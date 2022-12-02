Read full article on original website
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Report: Baker Mayfield to be released
NFL Network's Ian Rappaport is reporting that the Carolina Panthers are releasing quarterback Baker Mayfield.
Red Zone Issues Continue for UNC
Mack Brown discusses the offensive hurdle that the Tar Heels have not been able to overcome for three straight weeks.
Lanning: Search for new offensive coordinator is winding down
As soon as former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham was named head coach at Arizona State, the speculation began for his replacement. It’s been nearly two weeks and according to Orgon head coach Dan Lanning, the search for that replacement is close to a conclusion. But he’s not quite ready for that big announcement. “It’s going really well. I’d love to sit here and say I can tell you an announcement right now. I’m not ready to be in that position,” Lanning said in his press conference concerning Oregon’s invitation to the Holiday Bowl to play North Carolina. “But we are getting close. I...
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week, Nov. 27-Dec. 3
Vote for the Commercial Appeal boys athlete of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The poll is set to end at noon Thursday. Note: If the poll...
Updating the health of Vann and Adkins
Shane Beamer updated the health of two folks within the South Carolina Gamecocks football program on Sunday. Beamer was asked specifically about wide receiver Josh Vann and offensive line coach Greg Adkins. Beyond those two, there wasn’t a full injury report from the second-year head coach. Vann, who went...
NBC Sports
Coastal Carolina hires NC State’s Beck to replace Chadwell
CONWAY, S.C. – Coastal Carolina has hired North Carolina State offensive coordinator Tim Beck to replace Jamey Chadwell, who left to coach Liberty. Joe Moglia, Coastal Carolina’s athletic chairman and executive director for football, announced the move Sunday, the same day Chadwell was named the Flames’ head coach.
