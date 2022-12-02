Read full article on original website
Should you drink water before bed? Experts chime in
Some people may keep a water bottle near their bedside for a nighttime sip, but experts say drinking water at this time could lead to disrupted sleep if one is not careful. It appears it's not all doom and gloom, though, if parting ways with water before bed is something that doesn’t mesh well with already-established nighttime routines.
The One Beverage Experts Say You Should Be Drinking Every Day To Take Inches Off Your Waist
A great weight loss plan involves many parts: a healthy diet, lots of exercise, and, of course, ample hydration. The importance of H2O should not be underestimated! Making sure you drink enough water can help you suppress your appetite, lower your calorie intake, make your workouts more efficient, and even boost your metabolism. And as it turns out, there are a few ingredients you can add to your glass that can make your water even more beneficial: lemon and chia seeds.
How drinking coffee with these habits COULD make you age faster
Do you enjoy a cup of coffee every morning to get your day started? Lots of us do, in fact a study from the National Coffee Association finds that 62% of Americans drink some form of coffee every day. And research shows it’s linked to health benefits including a lower risk of heart disease, stroke and diabetes.
Do You Need to Drink Eight Glasses of Water a Day? It's Complicated
It's unclear exactly where the myth that humans need to drink eight glasses of water a day came from – but we've probably all heard it at some point in our lives. The evidence for this claim has largely been debunked. Past studies relied on people recalling how much water they drank, which has low precision.
What Really Happens To Your Body If You Don't Drink Enough Water
Water is undoubtedly one of the most fundamental components of our existence. So what happens to our bodies when we don't drink enough water every day?
Here’s How Much Caffeine You Can Really Have in a Day
If you’re a daily caffeine drinker, you may not be all that interested in giving up your ritual. You might even argue that little extra help waking up your brain or maintaining energy in the afternoon is healthy in and of itself (including for the people who interact with you!). But the question “Is caffeine healthy?” is certainly a classic topic of debate: with caffeine being a central nervous system stimulant and considered a psychoactive substance, there’s the argument that consuming too much of it can affect your health negatively.
Researchers reveal the benefits of drinking coffee
Coffee is one of the most popular beverages around, and it has been consumed for centuries. But did you know that coffee can be good for your health? Studies have shown that coffee offers a surprising number of health benefits, ranging from improved brain function to a lower risk of certain diseases. Let’s take a closer look at some of the mysterious health benefits of coffee.
How Long Can Caffeine Raise Your Blood Pressure?
If you’re the type who can’t imagine starting the day without your daily fix of caffeine, don’t worry: You’re not alone in this regard. Caffeine has been a part of the human diet for over 1,000 years. It has evoked strong emotions across civilizations and has served as the centerpiece of many conversations. This article will further such conversations, answering a commonly asked question – “Does caffeine raise blood pressure?”
Woman gets rare case of 'toxic squash syndrome' after drinking bitter gourd juice
A woman was poisoned when she drank bitter gourd juice.
7 ways to help banish dandruff – according to an expert
Catching sight of a mere sprinkling of dandruff on your shoulders can make even the most mild-tempered among us feel aggravated. Maybe yours comes and goes without bothering you too much, but for those who do suffer (one in five people will experience it), the scalp condition can cause nothing but annoyance and discomfort.
What happens to your body when you drink diet coke?
From the pharmacist that brought us the now famous infograph explaining what Coke, and other cola-based beverages are doing to our overall health, comes an equally disturbing insight into their chemical-filled cousins. Various studies have proven that routine consumption of diet soft drinks, like diet coke, coke zero and other...
Does Quitting Caffeine Lower Blood Pressure?
Sometimes it is hard to stay awake. To prevent feeling sluggish, you may eat or drink something containing caffeine. Coffee is the most popular choice and has been a part of our diet for over 1000 years. It increases alertness by stimulating the nervous system. So in the age of home brews and Starbucks, controversy has intensified. Does caffeine raise blood pressure? The simple answer is yes, but the details make the outcome much more complex.
How To Stop Drinking Cold Turkey
More than 17 million people in the United States suffer from an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that almost 40 million engage in risky, binge-drinking patterns. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a...
Clueless about booze? Few Americans know drinking alcohol can cause cancer
PHILADELPHIA — While scientists have time and time again made the link between alcohol and an increased risk of cancer, people continue to drink. Now, a new study from the National Cancer Institute suggests it’s not people disregarding the facts but rather being unaware of all the health risks that come from drinking alcoholic beverages.
Alcohol Consumption and Changes in the Brain
Chronic alcohol abuse has been linked to serious health problems. There is no consensus in the literature regarding how mild and moderate drinking affects our health. New research shows a negative association between alcohol intake and gray and white matter volume in the brain. Most people know that drinking too...
Alcohol and Fat Loss: Can You Drink and Get Shredded?
Can both alcohol and fat loss occur for individuals? Are you able to drink and get shredded? How much is the limit of drinking, if there is one, and still stay lean and fit? Let’s find out. Overwhelmingly, dietitians, health experts and fitness coaches agree that consuming alcohol is...
Very few Americans know drinking alcohol increases cancer risk, study finds
Very few Americans are aware of the link between alcohol and cancer, a new study suggests. Despite conclusive research showing that all alcoholic beverages, including wine, increase the risk of many types of cancer, a survey of nearly 4,000 U.S. adults found that less than a third knew that alcohol consumption was a risk factor for cancer. Even fewer, just over 20%, realized that drinking wine could raise the risk of cancer, according to the report published Thursday in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention.
I tried a $5 hangover pill. The next morning, I felt like I'd barely had anything to drink at all.
I took Myrkl, a pre-drinking pill, before post-work drinks with colleagues. The next morning, I felt like I'd barely had any alcohol at all.
A 'Damp' Approach to Drinking Is Becoming Popular
A “damp” lifestyle is one where a person consciously cuts down on drinking, which is a form of harm reduction. This approach runs the risk of failing, which may exacerbate a person’s problem. Some people will move from a “damp” lifestyle to an abstinent one.
