famunews.com
FAMU President’s Recruiting Tour Visits Orlando, Tampa and St. Petersburg
President Robinson with St. Petersburg College President Tonjua Williams. The Florida A&M University (FAMU) President’s Recruiting Tour made three Central Florida stops in St. Petersburg, Tampa, and Orlando ahead of the Florida Classic football game. On Wednesday, November 16, President Larry Robinson, Ph.D., administrators, student leaders and alumni addressed...
Safety Corey Collier to enter transfer portal
Florida redshirt freshman safety Corey Collier Jr. intends to enter the NCAA's transfer portal when it opens Monday, the Miami native announced Sunday on social media. "First and foremost I would like to thank God for giving me the ability to play the game that I love dearly, without him I would be nothing. This game of football taught me a lot of things and I will never take this game or experience for granted," Collier wrote. "I would like to thank the University of Florida for all the help that I have received while being here. It was truly a blessing wearing the logo I will never forget the memories I had here. Thank you Coach Mullen for taking a chance on me coming out of high school and allowing me to live out my dream and play college football at the highest level. It was truly a blessing wearing that logo and putting on for the Gators.
SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators
Rattlers' season ends in a valiant effort against Florida. The post SWAC Champion FAMU Rattlers fall to SEC Champion Gators appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
WEAR
Florida high school retires late alumni Carla Williams' jersey
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. -- A longtime basketball player and coach is being remembered at her high school. Graceville School in Jackson County, Florida, is retiring Carla Williams' jersey. Williams led the basketball team to a state championship in 1992 and excelled at Pensacola State College and Florida State University. Williams...
FSU offers in-state 2025 WR Dallas Wilson
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech sophomore wide receiver Dallas Wilson on Friday. It was the 10th offer for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, UAB, USF, West Virginia, and more. As a sophomore, he had...
Randy Shannon watched LB commit in action on Saturday evening
Florida State linebackers coach Randy Shannon made his way to California on Saturday evening to watch four-star linebacker commitment Blake Nichelson in action, according to the commitment. The Manteca (Calif.) product and his squad played for the CIF Northern California D1-A Championship on Saturday evening. They lost 35-14 to Pittsburg. The two-way player had a touchdown and two-point conversion on offense.
Which positions will FSU target in the transfer portal?
The storm is coming. Portal Palooza kicks off on Monday as the first window for FBS transfers to enter the Transfer Portal opens up, and we’re anticipating a frenzy to pursue. And we’re also expecting Florida State to be quite active in the portal once again. The Seminoles have...
jacksonvillefreepress.com
Florida Classic Rivalry Still Delivering Much Anticipated HBCU Camaraderie
Every year a wave takes over central Florida the week before Thanksgiving bringing tens of thousands of HBCU lovers to Orlando for the annual Florida classic. It doesn’t matter who wins or loses the well anticipated rivalry between Florida A&M University and Bethune-Cookman University – all that matters is that it happens.
thefamuanonline.com
School of Nursing appears back on track
Since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020, the demand for nurses and healthcare professionals has been at an all-time high. The Florida A&M University School of Nursing aims to produce top-notch and knowledgeable nurses. Despite accreditation mishaps in the past, the school is eager to welcome its Spring 2023 cohort to the program in January.
famunews.com
FAMU Unveils Indoor Air Quality Center of Excellence
Florida A&M University (FAMU) unveiled the new Indoor Air Quality (“IAQ”) Center of Excellence (COE) on Wednesday, November 30 The COE is being established in partnership with Aura Air, a leading global provider of smart air technology based in Israel. Led by Professor Victor Ibeanusi, Ph.D., dean of...
247Sports
Mike Norvell checking in on FSU defensive back commitment
Pensacola (Fla.) Pensacola Catholic three-star cornerback Ja'Bril Rawls tells Noles247.com that FSU head coach Mike Norvell is coming to see him on Saturday. Rawls has been committed to FSU since August 1st. He committed to FSU on the same day that he received his official offer from the Seminoles. It came just a few days after he participated in an end-of-summer camp with the Seminoles.
FSU Football Final Bowl Projections Tracker
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
Pair of defensive linemen no longer on FSU's roster
A pair of defensive linemen - redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson - no longer appear on FSU's official roster. A school spokesperson confirmed the departure of both defensive linemen from the online roster. Jarrett Jackson appeared in 11 games, with one start,...
FSU in the updated polls after the conclusion of Championship Weekend
Florida State moved up from No. 14 to No. 13 in the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll, which was released on Sunday. Clemson, who defeated FSU, remained No. 10 in the AP Top 25 and No. 11 in the Coaches Poll. LSU, who FSU defeated,...
Moultrie teacher Jessica Hewett 'Hidden Heroes' finalist
ATLANTA — The Georgia Leadership Institute for School Improvement recently announced the winners of its annual Hidden Heroes campaign. In its third year, Hidden Heroes recognizes the unsung educators whose commitment to the students and communities they serve often goes unnoticed. Nominations were open to the public and resulted in a record-setting 60 nominees ranging from teachers, principals, and administrators to security guards, nutrition staff and coaches.
A step back in time at Florida Caverns State Park
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)– Folks had the chance to step back in time this weekend at the Florida Caverns State Park in Jackson County. The popular park hosted its annual ‘Caverns Cultural Celebration’ Friday and Saturday. The event at Florida Caverns State Park gave people a history lesson on what happened in the area way back […]
southfloridareporter.com
Takeaways from Tallahassee — TaxWatching the future
As members of Florida TaxWatch met in Coral Gables, piles of reports greeted guests outside ballrooms and meeting spaces at The Biltmore. But Executive Vice President Tony Carvajal repeatedly stressed the organization will update its practices, and its print output, with the times. “We’re a too-much-paper kind of organization,” he...
fsunews.com
One dead and four injured in FAMU shooting, suspect in custody
On Sunday, Nov. 27, a lone shooter opened fire on a group of young people playing basketball at an outdoor Florida A&M University court. 21-year-old Da’vhon Sharai Young was arrested and charged with four counts of attempted murder and one count of premeditated murder according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office’s Daily Booking Report.
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
Zach Takes Over (OTB): 4th & 16, Transfer Portal Preview, RIP Steak
Florida State figures to be a popular transfer destination this season. What position will the Seminoles pursue?. This episode of OTB previews FSU's pursuit of players in the transfer portal, takes a look at possible outgoing players, puts a bow on the short-lived Sam McCall Era, and gets into some Buy or Sonnone (sponsored by The Turner Group). All while Zach committing a hostile takeover while Sonnone endures a dreadfully embarrassing mistake.
