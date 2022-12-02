As soon as former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named head coach at Arizona State, the speculation began for his replacement. It’s been nearly two weeks and according to Orgon head coach Dan Lanning, the search for that replacement is close to a conclusion. But he’s not quite ready for that big announcement. “It’s going really well. I’d love to sit here and say I can tell you an announcement right now. I’m not ready to be in that position,” Lanning said in his press conference concerning Oregon’s invitation to the Holiday Bowl to play North Carolina. “But we are getting close. I...

11 MINUTES AGO