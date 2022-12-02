Read full article on original website
Last chance to talk about Corridor H
The public comments period for the Parsons to Davis section of Corridor H is coming to an end.
The deadliest tornado to strike West Virginia
SHINNSTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – West Virginia is not known for tornadoes, but they do occur in the Mountain State from time to time. On one summer day in 1944, an area of West Virginia was devastated by an F4 tornado which still holds the record for the deadliest in the state.
Inside Nova
For sale: Mountain resort nearby in West Virginia
Dubbed by Realtor.com as “entertainment real estate,” Graystone Lodge in Capon Bridge, W.Va., features a main home and two guest houses, with some buildings connected via an elevated boardwalk. The picturesque five-acre property is located about 30 minutes from Winchester. Take a look.
travelblog.org
Lincoln Highway Continued: Bedford to Pittsburgh
Pennsylvania celebrates its Lincoln Highway heritage – murals, well preserved historic sites, and the amazing Lincoln Highway Experience, a chance to relive the Lincoln Highway as it must have been in its heyday. In Bedford, we checked out the historic Dunkles Gulf Service Station, still operated today in its...
WDTV
Crews respond to large fire in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Emergency crews responded Sunday to a large house fire in Monongalia County. The fire broke out around 6:30 p.m. at a home near Easton Hill Rd. As of 7 p.m., emergency officials said Easton Hill Rd. was shut down from Mileyround Rd. to Point Marion Rd. It’s...
Missing woman in West Virginia found dead
JUNIOR, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman who was reported missing on Wednesday was found dead Thursday morning, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department announced. According to a press release from the sheriff’s department, officers began searching near Junior for 32-year-old Brittany Means after she was reported missing Wednesday and searched into the night, but found no […]
WATCH: Video shows gravel on I-79 near scene of tractor-trailer accident
A section of Interstate 79 southbound is down to one lane Friday morning after a tractor-trailer accident.
Man in West Virginia allegedly held gun to women’s head at Speedway gas station
A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman's head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.
WDTV
Crashes impact commute in Mon, Marion County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Crashes in Monongalia County and Marion County are slowing the Friday morning commute. As of 7:30 a.m., officials say an accident involving a fuel leak in the area of Cheat Rd. and I-68 had one lane shut down for an extended period of time. In Marion...
Police: Over $2,000 of vehicle parts, tools stolen in Bedford
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for three men who allegedly stole over $2,200 in vehicle parts and tools. Troopers said that around 10 p.m. on Nov. 18 stole multiple vehicle parts and tools along the 3000 block of Cortland Road. Police said a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado catalytic converter, valued […]
Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business
CUMBERLAND, MD – A Cumberland man was arrested and charged after a fit of rage inside a business on Park Street Sunday morning. According to police, William Victor Wight, 37, was charged with destruction of property, disorderly conduct, intoxicated endangerment, public disturbance and resisting arrest after he threatened to assault employees. Wight overturned a display stand inside the business in the 700 block of Park Street, breaking it, police said. “Wight resisted arrest and kicked at an officer while resisting,” police reported. “[He] was taken into custody after a brief struggle.” The post Customer arrested after fit of rage at Cumberland business appeared first on Shore News Network.
WDTV
Wintry precip potential Wednesday evening
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Tonight, a Wind Advisory is in place for eastern Tucker County and eastern Randolph County through 6am Monday morning, as winds could gust as high as 45-50mph. Clouds persist through Monday and Tuesday, then a strong cold front from the west brings rain and colder temperatures Wednesday. Precipitation on the back end of the front could quickly turn to snowfall as temperatures fall; accumulations as of now don’t look to be significant, but stick with us as we track the system.
Pennsylvania area sees record-sized hail stones
That’s one hail of a record. An area in Pennsylvania saw hail stones of record-sized proportions over the weekend. SIMILAR STORIES: Showers, storms and gust winds could be on the way this week for central Pa. The Tribune-Review reports how people in Perrypolis—which is located in Fayette County—were treated...
2-vehicle accident leads to fuel spill near I-68
Crews are cleaning up after a two-vehicle accident on the Cheat Road on-ramp that takes drivers onto Interstate 68 Eastbound Friday morning.
wtae.com
Four children taken to the hospital following Somerset County crash
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four children, ages seven through 13, were taken to the hospital following a crash in Somerset County on Thursday morning. State police said the crash happened a little before 8 a.m. on Glade City Road in Summit Township. Investigators said a 78-year-old man was traveling...
earnthenecklace.com
Carley Ford Leaving WJAC-TV: Where Is the Johnstown Sports Anchor Going?
For the past two years, Carley Ford has been Johnstown’s go-to source for sports coverage. Her love for sports brought her into the broadcasting industry, and people genuinely love her. But Carley Ford is leaving WJAC-TV’s 6 News to move on to the next step of her career. Since her departure announcement, people have been curious to know where she is headed to and if they will see her on broadcast again. More importantly, they want to know if she will remain in Johnstown. Here’s what Carley Ford said about leaving WJAC-TV.
‘Frosty the Snowman’ songwriter grew up in West Virginia
"Frosty the Snowman" has been a staple of the holidays ever since it was written back in 1950. However, the guy who helped make it had more than his fair share of hits that we listen to to this very day.
Earthmoving begins for 1-million-square-foot warehouse in New Stanton
The future occupant of a massive warehouse proposed in New Stanton remains a mystery. But extensive earthmoving in underway at the site of what’s expected to be a more than 1 million-square-foot warehouse that a North Carolina developer estimates will cost $120 million and create about 600 jobs. SunCap...
Westmoreland County man killed in crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a car crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Somerset County late Friday. According to our news partners at the Trib, Pennsylvania State police were investigating the crash that happened in Jefferson Township near the border of Westmoreland and Somerset counties just after 9 p.m.
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
Spotlight On: Scott Dunn, Commissioner, Fayette County
November 2022 — Invest: spoke with Fayette County Commissioner Scott Dunn about his take on industry growth, what makes the area special and what to expect from the county’s future. Dunn emphasized the importance of strengthening education, revitalizing old industries and advocating for rural populations. What sets Fayette...
