MilitaryTimes
Navy fires warship CO in the middle of a deployment
The commanding officer of the guided-missile cruiser Normandy was relieved of command Tuesday in the middle of the warship’s deployment, and less than eight months after he took command. The Navy announced the firing in a brief press release stating that Capt. Simon McKeon was relieved “due to a...
Four Army soldiers in Alaska die of suicides in one month
Army installations in Alaska saw four soldiers die by suicide in October, a sharp rise despite leaders making a large push to prioritize mental health in the state.
MilitaryTimes
Navy fires CO of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31
The Navy relieved the commanding officer of Air Test and Evaluation Squadron 31 on Friday following alcohol-related misconduct. Capt. Ryan Bryla, the Naval Test Wing Pacific commodore, removed Cmdr. Cassidi Reese due to a loss of confidence after an arrest and charges for driving while intoxicated at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake in California on Nov. 4, according to the Navy.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Navy, Coast Guard intercept boat with 180 tons of Iranian explosive material headed to Yemen
The U.S. Navy and Coast Guard intercepted an enormous Iranian shipment of explosive materials headed to Yemen last week, according to a statement from U.S. Central Command. The stateless fishing boat was carrying more than 180 tons of urea fertilizer and ammonium perchlorate when the Coast Guard ship USCGC John Scheuerman and Navy guided missile destroyer USS The Sullivans came across the dhow in international waters of the Gulf of Oman on Nov. 8.
americanmilitarynews.com
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later
The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
Navy Times
Navy releases petty officer advancement results
The Navy on Wednesday released its petty officer advancement list for those sailors bumping up a rank in cycle 256. Go here to see who made the cut. The percentage of slots for advancement opportunities for E-4 increased this cycle, from about 23.5% to 26%. Meanwhile, the percentage of E-5...
4 sailors at Virginia naval center die by apparent suicide in a month
The Navy and local authorities are investigating the suspected suicide deaths of four sailors all assigned to the same ship maintenance center in Norfolk, Virginia, in the span of less than a month. All four were assigned to Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center (MARMC) at Naval Station Norfolk, the Navy confirmed...
Soldier dies nearly 20 years after suffering severe injury in Iraq, laid to rest with full military honors
Former U.S. Army Sgt. Joel Gomez died 18 years after suffering catastrophic injuries during combat operations in Iraq and was laid to rest with full military honors.
USS Tripoli, Navy’s Newest Assault Carrier, Back in San Diego After First Deployment
The USS Tripoli, the Navy’s newest amphibious assault carrier, returned to Naval Base San Diego on Tuesday following its initial deployment. The Tripoli left San Diego with 16 Marine F-35B Lightining II stealth fighters as well as helicopters and tiltrotors to support the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit during a 7-month deployment in the Indo-Pacific region.
Four Navy sailors die by apparent suicide at same Virginia facility within weeks
Four Navy sailors assigned to the same Virginia facility have died by apparent suicide within weeks amid a growing concern over mental health. NBC's Melissa Chan has details.Dec. 2, 2022.
US Navy investigating 4 apparent suicides in a month at same facility
The US Navy is investigating four apparent suicides in a one-month period at a shore-based facility to determine whether the deaths are related in any way and whether sailors had enough mental health and medical support, according to a Navy official familiar with the situation.
The Largest Military Base in Each State
The U.S. defense budget – by far the largest of any country in the world – is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past deadlines and through budgets will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America’s annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of […]
MilitaryTimes
Parris Island drill instructor charged in 2021 death of Marine recruit
A Marine Corps drill instructor at Parris Island in South Carolina, has been charged in the 2021 death of Marine recruit Pfc. Dalton Beals, 19, the Marine Corps has confirmed. The charges against Staff Sgt. Steven T. Smiley include one count of negligent homicide, one count of obstruction of justice, one count of cruelty, oppression, or maltreatment of subordinates, and another count with four specifications of failure to obey orders, Maj. Philip Kulczewski, a spokesman for Parris Island, South Carolina, told Marine Corps Times on Monday.
Washington Examiner
The secret to making Marines
The U.S. Marine Corps, which celebrates its 247th birthday Thursday, has done two extraordinary things for nearly all its existence: The Corps adapted to warfare as enemies, geography, and technology changed while not only sustaining but deepening its sense of self, warfighting ethos, and purpose. Sometimes an organization derives its...
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
Plane from Air Force training base has ‘in-flight emergency,’ crashes in Mississippi
Nobody was killed when U.S. military plane crashed Monday in Mississippi, south of an Air Force base that conducts pilot training, the Air Force said in a statement. The T-38A Talon aircraft crashed about 1 p.m., roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Columbus Air Force Base, according to Senior Airman Jessica Haynie, a public affairs specialist at the base.
The first woman serving on a Submarine as XO has recently taken command- She says submarining is her primary passion
On Nov. 12, 2022, Lieutenant Commander Amber Cowan took command as the executive officer (XO) of the Gold Crew of the USS Kentucky (SSBN 737). Lt. Cdr. Cowan is the first woman to serve as XO of a US navy submarine. She was also among the first group of women to serve aboard submarines. [i]
