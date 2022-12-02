Read full article on original website
Aerosmith cancel gig in Las Vegas as Stephen Tyler fights unknown illness
Aerosmith were forced to cancel a show in Las Vegas this week, after frontman Steven Tyler was sidelined by an unspecified illness. The legendary rockers are currently in the midst of their ‘Deuces Are Wild’ residency, with three shows left on the itinerary between tomorrow (December 5) and next Sunday (December 11). Thus far, they’ve performed 12 shows of the stint, all of which took place at the Dolby Live venue inside Park MGM.
Caroline Polachek announces new album, shares single ‘Welcome To My Island’
Caroline Polachek has announced details of her new album ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ – listen to lead single ‘Welcome To My Island’ below. ‘Desire, I Want To Turn Into You’ is due to be released digitally on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2023, with physical formats to follow on April 14. You can pre-order the album here.
‘Wednesday’ star Jenna Ortega explains why her character doesn’t blink in Netflix series
Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has addressed the fact that her character doesn’t blink in the Netflix series. The actress takes on the titular role of Wednesday Addams in the recently-released Addams Family spin-off – though many fans have noticed that her intense stare is never accompanied by blinking.
‘Top Of The Pops’ Christmas Special reportedly axed by the BBC
The BBC has reportedly axed Top Of The Pops’ annual Christmas special. The once-celebrated music show stopped being broadcast weekly in 2006, but has continued to air its festive and New Year specials. However, reports are claiming that this year’s special will not go ahead, being axed after 57 years.
LOONA to release music as an 11-member group, marking first new material since Chuu’s removal
LOONA will release their first music as an 11-member group, Blockberry Creative has confirmed. On December 7, South Korean media outlet OSEN reported that the K-pop girl group are gearing up for a comeback slated for January 3, 2023, according to unnamed industry sources. Shortly after, Blockberry Creative confirmed the news in a separate statement to XSports News, however clarified that a “timing is undecided”. “We will announce the comeback schedule later when it is confirmed,” representatives of the agency wrote in its brief statement.
Dolly Parton’s rock album will feature covers of Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and more
Dolly Parton has shared some new details about her upcoming rock album, revealing in an interview that it will feature covers of songs by Prince, The Rolling Stones, Led Zeppelin and Lynyrd Skynyrd. The info came during Parton’s latest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she spoke...
AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun teams up with pianist Lang Lang for ‘Remember Me’ cover performance
AKMU singer Lee Su-hyun and famed Chinese pianist Lang Lang recently performed a stripped-down cover of ‘Remember Me’ from the soundtrack of the 2017 Pixar animated film Coco. On December 3, South Korean music programme K-909 featured AKMU’s Lee Su-hyun and Lang Lang for a special performance of...
Florence Welch explains why she now uses “anarchic and hilarious” TikTok
Florence + The Machine‘s Florence Welch has explained why she has changed her mind on TikTok after criticising the app this year. Earlier in 2022, Welch was one of a host of largely female artists to complain about label pressures to post on TikTok, captioning a post: “The label are begging me for ‘low fi tik toks’ so here you go. pls send help.”
NBA YoungBoy tells Kanye West to “hold your ground” on new eight-minute song
YoungBoy Never Broke Again has shared an eight-minute track titled ‘This Is Not a Song, This For My Supporters’, in which he voices support for the embattled Kanye West. The track was posted as a video to NBA YoungBoy’s YouTube page on December 4, shared alongside a photo of the rapper standing in front of a wall with the words “stop the violence” written on it.
Meet Michelle Yeoh’s swordmaster in exclusive ‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ clip
A new video featurette from The Witcher: Blood Origin, a spinoff series of the popular Netflix fantasy, has been released. Watch it exclusively on NME above. Set for release on Christmas Day (December 25), Blood Origin tells the story of the creation of the first prototype Witcher – hunters who develop supernatural abilities at a young age to track down and fight monsters. Set in an elven world 1200 years before the events of the original show, the new spinoff follows a fresh group of characters who team up to achieve a shared goal.
Iggy Pop says he won’t stage dive ever again
Iggy Pop has said that he won’t ever stage dive again owing to now being “too rickety”. The music icon told NME in the current Big Read cover interview that the practice he popularised as a young punk rocker fronting The Stooges is no longer viable as a 75-year-old man.
Petition to ban Kanye West from streaming platforms reaches 50,000 signatures
A petition that was started to remove Kanye West from streaming services such as Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music has reached over 50,000 signatures. The Change.org page was set up by Nathan Goergen, who wrote: “Kanye West has recently made statements praising Hitler and denying the Holocaust, after over a month of making harmful antisemitic statements.
BTS to launch official pop-up store at The O2 in London this week
K-pop juggernauts BTS will be launching their very own pop-up store in London on Friday (December 9). On December 6, HYBE and Seoul-based production company FreeCONG revealed that they will be launching the first-ever BTS pop-up store in London this Friday. Set to take place at the Icon Outlet at The O2, the retail experience will run for eight weeks until January 31.
Fat Joe claims he has copy of unreleased Jay-Z collab
Fat Joe has claimed that he owns a copy of an unreleased song that he recorded with Jay-Z. Speaking to GQ about his new memoir The Book of Jose, the rapper stated that Jay-Z once recorded a guest verse on one of his tracks. The song was put on hold...
Keanu Reeves says John Wick 4 is “the hardest movie I’ve ever made”
Keanu Reeves has described John Wick: Chapter 4 as the “hardest movie” he’s ever made. The Constantine and Matrix star has been hard at work on creating the fourth instalment of the anti-hero Wick series. Having just given fans a taste of what’s to come for the titular assassin, John Wick, with a November trailer teasing cinematic mayhem, Reeves revealed how much effort he’s poured into the film.
Young Father share third single from new album, ‘Tell Somebody’
Young Fathers have shared another new single from their forthcoming album ‘Heavy Heavy’, titled ‘Tell Somebody’. The track follows on from the release of ‘Geronimo’ in July and ‘I Saw’ in October. All three songs will feature on ‘Heavy Heavy’, which is the trio’s fourth studio album and their first in nearly five years after 2018’s ‘Cocoa Sugar’.
What is ‘The White Lotus’ theme song?
The White Lotus might have attracted attention through its ensemble cast and luscious locations, yet the soundtrack is just as deceptively addictive. Created by Mike White, the HBO comedy drama has scored critical acclaim in its first two seasons, including a Primetime Emmy win for Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series in 2021.
Howard Stern criticises “self hating” Kanye West in wake of Hitler praise
Howard Stern has spoken out against Kanye West, calling the rapper “so self hating” in regards to the latter’s recent behaviour. Ye’s latest spate of controversy came after he praised Hitler on an episode of far-right activist Alex Jones’s podcast, Infowars. As the show cut to a break, Jones told the ‘DONDA’ artist that he did not like Nazis or Hitler, to which West interjected: “I like Hitler.”
Every Netflix TV show cancelled in 2022
Netflix has cancelled over 15 TV shows throughout 2022 so far – scroll down to see the full list. The streaming giant has pulled the plug on a number of projects ahead of schedule, across both reality TV and scripted content alike. Cancelled shows include Paris Hilton’s cooking series...
Elon Musk says he “wanted to punch” Kanye West
Elon Musk has said that he wanted to punch Kanye West over the rapper’s recent anti-Semitic comments. The new Twitter boss was participating in a live Q&A on Twitter Spaces last Saturday (December 3) about the “Twitter files” story when one of the hosts confronted him with a “blunt” question about approaching censorship and freedom of expression (via The Jerusalem Post).
