MilitaryTimes

Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment

The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
MilitaryTimes

Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31

The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
NBC News

Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen

The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later

The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
Navy Times

Navy releases petty officer advancement results

The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
The Hill

4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month

The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month. All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed...
CNN

US Navy investigating 4 apparent suicides in a month at same facility

The US Navy is investigating four apparent suicides in a one-month period at a shore-based facility to determine whether the deaths are related in any way and whether sailors had enough mental health and medical support, according to a Navy official familiar with the situation.
24/7 Wall St.

The Largest Military Base in Each State

The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
MilitaryTimes

Parris Island drill instructor charged in 2021 death of Marine recruit

A Marine Corps drill instructor at Parris Island in South Carolina, has been charged in the 2021 death of Marine recruit Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, the Marine Corps has confirmed. The charges against Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley include one count of negligent homicide, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of cruelty, oppression, or maltreatment of subordinates, and another count with four specifications of failure to obey orders, Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for Parris Island, South Carolina, told Marine Corps Times on Monday.
Washington Examiner

The secret to making Marines

The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...

