England vs France in the World Cup quarter-finals is a "game of a lifetime" and thinks Kyle Walker is the perfect man to match-up Kylian Mbappe. England set up a huge World Cup showdown with the defending champions after easing past Senegal with a 3-0 victory in the last 16 on Sunday night.
Ben Stokes hails one of England's greatest Test victories of all time | 'We've got some broken bodies!'
Ben Stokes has hailed the 74-run victory over Pakistan in Rawalpindi as one of the "greatest" in English Test history. On a flat pitch, England bowled the hosts out on the final day after Jack Leach took the last wicket near the end of play. It was only England's third...
Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option
Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr table 'best offer' for former Manchester United forward
Al-Nassr have made the best offer so far to sign Cristiano Ronaldo, Sky Sports News has been told. But, contrary to reports, the Portugal star has not completed a deal to sign for the Saudi Arabian club. Al-Nassr are one of a number of teams from the country interested in...
England Women beat West Indies by 142 runs in first ODI as Nat Sciver scores 90 and Charlie Dean takes four wickets
Nat Sciver struck 90 on her return to the England Women side before Charlie Dean bagged four wickets as Heather Knight's team kicked off their tour of West Indies with a thumping 142-run victory in the first of three one-day internationals. Sciver, who missed the series at home to India...
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
Listen and subscribe to the Sky Sports World Cup podcast
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?
Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
Wasps and Worcester relegations upheld as RFU rejects 'No Fault Insolvency' applications
The two clubs went into administration 13 days apart in October, with both subsequently relegated and suspended from English rugby's top flight amid searches for new owners. The administrators for both clubs submitted 'No Fault Insolvency' applications, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as their primary reason for entering administration, which if upheld would have enabled them to maintain their Premiership status.
World Cup 2022 - Japan 1-1 Croatia AET (1-3 on pens): Croatia reach quarter-finals after Dominik Livakovic heroics in penalty shootout win
Croatia have reached the World Cup quarter-finals after beating Japan 3-1 on penalties - including three saves from Dominik Livakovic during the shootout - following a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes. It was the first knockout game to play an additional half an hour in Qatar after a largely even...
Sbu Nkosi: South Africa winger found 'safe and sound', opens up on rugby 'pressure'
The Pretoria-based team revealed at the weekend that Nkosi had been reported as missing to police. At that point the club had had no contact with the 26-year-old since November 11. They have now released a statement confirming he was located on Monday. The Bulls statement added: "Once it was...
Irish Champion Hurdle: Leopardstown remains the plan for Honeysuckle despite Hatton's Grace defeat
The Irish Champion Hurdle remains the likely next step for Honeysuckle after suffering defeat for the first time in her career at Fairyhouse. Henry de Bromhead's brilliant mare was bidding for a record fourth Hatton's Grace Hurdle success and a 17th consecutive victory overall in Sunday's two-and-a-half-mile feature. But after...
Liverpool make Jude Bellingham top transfer target with Borussia Dortmund preparing for teenager's exit
Liverpool have made signing Jude Bellingham their priority for the summer transfer window, according to Sky Germany. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham has elevated his already burgeoning reputation with his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar and is being chased by a host of top clubs. The German...
Ronan McNally: Irish trainer set to appeal after found guilty of multiple charges in IHRB investigation
Irish trainer Ronan McNally has had several charges "proven" by the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board, including 'causing serious damage to the interests of horseracing in Ireland'. Charges proven include using the racecourse as a training ground by running horses insufficiently schooled, in order to obtain handicap marks not reflective of...
