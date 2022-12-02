Read full article on original website
kchanews.com
Upcoming Upcoming events and activities at the Charles City Public Library
The Charles City Public Library’s Kamryn joined us on the morning show to talk about the many events and activities they have coming up just in time for the holidays. To view more information, go to charles-city.lib.ia.us.
kchanews.com
Matt Katcher – Viafield Winter Ag Expo
Rob Getz spoke with Energy Salesman Matt Katcher with Viafield in Charles City about the upcoming Winter Ag Expo on Thursday. The Viafield Winter Expo is designed to provider area producers with the information, products and services they need to be successful in the coming 2022 growing season and beyond.
kchanews.com
Charles City School to Start, Dismiss 15 Minutes Earlier for ’23-24 School Year
Students in Charles City schools will start classes 15 minutes earlier in the 2023-24 school year. That’s Superintendent Dr. Anne Lundquist, who says another new feature for next school year will be a pair of three-day weekends following parent-teacher conferences in the fall and in spring. Lundquist says the...
kiow.com
Lake Catherine Cabin Temporarily Closed
The Winnebago County Conservation Board has temporarily closed the Lake Catherine Cabin at Thorpe Park. The cabin will be closed for maintenance throughout the winter months and is scheduled to reopen again in March. Despite the closure, the WCCB is still accepting reservations for 2023 dates. So, people are able...
kchanews.com
New Hampton Lions Club Youth Wrestling Tournament Registration Deadline Tuesday
The 44th New Hampton Lions Club Youth Wrestling Tournament is set for this Saturday, December 10th. Lions Club member Dennis Pagel says pre-registration of $15 must be postmarked by this Tuesday, December 6th. Pagel says late-registration and walk-in wrestlers are also welcome with the cost $20. The tournament at the...
kchanews.com
It’s Mayor Monday: Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews
Charles City Mayor Dean Andrews joined the morning show to recap 2022 and looking forward to some projects in the new year. For more Charles City news, go to CityofCharlesCity.org.
kchanews.com
Daniel McFarland, 89, Fredericksburg
Daniel McFarland age 89 of Fredericksburg, IA, died Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at his home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with interment at Rose Hill Cemetery, Fredericksburg. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 –...
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Pie Shop in the State [PHOTOS]
If you want really good pie, Waterloo is the place to be!. Just yesterday (December 1st), the website 24/7 Wall St. put out a list of the best pies shops in all 50 states. To determine the official list, the company looked at sites like Yelp, The Daily Meal, Food Network, Thrillist, and Delish, as well as some local sites. Using those sources, the article names Try Pie in Waterloo as the best in the state of Iowa!
kchanews.com
Establishing Budget for New Chickasaw County Ambulance is Work in Progress
Chickasaw County is now down to less than one month in their effort to start a new public ambulance service. In addition to acquiring ambulances, related equipment and supplies, Chickasaw County EMS Director Joel Knutson has been working to establish a budget for the brand new department. That’s Knutson addressing...
Family and Iowa community say goodbye to 4 boys killed in tragic fire
The community gathered to mourn the deaths of the children and support the McLuer family. Twelve-year-old John Mikal, 10-year-old Odin-Thor, six-year-old Drako-Ragnar, and three-year-old Phenix-Moon Ivar died in the fire on November 16th.
KIMT
Mason City closes two roads for sewer work
MASON CITY, Iowa – Parts of two roads are being closed Thursday while another is reopened. The City of Mason City says it is shutting down traffic in the 1500 block of N. Washington Avenue due to sanitary sewer manhole replacement and water main work and in the 100 block of S. Jackson Avenue for a repair to a broken sewer main.
KGLO News
Habitat for Humanity North Central Iowa receives $1.1 million award to help develop, rehab six homes
MASON CITY — Habitat for Humanity of North-Central Iowa based in Mason City will be getting just over $1 million as Governor Reynolds has announced a total of nearly $20 million in investments to advance home-ownership opportunities for more than 90 families through the development and rehabilitation of single-family homes and down payment assistance initiatives in dozens of Iowa communities.
KAAL-TV
Tunnel to Towers Foundation pays off mortgage for fallen Albert Lea firefighter
(ABC 6 News) – The Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced it has paid, in full, the mortgage on the home of a fallen Albert Lea firefighter as part of its 4th annual, ‘Season of Hope.’. Lieutenant Brett Boss, lost his lengthy battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma, a rare form...
voiceofalexandria.com
Floyd County faces obstacle as supervisor-elect backs out
Election Day is over, but who will fill a Floyd County supervisor seat remains uncertain after the man elected to the job turned it down. Supervisor-elect Jeff Hawbaker (R) submitted a letter Nov. 18 to the county auditor’s office declining to represent District 3, which covers the northern and western portions of Floyd County. County Auditor Gloria Carr said the county plans to fill the vacancy by appointment, but voters could force a special election under the Iowa Code.
Barn Collapses On The Road In Fayette County
I have shared many stories about farm-related accidents in our area on the roadways and even fields. As we are wrapping up harvest 22, hopefully, we will see fewer stories of farm accidents popping up. Most of the time we see roadway accidents involving a tractor or farm machinery... never a barn.
voiceofalexandria.com
Cedar Falls paramedic fired after clashing with police officers
A Cedar Falls paramedic was fired after heatedly arguing with Cedar Falls police officers called to a home where a woman was reportedly threatening suicide. A video, shot Aug. 3, allegedly shows police officers interacting with William Abernathey, who was then a critical-care paramedic for MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center.
KIMT
Home searched in Howard County in missing person investigation
ELMA, Iowa – A missing person investigation led to the search of a Howard County home Wednesday. The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation executed a search warrant at 808 Main Street in Elma and the investigation is continuing. The Sheriff’s...
kiow.com
Cerro Gordo Supervisors Have Not Certified November Election Results
Most of Iowa’s 2022 General Election results have been officially certified. According to a news release from the Secretary of State’s office, the governor and other elected officials who serve as the Iowa State Board of Canvassers have met by phone and signed off on nearly all the results county officials certified in November. There are still recounts happening in Linn and Scott Counties in races for seats in the Iowa House, however, and the Cerro Gordo County Board of Supervisors has not yet met to certify their county’s results.
KIMT
The flu arrives in Cerro Gordo County
MASON CITY, Iowa – CG Public Health says it has detected influenza in Cerro Gordo County. In the wake of Thanksgiving holiday gatherings, health officials say an increase in flu activity is likely. CG Public Health is reminding the public of the following flu facts:. • The time from...
cbs2iowa.com
Accidental shooting in Cedar Falls critically injures woman
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — A woman is now fighting for her life after authorities say she accidentally shot herself. It happened just after 1:00pm in the parking lot of the Cedar Falls Walmart. Authorities say the woman was in the driver's seat when the gun went off. Her husband...
