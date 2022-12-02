ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

England's Ben Stokes delivers 'best Test captaincy ever' as Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton hail 'masterclass'

On the flattest of pitches, England were able to pull off a remarkable fifth-day win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi with captain Ben Stokes the key figure. By encouraging his players to rack up runs so quickly - they scored their 921 across the Test at a staggering rate of 6.73 an over - Stokes gave his side time to take 20 wickets, and by declaring at tea on day four and setting Pakistan a teasing 343 to win in four sessions, he gave his team opportunity.
Will Greenwood: Eddie Jones had lost the England fans | Steve Borthwick is long-term option

Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday after seven years in charge, and just nine months before England's opening 2023 Rugby World Cup clash in France. Speaking to Sky Sports, Greenwood backed the decision, saying "too many boxes were not ticked", adding he does not buy into the argument the decision comes too close to the World Cup.
On the latest Sky Sports World Cup podcast, Ron Walker is joined by Rob Dorsett to look back on England's win over Senegal and ahead to their quarter-final with France. The World Cup Podcast will be your one-stop shop for insight, analysis and a light-hearted look at the tournament, with some of Sky Sports' biggest names featuring across the duration of the tournament.
England reporter notebook: Jordan Henderson key to Jude Bellingham form - but will Gareth Southgate stick?

Gareth Southgate has hailed the performances of Jordan Henderson in Qatar, saying he deserves a lot of credit for helping Jude Bellingham to shine in this World Cup. Henderson and Bellingham have developed a close relationship both on and off the pitch since England flew out three weeks ago - as evidenced by the Liverpool captain's celebration for the opening goal against Senegal in the last-16 match - a goal that was set up by a brilliant run and cross from Bellingham.
Wasps and Worcester relegations upheld as RFU rejects 'No Fault Insolvency' applications

The two clubs went into administration 13 days apart in October, with both subsequently relegated and suspended from English rugby's top flight amid searches for new owners. The administrators for both clubs submitted 'No Fault Insolvency' applications, citing the Covid-19 pandemic as their primary reason for entering administration, which if upheld would have enabled them to maintain their Premiership status.

