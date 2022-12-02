ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knott County, KY

q95fm.net

Pikeville Medical Center Providing Free EMT Training

The Pikeville Medical Center has recently received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, to train those who are wanting to become an Emergency Medical Technician. The Pikeville Medical Center will conduct the EMT training in collaboration with the Pikeville Fire Department.Those interested can attend a...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Crash closes part of Floyd County highway

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Thomas Forderhase

Thomas Forderhase, age 58, of Jackson, KY, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Jackson, KY. He was born at Edmonton, KY on September 8, 1964. Funeral services for Thomas Forderhase will be held at Bethel Memorial Mausoleum at Hindman, KY, Monday,. December 12, 2022, at 11:00AM...
JACKSON, KY
q95fm.net

Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train

The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
WSAZ

Man hit, killed by train identified

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wbontv.com

Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident

Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
MENIFEE COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Rebecca Hall

Rebecca Hall, age 80 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sydney & Blanch Opal Marshall. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6pm and...
MARTIN, KY
wymt.com

Bell County man facing rape charges

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
BELL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Clinton Ray Jacobs

Clinton Ray Jacobs, age 55, of Pinetop, KY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Hazard ARMC at Hazard, Ky. He was born at Martin, KY on October 6, 1967 to Clinton Jacobs and Shirlene Huff Jacobs. Funeral services for Clinton Ray Jacobs will be held at Mt. Olive...
HAZARD, KY
q95fm.net

Steve Hite

Steve Hite age 63 of Thealka, Ky passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at his home. He was born August 06, 1959 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Fred and Christine Prater Hite. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 07, 2022 from the Magoffin County...
THEALKA, KY

