If you’re a daily caffeine drinker, you may not be all that interested in giving up your ritual. You might even argue that little extra help waking up your brain or maintaining energy in the afternoon is healthy in and of itself (including for the people who interact with you!). But the question “Is caffeine healthy?” is certainly a classic topic of debate: with caffeine being a central nervous system stimulant and considered a psychoactive substance, there’s the argument that consuming too much of it can affect your health negatively.

18 DAYS AGO