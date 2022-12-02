Read full article on original website
Anfernee Simons sets absurd Blazers scoring record not even Damian Lillard ever touched
Anfernee Simons exploded in the first half of the Portland Trail Blazers’ game against the Utah Jazz on Friday. In the process, he made franchise history that not even Damian Lillard has been able to achieve. The 23-year-old Simons scored 33 points for Portland in the first two quarters...
Trail Blazers cheer on Gary Payton II while jersey number retired at Salt Lake CC
Gary Payton II’s smile told the story. The Trail Blazers guard stood at midcourt with family, friends and members of the Salt Lake Community College community while holding a framed certificate and watching his No. 1 jersey number go up as the first ever retired by the Bruins program.
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Jazz prediction, odds and pick – 12/3/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers will travel to Salt Lake City to clash with the Utah Jazz in a big showdown on Saturday night. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Trail Blazers-Jazz prediction and pick. The Trail Blazers lost 128-109 to the Los Angeles Lakers...
Trail Blazers 116, Jazz 111: Four Unvarnished Takeaways
The Utah Jazz fall at home to the Portland Trail Blazers.
Trail Blazers help right the ship with 116-100 win over Indiana
Portland follows up road victory over Utah with solid win over the visiting Pacers.On the heels of a quality win at Utah, the Trail Blazers picked up where they left off in Salt Lake City, defeating Indiana 116-100 Sunday night, Dec. 4, at the Moda Center in Portland. Fueled by the return of Damian Lillard who missed the past seven games due to a calf injury, Portland (13-11) survived a somewhat sluggish start to cruise to a relatively easy win over the visiting Pacers (12-11) who were playing the fifth game of a seven-game road trip. Lillard finished with 21...
numberfire.com
Damian Lillard (calf) starting Sunday night for Portland; Justise Winslow back to bench
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Damian Lillard will start Sunday in the team's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lillard is making his long-awaited return to the court from a right soleus strain that kept him out for 7 consecutive games. He's (obviously) starting in his first game back, sending Justise Winslow back to the bench.
Blazers star Damian Lillard’s 5-word reaction to Anfernee Simons setting Jazz ablaze
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard is one proud mentor after witnessing Anfernee Simons destroy the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. Simons exploded for 45 points to propel the Blazers to the 116-111 victory over the Jazz. It wasn’t an easy feat for sure, especially with Utah using a balanced effort to keep the game close. However, Simons proved to be too much for Lauri Markkanen and co. to handle.
Jazz End-of-Game Sequence in Trail Blazers Loss Cause for Alarm
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy showed he learned nothing from the Phoenix loss.
Damian Lillard scores 21 points in return, leads Trail Blazers to 116-100 win over Indiana Pacers: At the buzzer
Damian Lillard returned. The rest of the Portland Trail Blazers played at a high level despite coming off of a hard-fought victory Saturday night at Utah. And the result was a 116-100 win over Indiana Sunday night at the Moda Center. The Blazers used a 39-24 third quarter to build...
Damian Lillard's Injury Status For Pacers-Trail Blazers Game
Damian Lillard is on the injury report for Sunday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Portland Trail Blazers.
CBS Sports
How to watch Trail Blazers vs. Pacers: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time
This Sunday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.45 points per game. They are on the road again Sunday and play against the Portland Trail Blazers at 9 p.m. ET Dec. 4 at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter. Portland will be strutting in after a win while the Pacers will be stumbling in from a defeat.
