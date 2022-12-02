ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ValleyCentral

BPUB remains under stage 2 for water restrictions

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced that it will remain in stage two of the Drought Contingency Plan. Under stage two water restrictions, lawn watering by a sprinkler system is restricted to two days a week based on the last digit of the service address and from midnight through 7 a.m. […]
KRGV

Seven children adopted into forever homes in Cameron County

Three Cameron County families officially got a little bigger this week. Those three families adopted seven children between them. One of the families adopted a child that they were already fostering. "We knew that going into fostering that's exactly what we wanted to happen, we wanted this end result," father...
KXAN

Texas traffic stop uncovers bag of psychedelic mushrooms, officials say

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A traffic stop in Texas resulted in the arrest of two teens accused of having a bag of psychedelic mushrooms in their car, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office. Alfonso Padilla, 18; and Juan Manuel Noriega, 18; were arrested Monday and charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty […]
borderreport.com

Brownsville native named chief patrol agent of Rio Grande Valley Sector

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — There’s a new chief in town, but she is s no stranger to the Rio Grande Valley. Originally from Brownsville, Chief Gloria Chavez now leads The Rio Grande Valley Sector, which has nine stations, two checkpoints, air and marine operations, and an intelligence office.
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Lake Isabela Casino: The Valley’s newest playground

The Port Isabel Resort Company was not discouraged by the downfall of the economic “Depression” of the 1930s. Instead, it went ahead with its plans to establish one of most elaborate casinos and recreation parks in Texas—a place where Northern Mexico and the United States would join hands in play.
ValleyCentral

Decommissioned USS Yorktown arrives for recycling in Rio Grande Valley

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The decommissioned USS Yorktown has completed its final voyage Tuesday, passing South Padre Island on its way to the Port of Brownsville. Beachgoers and anglers at the Isla Blanca Park jetties watched as a massive warship slipped through the shipping channel. The ship’s distinctive silhouette stood out as a […]
ValleyCentral

Missing hairnets is normal because “every restaurant is like that” claims employee with 11 point inspection report

RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol is focused on Alamo and La Feria for this week’s installment of the hit program “Food 4 Thought.” The “Food 4 Thought” program awards eateries with a Top Performer sticker for clean inspection reports. The sticker informs customers of their cleanliness. This week’s Top Performer recipient […]
valleybusinessreport.com

Don Gollito Serves It Up “Harlingen-Style”

The block of West Van Buren Street where Don Gollito sits in Harlingen stirs a nostalgic feel. The Tex-Mex restaurant is down home all the way, “Harlingen-style,” as one of its owners, Fred Uribe, puts it. He co-owns the restaurant with Rick Silva, a self-described “jack-of-all-trades” of the local restaurant scene. On Van Buren, vehicles park at an angle that’s reminiscent of small-town America of previous eras.
kurv.com

Trial Set For Harlingen Man In Corpus Christi Woman’s Murder

A Harlingen man will stand trial early next year for the shooting death of a Corpus Christi woman more than three years ago. A February trial date was set for 47-year-old Anthony Eliff after he pleaded not guilty to the murder of his girlfriend, 32-year-old Elyn Loera. Loera was killed...
ValleyCentral

Cameron County reports 371 new COVID-19 cases

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Health is reporting more than 300 new cases of COVID-19 in the county. According to the county’s public report, there are a total of 371 new cases. Of the 371 cases, 136 are confirmed reports based on PCR testing. Cameron County reported 232 cases are based on antigen testing. […]
ValleyCentral

Community Christmas returns to Valley Baptist Medical

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville is set to bring back its Community Christmas event next week. The Community Christmas drive-through will take place Wednesday, Dec. 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Valley Baptist Medical Center in Brownsville. The drive-through will include cookies, toys and Christmas music. After being […]
ValleyCentral

Team Brownsville in need of volunteers and donations

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Hundreds of asylum seekers make their way to U.S.- Mexico border daily. Team Brownsville, a non-profit group known for its humanitarian work with migrants, is now asking the community for help. “Right now we’re seeing an increase in asylum seekers coming across the border,” said Kathy Harrington, Team Brownsville board member. […]
ValleyCentral

Report: 1 out of 5 workers in Harlingen employed in healthcare-related professions

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One out of every 5 people in Harlingen’s workforce are employed in a healthcare-related profession, according to data provided by the city this week. Five of Harlingen’s largest 10 employers and eight of its top 20 employers are healthcare companies. In total, 20.5% of Harlingen’s workforce is classified as healthcare and social […]
CBS Minnesota

2 people killed in southeastern Minnesota crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- Two people died on Friday afternoon after a crash in southeastern Minnesota.State Patrol says a car was traveling south on Highway 26 in Jefferson Township when it collided with a car traveling in the northbound lane.Alan Wunnecka, 60, from Brownsville, died in the crash. The other driver, 42-year-old James Adducci also died in the crash. Neither of them were wearing a seat belt at the time.
kurv.com

Former Political Candidate Arrested For DWI In Willacy County

A woman who has run for political office in South Texas several times is facing a charge of driving while intoxicated. Vanessa Tijerina was arrested Tuesday night in Willacy County by a Texas state trooper. Tijerina has been arrested several times on a variety of charges and is currently on...

