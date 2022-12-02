Read full article on original website
Room and board will increase at all Nebraska universities due to inflation
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Inflation is making on-campus housing more expensive at Nebraska universities. The University of Nebraska Board of Regents unanimously approved a three-year plan that will increase room and board at all of the campuses starting next fall. The proposal includes a 3% increase at the University...
Hour of Code returns to in-person event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It was Lincoln’s first in-person Hour of Code event since 2019, and judging by the amount of curious squints and smiles, Lincoln’s students have been eager to get back to it. “I love it here,” said Tatum Placke, a 9-year-old code enthusiast. “I love...
Millard Public Schools officials, students say controversy over LGBTQ+ items a ‘big misunderstanding’
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A Nebraska lawmaker is getting entangled in a controversy involving Millard Public Schools. State Sen. Megan Hunt posted on social media that she heard allegations that teachers at Millard North weren’t allowed to display things like pride flags and “safe space” stickers. Millard...
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor
In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
UNMC offers $5 million in scholarships to fight nursing shortage
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Across the country, healthcare facilities are seeing a shortage of nurses. The University of Nebraska Medical Center is trying to combat the shortage by offering $5 million in scholarship money for nursing students throughout Nebraska. The funds come from the American Rescue Plan Act and...
'It very much felt targeted': Removal of LGBTQ+ flag at Millard North High School
OMAHA, Neb. — An LGBTQ+ symbol removed from Millard North High School has drawn scrutiny from students, families and even a state senator. Millard Public Schools is responding to social media posts, including one from State Sen. Megan Hunt. She says she contacted Millard Public School officials about not allowing symbols associated with the Human Rights Campaign.
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
Pride flags and ‘safe space’ stickers: signal of student safety or political speech?
OMAHA — Some local parents and students consider a pride flag or “safe space” stickers displayed in a handful of Omaha suburban high school classrooms as inappropriately political. But these symbols aren’t political to local LGBTQ students. To them, these handheld flags, stickers and supportive posters help them feel accepted and safe. That is why […] The post Pride flags and ‘safe space’ stickers: signal of student safety or political speech? appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
$66 Million Grant Aims to Reward Nebraska Childcare Workers
(KMAland) -- As a way to reward those who have stayed in the child care field, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services is offering $66 million in stipends and loan repayment grants to workers with at least six continuous months at a licensed child care facility in the state.
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces new school finance reform committee
Neb. — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced the new school finance reform committee Thursday. This group will look at how to reform and update the state's school aid formula. The Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act is the current school finance formula for public institutions. Pillen campaigned on...
Wrapped in goodness, Nebraska Diaper Bank offers essential service for area parents
Working as the executive director of the Nebraska Diaper Bank is a personal mission for Tegan Reed. At one point, Reed and her husband had four children under age 7, so they learned first-hand how expensive it is to buy diapers. Lots of diapers. “I had an understanding of how...
ACLU of Nebraska meeting addresses state's future for abortion
OMAHA, Neb. — The ACLU of Nebraska hosted a meeting to talk about the future of abortion in the state, and what could happen at the next legislative session. "It's hard to know what we're doing until we know what we're facing. So just always prepare to take on the challenges that are going to be presented to us in the upcoming session, but it's hard to know if there will be legislation," state Sen. Michaela Cavanaugh, representing Omaha's 6th District, said.
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
Hail study could save Omaha residents money, scientists seek funding
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scientists are working to save you money by better understanding hail. It’s part of a proposed field study called ICECHIP, which would use state-of-the-art technology to better understand hail. “You don’t realize, until you actually watch a big hailstorm unfold, what it can do, whether...
Jim McKee: The beginnings of Blair
Over two decades before the city of Blair, Washington County or even Nebraska Territory existed, in 1831 the steamboat Yellowstone, belonging to the American Fur Company, ascended the Missouri River, headed for Fort Pierre. South Dakota, passing the later city’s site. As travel to the American West increased, a...
Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex
LINCOLN – The target of a state banking investigation into alleged fraudulent loans was in the process of building a multimillion-dollar residential complex on the eastern edge of the Capital City. Aaron Marshbanks, who was found dead a month ago in a downtown Lincoln parking garage, obtained a $2.5 million loan to finance construction of […] The post Target of loan fraud investigation was building multimillion-dollar residential complex appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
Colorado's AD Had Message About Nebraska Fans Today
Colorado stole some headlines this weekend by hiring Deion Sanders to be its new head football coach. Plucking Sanders from Jackson State could be a coup for the Buffaloes, who desperately need to inject life into the program. Sanders is already working the recruiting trail for his new team, and it's paying immediate dividends.
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
UPDATE: Second threatening note found Saturday at Omaha Church
A statement from Christ Community Church said a threatening note was found on their Church door Saturday morning.
