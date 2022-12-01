Read full article on original website
Related
Sioux City’s first Cat Café opens coffee shop
After overcoming many obstacles, a Siouxlander has partially opened the first cat cafe in downtown Sioux City.
Family from all across Iowa meets at Durham Museum for holiday festival
From Sioux City, Corning and Des Moines a family has made Omaha their meeting point for regular family get-togethers.
siouxlandnews.com
Icy roads are forecast in Siouxland
Slippery roads near Le Mars and Kingsley are a risk for driving this morning as freezing rain has been falling north of Sioux City. South Dakota roads were mostly warm enough at the time to reduce the risk for ice, but be aware that traveling this morning could become dangerous.
kiwaradio.com
Sheldon Mobile Food Bank Coming Monday, December 5th
Sheldon, Iowa — The Sheldon Mobile Food Bank is coming to Living Water Community Church on Monday, December 5th. Anyone in need of assistance with groceries is welcome to come to Living Water Community Church to pick up free food on Monday, December 5th. Volunteers will have the food ready to load. You do need to come with your own box in which to put your food. The Sheldon Food Bank asks you to please remember to bring a box, as this makes distributing the food much easier.
Le Mars new animal adoption and rescue preps for opening weekend
LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — The first Plymouth County animal rescue is set to open their doors Saturday after years of anticipation. In 2019, the president of Wet-Nose Rescue, Angel Anderson, set her sights on being the first animal rescue in the county. “All that Plymouth County action that we had was all going to […]
wnax.com
Lake Area Traffic Study Critical for Yankton County
The South Dakota Department of Transportation is doing a traffic study in and around the Lewis & Clark Lake area west of Yankton. Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch says the population and traffic is growing in that area…. Klimisch says there are big seasonal variations in traffic….. Klimisch...
Digital KCAU 9 Newscast: December 3
KCAU 9 is providing the top stories with a digital newscast featuring the weekend anchor and weekend meteorologist.
dakotanewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Light wintry precipitation this morning, otherwise a quiet Monday ahead
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- An area of low pressure and cold front will bring some wintry weather to parts of the area. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place until 8 AM for Turner, Lincoln, Bon Homme, Yankton, Union, Sioux and O’Brien counties due to the potential for wintry mix and freezing drizzle that could lead to a light glazing of ice.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Brandon Shane Collins, 32, Sioux City, possession of a controlled substance -- third offense; sentenced Nov. 29, five years prison. Nicolas Gregorio Leon, 43, Sioux City, third-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced Nov. 29, deferred judgment, two years probation. Virginia Francisco-Nicolas, 22, Sioux City, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance,...
nwestiowa.com
Friday high-fives at Orange City Elementary
ORANGE CITY—Orange City Elementary started a new Friday tradition four years ago. As students walk up to one of the school’s three entrances, there are volunteers there waiting, ready to greet them and deliver a high-five. High-Five Fridays brings groups of high school students and other members of...
Man arrested for allegedly trying to get another to claim casino jackpot
A man was arrested on Wednesday for unlawful betting after he allegedly tried to have someone else claim a jackpot for him.
18-year-old charged with arson after fire at Sioux City dealership
An 18-year-old man was arrested for allegedly starting fires at a business in Sioux City on Sunday.
siouxlandnews.com
Authorities investigating arson fire at Sioux City Yamaha dealership
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have arrested an 18-year-old in connection to an arson fire Sunday morning, Dec. 4. The fire was at Sioux City Yamaha on Highway 75 at about 8:30 a.m. Fire crews arrived to find several ATVs and a shipping container belonging to the...
Sioux City Journal
2 Bedroom Home in Sioux City - $285,000
Very nice and new townhouse located in the Overlook Development just a few minutes away from the Lakeport Commons shopping area. This home features a covered front porch, deck stemming off of the living room with a great view of the Morningside area, sliding glass door in the basement that leads out to the back patio, and a fenced in yard. When you walk through the front door you will notice how open the main floor is. Immediately to your left you will encounter the eat~in kitchen complete with granite countertops, a generously sized island, and SS appliances. The kitchen flows into the dining room and living room that boasts a vaulted ceiling, custom stone fireplace, and a stained mantle. The master bedroom is massive with it's own custom vaulted ceiling and 2 walk~in closets. The master bathroom also has a lot to offer and comes with a double vanity and tiled shower. The main floor also offers main floor laundry with additional cabinet space, another good sized bedroom, and a guest bathroom. The basement is wide open and ready to be finished with 2 egress windows and plumbing set up for an additional bathroom. The HOA takes care of snow removal, lawn and sprinklers, and common road/utility maintenance for $140 per month. There are also no age restrictions at this development. The 10 year tax abatement will start in March of 2023. If you like easy and maintenance free living look no further!!!
News Channel Nebraska
Wayne man sentenced to prison for March incident in rural Stanton County
STANTON, Neb. – A 38-year-old northeast Nebraska man is heading to prison on charges out of Stanton County. Jeffrey Olsufka, of Wayne, was sentenced in Stanton County District Court Monday morning. Olsufka was handed down a one-year prison sentence for third-offense DWI, and an additional year for possession of...
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon man arrested for OWI in George
GEORGE—A 30-year-old Sheldon man was arrested about 11:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2, in George on a charge of first-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Brian Joel Hengeveld stemmed from the stop of a southbound 2010 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup for failing to stop at the stop sign of 210th Street and Kennedy Avenue and for a faulty brake light, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
Sioux City man charged for allegedly enticing 12-year-old boy over Snapchat
A Sioux City man who was accused of attempting to entice a 12-year-old was arrested on Thursday.
nwestiowa.com
Man arrested for assault in Orange City
ORANGE CITY—A 35-year-old Monona man was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by an Iowa State Patrol trooper on a Sioux County warrant for first-degree burglary, domestic abuse assault impeding flow of air/blood causing bodily injury and fourth-degree criminal mischief. The arrest of Michael Leyton Walters stemmed from an incident about...
kiwaradio.com
Inwood Daycare Provider Accused Of Child Endangerment
Inwood, Iowa — An Inwood woman has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges after an investigation into two incidents this year in Inwood. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Lyon County Clerk of Court’s Office by the county sheriff’s office, 27-year-old Hannah Olson of Inwood is accused of injuring one child and not seeking help in a timely manner for an injury to another child. She was arrested on Monday, December 5th, 2022.
kscj.com
TWO SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN LE MARS ON DRUG CHARGES
TWO PEOPLE WERE ARRESTED THURSDAY AFTERNOON IN LE MARS ON A VARIETY OF CHARGES AFTER A SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT A LE MARS RESIDENCE. LE MARS POLICE SAY THE SEARCH WARRANT WAS SERVED AT 327 6TH STREET SOUTHWEST. THE CERT TEAM, OR COMBINED EMERGENCY RESPONSE TEAM, WAS USED IN THE SEARCH OF THE PROPERTY AROUND 4:30 P.M.
Comments / 0