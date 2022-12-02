Read full article on original website
Yankees looking to move 2 big contracts off the roster to free up salary space
Two bloated contracts might hold up the New York Yankees‘ aggressiveness in free agency on the roster that general manager Brian Cashman is looking to move. While Cashman doesn’t seem keen on spending before figuring out Aaron Judge’s contract extension, he may have no choice as the market expects to develop quickly over the next few days.
Dodgers-Brewers trade you weren’t thinking of gains steam before Winter Meetings
The previous trade rumors surrounding the Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers featured star players who are unlikely to be moved in shortstop Willy Adames and ace Corbin Burnes. Not only would the Brewers be waving the white flag by trading two of the game’s best and most cost-effective players, but the Dodgers would also be paying out the wazoo to acquire just one of them.
Cardinals interested in reunion with José Quintana
The Cardinals acquired left-hander José Quintana at the deadline and were evidently pleased with their brief relationship with him. Both Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Jon Heyman of The New York Post mention that the Cardinals are interested in bringing Quintana back, though Heyman notes that they have competition for his services.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
MLB Star Has Reportedly Requested A Trade
Fans of the Pittsburgh Pirates have been begging ownership to invest in the team, rather than trade away players for future assets. That line of thinking from the Pirates is likely to cost them their best player. Star outfielder Bryan Reynolds has reportedly requested a trade from the team following their run of losing seasons.
Angels Rumors: LA Showing Interest in Former Cubs Pitcher
The bullpen and rotation are still areas of need for the Angels.
Sal Licata on Jacob deGrom leaving Mets: 'He doesn't care about winning'
Sal Licata says Jacob deGrom signing with the Rangers proves that he doesn’t care about winning, or about being remembered among other Mets legends.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Yankees’ Free Agent Zack Britton Seeking One-Year Deal
Zack Britton is enjoying a normal offseason after his comeback from Tommy John surgery lasted just three games in 2022. A longtime member of the New York Yankees’ bullpen, the left-hander is now a free agent.
Yankees Mock Trade: Acquiring a star outfielder from the Pirates
It was reported on Saturday afternoon that the Pittsburgh Pirates were informed that star outfielder Bryan Reynolds requested a trade. Of course, that opens up a fantastic opportunity for the New York Yankees, who have been connected to Reynolds for four years as a potential solution in the outfield. While...
Cardinals must keep this prospect out of Sean Murphy trade talks
The St. Louis Cardinals need to replace Yadier Molina, who retired at the end of this season. Sean Murphy makes a lot of sense, but it’ll cost them. Sean Murphy of the Oakland Athletics is one of the best two-way catchers in all of baseball, which is why he’s in such high demand. Oakland’s fire sale has lasted the better part of the last three offseasons, with Matt Olson and other young stars traded away for prospect capital.
Four Jacob deGrom replacements Mets are rumored to sign in free agency
Following Jacob deGrom’s surprise decision to sign a massive deal with the Texas Rangers, the New York Mets must now try and replace their homegrown ace. And it seems they are already linked to several high-end free-agent arms that could help fill the void. Despite plenty of rumors suggesting...
Guardians Analyst Makes Bold Free Agency Prediction
After a 92-win season and an AL Central title, the Cleveland Guardians barely had to break a sweat to get over the Tampa Bay Rays in the Wild Card round. The team advanced to the ALDS, where they would ultimately fall short against the New York Yankees in a five-game thriller.
Mets moving to big Plan B after Jacob deGrom's departure
The New York Mets are not just sitting back and licking their wounds after Jacob deGrom’s exit. News broke Friday that the two-time Cy Young winner deGrom has decided to leave the Mets and is signing a massive deal with a surprising AL team. In the wake of the...
New York Mets, Texas Rangers Could Become Trade Partners
Fresh off their mega signing of Jacob deGrom to a five-year, $185 million, the Texas Rangers could become trade partners with the New York Mets. According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the Rangers could explore a trade for Mets catcher James McCann. As Olney notes, by trading McCann the Mets could shed some of the backstop's $24 million salary, in which he is owed across the next two seasons. McCann has caught 12 of deGrom's starts across 75.2 innings since joining the Mets.
Dodgers: Cody Bellinger Working on Swing with New Hitting Gurus
Former Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is ready to make some noise with a new team
Yankees are ‘in’ on 2 elite free agent pitchers
The New York Yankees might have their focus on Aaron Judge’s mega-extension, but they are also reportedly intrigued by two elite starting pitchers on the free agent market. Judge’s contract will undoubtedly come first and foremost, but general manager Brian Cashman is doing heavy due diligence on Justin Verlander and Carlos Rodon.
Man who caught Roger Maris' 61st home run baseball dies
The man who caught the 61st home run that New York Yankees legend Roger Maris hit during the 1961 MLB season has died. "Sal Durante the guy who caught my dad’s 61st home run died last night," Roger Maris Jr. confirmed Friday morning via Twitter, as shared by Ryan Glasspiegel of the New York Post. "Sal was such a gentleman and loved his Yankees. Sal and my dad will always be connected to each other because of that historic day on October 1, 1961. Condolences to the Durante family from the Maris Family."
Predictions for the St. Louis Cardinals at the Winter Meetings
What will the Cardinals end up doing at the Winter Meetings this week?. The St. Louis Cardinals hot stove began to heat up in the days leading up to the Winter Meetings, and today marks the beginning of what is usually the most active week of the off-season among all Major League teams.
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
