Read full article on original website
Related
bowdoin.edu
Women's Squash Posts Perfect Weekend To Open Home Campaign
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin women's squash team enjoyed an impressive start to their home campaign this weekend, recording a perfect 3-0 weekend with wins over Conn. College, Franklin & Marshall and Georgetown to improve to 4-1 this season. Weekend Highlights. 16th-ranked Bowdoin opened the weekend with a shutout...
bowdoin.edu
Second Half Shooting Sinks Men's Hoops Against Carnegie Mellon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Bowdoin College men's basketball team fell victim to a cold-shooting second half in a 79-66 loss to Carnegie Mellon on day two of the UAA/NESCAC Challenge Sunday at the University of Rochester. The Polar Bears stand at 3-5 on the season following the setback. Carnegie Mellon is 6-1 this season.
bowdoin.edu
Remembering The Life of Mike Linkovich (1922-2022)
Long-time Bowdoin athletic trainer, and legendary campus figure, Mike Linkovich passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022. Below is a note to the campus community from President Clayton Rose. To the Bowdoin community,. I write with the sad news that Mike Linkovich, retired head athletic trainer, two-time US Olympic team...
bowdoin.edu
Men's Hoops Falls to Rochester on Day One of UAA/NESCAC Challenge
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The Bowdoin College men's basketball team fell to tenth-ranked Rochester on the first day of the UAA/NESCAC Challenge in western New York, 83-67. Following the first-ever meeting between the two teams, Bowdoin falls to 3-4 this season while Rochester moves to 6-1. Game Highlights. The teams...
bowdoin.edu
Polar Bears Race to Third Place Finish in Men's Maine Winter Collegiate Swimming Invitational
WATERVILLE, Maine – The Bowdoin men's swimming & diving team finished comfortably in third place at the 2022 Maine Collegiate Winter Invitational. The 200 free relay team of Rhys Edwards, Ethan O'Connor, Alex Grand'Pierre, and Steve Ward were third with a time of 1:23.56. The 400 relay returned a...
bowdoin.edu
Women's Hockey Falls to Colby on Saturday Afternoon
WATERVILLE, Maine – The Bowdoin women's hockey team suffered a series sweep by Colby following a 2-0 loss in Saturday's game. The Polar Bears sit at 2-4-0 (1-3-0 NESCAC) as the Mules remain perfect at 5-0-0 (2-0-0 NESCAC). Game Highlights. The Mules went ahead 1-0 at 13:21 in the...
bowdoin.edu
Third Period Goals Lift Colby Over Bowdoin in Men's Hockey
WATERVILLE, Maine – The Colby men's hockey team rode a three-goal third period to remain perfect and hand Bowdoin a 4-2 loss on Saturday night. The Polar Bears suffer their first setback of the season and sit at 4-1-0 (2-1-0 NESCAC), while the Mules remain perfect at 5-0-0 (3-0-0 NESCAC).
bowdoin.edu
Track & Field Teams Open Indoor Season With Alumni Invitational
BRUNSWICK, Maine – The Bowdoin College indoor track & field teams opened their 2022-23 campaigns with the U Bears Alumni Invitational on Saturday at Farley Field House. In a non-scoring meet that included alumni as well as athletes from Husson and Maine-Farmington, a number of Polar Bears reached New England D3 qualification standards in their first outings of the year.
bowdoin.edu
New Buddy System Aims to Make Up for Lost Time for Making Friends
On the first Monday of November, students in the Class of 2023 received an email from their Class Council inviting them to participate in the first annual Polar Buddy System. This program, piloted by Class President Cheng Xing ’23 and Community Outreach Officers Sofía Hamby ’23 and Marcus Ribeiro ’23, will operate over the course of the school year and aims to bring the Class of 2023 together through fun, paired challenges.
bowdoin.edu
“Home and Other Realms”
The exhibit—called “Home and Other Realms”—is currently at the UNE Art Gallery in Portland and contains three groups of photographs. One group features images of his son, Calvin, and wife, Christy Shake. Calvin, who has multiple disabilities, is the centerpiece of the photos, which show Kolster and Shake interacting with him at home in a series of intimate portraits.
Comments / 0