Revisiting Some Of North Dakota’s Most Recent Plane Crashes
Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it. This is certainly true for these recent plane crashes in North Dakota. You might be surprised at how many have occurred in just two years time. 1. October 2nd, 2022 - This is the most recent plane crash to have happened in...
How To Trick People Into Thinking You’re From North Dakota
North Dakota pride runs deep, but what do you do when you're not originally from North Dakota? You still want to feel like you belong and fit in, right? After much thought and some light research, I've compiled a list of things you should know if you want to sound like a true North Dakotan.
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
Looking At The Numbers: How Much Alcohol Does North Dakota Drink?
It's no secret that North Dakotans love to drink. We have built up quite the reputation, as a matter of fact. World Population Review looked at alcohol consumption per capita, by the gallon for the year 2022. You might be surprised that it ranked the United States 25th for alcohol consumption globally.
‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus
According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Here are a couple of things I know for sure... ...when I'm out and about, traveling on the road, I have my GPS set, my coffee by my side, and I have two things on my mind (1) to get to my destination, AND (2) to let my stomach eventually guide me to a great place to eat. Sure I have all my favorite places staked out here in Bismarck/Mandan, so I'm going to give you a head start if you are planning on heading out to Minnesota in the near future. Now keep in mind I'm no expert on the cuisine out in the Twin Cities, but I can pass on some good delicious expert advice.
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
How To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In ND
It seems like it's every other day we see someone posting on Facebook that their car has been stolen. While you might think some of this is common sense, it's never a bad idea to have a check list. Here's what you should keep in mind when it comes to protect your car and property.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!. Full disclosure, I don't mind Spam. Maybe once every couple of years. But it has to be fried. I'm talking crispy-black kinda fried. I'm pretty sure I currently have a can in my cupboard that's been there from a previous decade. I'm also pretty sure IT DOESN'T HAVE FIGS IN IT!
ND And MN In Awe Over Beer Keg Christmas Tree Stand
Corporate America is always trying to sell us their wretched wares. Especially during the holidays! Spam, I'm talking about you! Not sure anyone was demanding Figgy Pudding-flavored Spam. Ewww! It's real and you can find the full story here. But every now and again, corporate desire to sell us stuff...
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
Cheers! Here’s North Dakota’s Most Popular Holiday Drink
The holidays are upon us, so the need to drink is great. Just kidding... mostly. What is the popular drink among all our friends and family members?. A survey was doe to find the answer to that very question. Yummly.com looked at Google Trends data to find what drink people are looking up the most, not just in our state, but across the country. Here's what it found.
North Dakotans: Don’t Feed THIS To Your Dogs On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about togetherness. We love sharing the holidays, not only with our human family, but our fur babies too. We're all guilty of it; we feed our dogs table scraps. This is especially true on holidays. If you want to be sure you're feeding your dogs things that are good for them, you should know there are certain things you should avoid.
North Dakotans And Minnesotans That LOVE THE SNOW!
There are MinneDakotans that love the snow perhaps too much. I'm a lifelong North Dakotan that has traveled mid-winter many times across Minnesota's Iron Range, I know a thing or two about hating winter. But I've also witnessed many a midwesterner that got quite a kick out of it. Is it the bitter cold? The impassable snow? The highway Alberta Clipper that almost had you going after your car passenger's throat?
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
New Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Open In North Dakota
If you're looking for something merry and bright, you might want to visit this festive bar in North Dakota. It's the FIRST Christmas themed pop-up bar in North Dakota, and hopefully not the last. It's called "Miracle on 10th" -- a play on the "Miracle on 34th Street" movie. Where...
Here’s How Much It Costs To Run Christmas Lights In ND!
We spend quite a bit of money around the holidays. Gifts, decorations, food -- the list goes on! We know how much those things cost, because we see the price tag right away. What about the ultimate holiday expression/decoration? What about our lights? If you plan on putting lights up this year, you might be interested to know how much it will cost you.
How Long Would It Take To Save $1 Million Living In ND?
We all want to be rich and live comfortably. So, what exactly is rich? According to GoBankingRates.com, a person is considered rich when they have $1 million. Next question: What does it take to get there?. A study was done by GoBankingRates.com to find out just how long it would...
Christmas Gifts To Buy Now While Waiting Out A North Dakota Blizzard
The wind is howling. The snow is drifting. The temperature has dropped over 60 degrees from a week ago. Yup, that is the situation being faced across the Dakota's this week. However, it is NOT all bad. Have you ever thought, just maybe Mother Nature is working with you? She maybe thought, folks, you need a break from the rat race to hunker in and enjoy the comforts of home. And hopefully, enjoy it so with the ones you love. (Quick note: for those that are emergency personnel, DOT, various businesses and companies working around the clock to keep the world functioning, you are in our thoughts and prayers. Be Safe.)
