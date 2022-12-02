Read full article on original website
Related
pressreporter.com
Keith Alan Huffaker
Funeral service for Keith Alan Huffaker, 66, of Lamesa will be held Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at Church of the Nazarene with Pastor Lee Lennon officiating. Burial will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Monday,...
pressreporter.com
Marquez Knight Trevino
Funeral services for Marquez Knight Trevino age 25 of Lamesa, TX. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raul Perez officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction...
Comments / 0