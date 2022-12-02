Read full article on original website
BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
KRGV
Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County
Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
borderreport.com
Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
LIVE BLOG: ‘Journey for Justice’ stops in Uvalde
Human rights advocates from across the country are highlighting what they call injustices along the Southwest border and will caravan along its entire 2,000-mile length beginning this week in the South Texas border city of Brownsville.
portisabelsouthpadre.com
Lake Isabela Casino: The Valley’s newest playground
The Port Isabel Resort Company was not discouraged by the downfall of the economic “Depression” of the 1930s. Instead, it went ahead with its plans to establish one of most elaborate casinos and recreation parks in Texas—a place where Northern Mexico and the United States would join hands in play.
This Texas city ranks last for dating opportunities for singles: report
A new report ranks Brownsville last in dating opportunities among 182 U.S. cities.
kurv.com
Proposals Sought From Private Companies To Manage Hidalgo County-Leased Willacy County Jail
Hidalgo County will be sending requests for proposals from private companies to operate the Willacy County Regional Detention Facility. The decision by Hidalgo County commissioners to do that comes about a month after Hidalgo and Willacy counties signed an agreement for Hidalgo County to lease the jail for the next 50 years.
Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
Under new Texas law, man arrested for leaving dog tied outside: How the law works
McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After a man was arrested in McAllen for leaving his dog tied up overnight, local authorities are urging the public to provide shelter for their pets.
valleybusinessreport.com
Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”
The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
kurv.com
Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder
A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
Cameron County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 371 new cases. Of the 371 cases, 136 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 232 cases are based on antigen testing. […]
Community Christmas returns to Valley Baptist Medical
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is set to bring back its Community Christmas event next week. The Community Christmas drive-through will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The drive-through will include cookies, toys and Christmas music. After being […]
Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
Study: This Texas city is the best large college city in the country
Your college experience could vary based on the town you go to school in. That's why it is so important to make sure your school of choice is in a good college town.
2 people killed in southeastern Minnesota crash
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people died on Friday afternoon after a crash in southeastern Minnesota.State Patrol says a car was traveling south on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township when it collided with a car traveling in the northbound lane.Alan Wunnecka, 60, from Brownsville, died in the crash. The other driver, 42-year-old James Adducci also died in the crash. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time.
kurv.com
Former Political Candidate Arrested For DWI In Willacy County
A woman who has run for political office in South Texas several times is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Tuesday night in Willacy County by a Texas state trooper. Tijerina has been arrested several times on a variety of charges and is currently on...
