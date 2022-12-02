Read full article on original website
Related
q95fm.net
Pikeville Medical Center Providing Free EMT Training
The Pikeville Medical Center has recently received a grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, to train those who are wanting to become an Emergency Medical Technician. The Pikeville Medical Center will conduct the EMT training in collaboration with the Pikeville Fire Department.Those interested can attend a...
wymt.com
2012 Ky. tornado outbreak survivor planning toy drive for kids impacted by flooding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 2012 Eastern Kentucky tornado outbreak survivor is giving back to those impacted by flooding. Austin Shuck lived in West Liberty when tornadoes hit ten years ago. He is now with ‘What the Shuck’ podcast and Appalachian Pioneer Program. Shuck is hosting the 3rd...
wymt.com
EKY sheriff appointed to state law enforcement council
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One sheriff from our region has been selected to represent law enforcement at the state level. Floyd County Sheriff John P. Hunt was recently appointed to the Kentucky Law Enforcement Council. In a Facebook post on the sheriff’s department page, officials state the duties of...
wymt.com
Flu infections reaching “widespread” levels in EKY
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The flu is spreading rapidly in Eastern Kentucky, and healthcare officials are busy tracking the numbers. “Almost all of the lab confirmed cases are type-A, which the influenza vaccine targets the H1N1 type-A,” Pike County Public Health Director Tammy Riley said. Nearly half of Kentucky’s...
wymt.com
“Tree of Life” in Whitesburg holds special meaning this year
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Whitesburg ARH lit up the “Tree of Life” recognizing loved ones in the community who have recently died. Two trees have combined for the tradition now in its 28th year. “It’s become one of the favorite events of the holiday season. I think you’ll...
wymt.com
Back to back flooding causes Breathitt County woman to not have a home two holiday seasons in a row
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - This holiday season will the second year Deborah Hansford will be spending Christmas without her home. “I will still be living at my daughters house and having Christmas with her and family,” she said. In March of 2021, water rose nearly three feet in...
wymt.com
‘Loretta Lynn Lake’: Petition pushes for Paintsville Lake to memorialize the Coal Miner’s Daughter
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Two months after the death of country music queen Loretta Lynn, fans and family are asking the state to recognize the sensation’s reach by renaming a state park in her honor. A petition which kicked off two months ago on Change.org, started by fan Carla...
wymt.com
Crash closes part of Floyd County highway
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One roadway in Floyd County has been shut down Tuesday night after a crash. Officials from KSP Post 9 in Pikeville tell WYMT that a crash on KY-114 near the Middle Creek Fire Department has closed that roadway for several hours. No more details are...
wymt.com
WWII veteran from Eastern Kentucky dies at 103
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - World War II veteran Henry C. Ledford died on Friday at 103-years-old. Ledford was from Clay County. He was one of the oldest veterans in the state of Kentucky. Ledford’s 411th Infantry Regiment freed prisoners from a concentration camp near Landsberg, Germany. In a Facebook...
q95fm.net
Thomas Forderhase
Thomas Forderhase, age 58, of Jackson, KY, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Jackson, KY. He was born at Edmonton, KY on September 8, 1964. Funeral services for Thomas Forderhase will be held at Bethel Memorial Mausoleum at Hindman, KY, Monday,. December 12, 2022, at 11:00AM...
q95fm.net
Floyd County Man Fatally Struck by Train
The identity of the man who was killed this past Friday in Johnson County has been released. The man, 41 year old Robbie Shepherd of Martin, was hit by a train in the Hager Hill area, resulting in his death. According to Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor, the incident occurred...
wymt.com
Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival kicks off in Johnson County
PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Mountain Home Place Christmas Festival has officially kicked off in Johnson County. Paintsville-Johnson County Tourism, the Johnson County Chamber of Commerce, and Johnson County Libraries have partnered to bring ice-skating, train rides, crafts, visits from Santa, movies, and more to the farm. Along with all...
WSAZ
Man hit, killed by train identified
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky (WSAZ) - A man hit and killed by a train near Hager Hill, Kentucky has been identified by authorities. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident that happened Friday around 8 p.m. Officials say Robbie Shepard, of Floyd County died. Keep checking the WSAZ...
West Virginia woman arrested on outstanding warrants in Mingo County
TAYLORVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Mingo County woman is behind bars after being arrested on outstanding warrants. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Larissa Wolford was arrested by Cpl. M. J. Mounts in Taylorville in Mingo County. Wolford was arrested on outstanding warrants for grand larceny...
wbontv.com
Kentucky State Police investigate fatal Menifee County pedestrian accident
Kentucky State Police Post 8 officials are investigating a fatal collision that occurred on December 3rd in the Means community. KSP officials received a call for assistance from the Menifee County Dispatch regarding the vehicle accident around 6PM. Through their investigation, KSP detectives determined that 37-year-old Carmen Lemay of Mt....
q95fm.net
Rebecca Hall
Rebecca Hall, age 80 of Martin, Kentucky, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 at Highlands ARH Regional Medical Center, Prestonsburg, Kentucky. She was born December 13, 1941 in Floyd County, Kentucky to the late Sydney & Blanch Opal Marshall. Visitation will begin Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 6pm and...
wymt.com
Bell County man facing rape charges
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southeastern Kentucky man is facing serious charges following an incident on Monday night. On Monday night, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department were called to a home in the Newtown Park community. When they arrived, the victim told police she was raped...
wymt.com
Sheriff: Person hit and killed by train in Johnson County
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A person was hit and killed by a train in Johnson County Friday evening. Johnson County Sheriff Doug Saylor confirmed the incident happened in the Hager Hill area just after 8 p.m. Officials with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Paintsville Fire Department and West Van...
q95fm.net
Clinton Ray Jacobs
Clinton Ray Jacobs, age 55, of Pinetop, KY, passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at the Hazard ARMC at Hazard, Ky. He was born at Martin, KY on October 6, 1967 to Clinton Jacobs and Shirlene Huff Jacobs. Funeral services for Clinton Ray Jacobs will be held at Mt. Olive...
q95fm.net
Steve Hite
Steve Hite age 63 of Thealka, Ky passed away on Friday December 2, 2022 at his home. He was born August 06, 1959 in Jackson, Michigan to the late Fred and Christine Prater Hite. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 07, 2022 from the Magoffin County...
Comments / 0