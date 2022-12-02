ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gates, NY

GPD: Missing woman has been located

By Gio Battaglia
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGXxH_0jVZ1v2500

SATURDAY 1 p.m. UPDATE: Gates Police say Kimberly Bonham has been located.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Gates Police Department said they are looking for a missing woman last seen on November 20.

55-year-old Kimberly Bonham was last seen in the town of Gates. Police say there are concerns regarding her safety and wellbeing.

Bonham is described as standing 5′ 7″ and weighing 180 lbs.

Anyone with information about Bonham’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

