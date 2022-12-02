ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Portland Tribune

Trail Blazers help right the ship with 116-100 win over Indiana

Portland follows up road victory over Utah with solid win over the visiting Pacers.On the heels of a quality win at Utah, the Trail Blazers picked up where they left off in Salt Lake City, defeating Indiana 116-100 Sunday night, Dec. 4, at the Moda Center in Portland. Fueled by the return of Damian Lillard who missed the past seven games due to a calf injury, Portland (13-11) survived a somewhat sluggish start to cruise to a relatively easy win over the visiting Pacers (12-11) who were playing the fifth game of a seven-game road trip. Lillard finished with 21...
numberfire.com

Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench

Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
ClutchPoints

Blazers star Damian Lillard’s 5-word reaction to Anfernee Simons setting Jazz ablaze

Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one proud mentor after witnessing Anfernee Simons destroy the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Simons exploded for 45 points to propel the Blazers to the 116-111 victory over the Jazz. It wasn’t an easy feat for sure, especially with Utah using a balanced effort to keep the game close. However, Simons proved to be too much for Lauri Markkanen and co. to handle.
CBS Sports

How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.45 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

