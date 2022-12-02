Read full article on original website
World Cup scores, updates: Netherlands ends U.S. hopes with 3-1 win
The United States' run at the World Cup came to an end on Saturday as the Netherlands earned an early goal and outlasted the Americans for a 3-1 win. The Dutch will move on to face the winner of Argentina and Australia.
Netherlands eliminates US in round of 16 at World Cup
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzil Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half subsitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
