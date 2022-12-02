Portland follows up road victory over Utah with solid win over the visiting Pacers.On the heels of a quality win at Utah, the Trail Blazers picked up where they left off in Salt Lake City, defeating Indiana 116-100 Sunday night, Dec. 4, at the Moda Center in Portland. Fueled by the return of Damian Lillard who missed the past seven games due to a calf injury, Portland (13-11) survived a somewhat sluggish start to cruise to a relatively easy win over the visiting Pacers (12-11) who were playing the fifth game of a seven-game road trip. Lillard finished with 21...

1 DAY AGO