On the first Monday of November, students in the Class of 2023 received an email from their Class Council inviting them to participate in the first annual Polar Buddy System. This program, piloted by Class President Cheng Xing ’23 and Community Outreach Officers Sofía Hamby ’23 and Marcus Ribeiro ’23, will operate over the course of the school year and aims to bring the Class of 2023 together through fun, paired challenges.

1 DAY AGO