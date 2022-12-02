OMAHA, Neb. — The ACLU of Nebraska hosted a meeting to talk about the future of abortion in the state, and what could happen at the next legislative session. "It's hard to know what we're doing until we know what we're facing. So just always prepare to take on the challenges that are going to be presented to us in the upcoming session, but it's hard to know if there will be legislation," state Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh, representing Omaha's 6th District, said.

3 DAYS AGO