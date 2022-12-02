ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Brazil vs South Korea World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match

After losing 1-0 to Cameroon last time out, Brazil can't afford another stumble as they face South Korea in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16. The South American giants opted to rest players against Cameroon with their qualification for the knockout stages already secured. That decision allowed the African side to snatch a dramatic late win but that didn't stop Brazil from finishing top of Group G.
wtaj.com

Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
The Guardian

Portugal coach Santos unimpressed with Ronaldo’s reaction to substitution

Fernando Santos has said he was deeply unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo’s behaviour as the forward left the pitch against South Korea and refused to guarantee that the 37-year-old would captain Portugal in Tuesday’s last-16 tie against Switzerland. The head coach insists Ronaldo has been dealt with following his latest outburst but considers the case closed.
NBC Chicago

How to Watch Japan Vs. Croatia in 2022 World Cup Round of 16

Which version of the Japan national team is going to show up in the round of 16?. The one that produced stunning group stage wins over 2010 World Cup champion Spain and 2014 World Cup champion Germany? Or the one that suffered a disappointing shutout loss to Costa Rica?. That...
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 result: Argentina advance to quarterfinals as Lionel Messi scores in win over Australia

Leo Messi scored the opening goal of the match. Lionel Messi's last chance to win the World Cup is still alive after Argentina won 2-1 in the first knockout game against Australia to set up a quarterfinal date with the Netherlands Friday at 2 p.m. ET. Lionel Scaloni's team won with a convincing performance against the Socceroos, despite some late wobbles against one of the surprises of the tournament so far. The start of the match wasn't as easy might have been expected. Argentina and Australia were both defensive and careful to not concede the opening goal. It was Leo Messi's magic left foot that was needed to open the scoring in such a game and that happened after thirty-five minutes as the Argentinian star scored with the first shot of the game.

