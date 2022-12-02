Read full article on original website
Daily Nebraskan
BREAKING NEWS: Board of Regents votes to fire tenured professor
In its final meeting of the year, the Nebraska Board of Regents met to vote on the termination of a tenured professor, finalize new room and board rates for 2023 through 2026 and revise sponsorship of speakers with student fees, among other items. The Board voted for the termination of...
WOWT
Governor-elect Pillen announces two additional cabinet retentions
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Jim Pillen has announced two more cabinet picks, both of which are retained from Pete Ricketts. Dannette Smith will be retained as the CEO of the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services. She was originally appointed in 2019. “I look forward to working collaboratively with...
Kearney Hub
New Kearney business awarded $105,000 state prototype grant
A new Kearney enterprise has received state funding to help develop its technology. Kearney-based Snappy Workflow has been awarded a $105,000 prototype grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The technology developer creates special software and car-mounted hardware used to patrol and inspect power lines and help prevent outages...
KETV.com
Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announces new school finance reform committee
Neb. — Nebraska Gov.-elect Jim Pillen announced the new school finance reform committee Thursday. This group will look at how to reform and update the state's school aid formula. The Tax Equity and Educational Opportunities Act is the current school finance formula for public institutions. Pillen campaigned on...
KSNB Local4
Poll: Rural Nebraskans concerned about water quality
LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - Rural Nebraskans are concerned about water quality and water contamination affecting their own or their family’s health, according to the 2022 Nebraska Rural Poll. Two-thirds of respondents to the poll — an annual survey of rural Nebraskans conducted by the University of Nebraska–Lincoln —...
State investigating what could be Nebraska’s largest bank fraud
State and local officials are investigating what might be Nebraska’s largest case of bank fraud related to loans obtained by a recently deceased Lincoln developer.
WOWT
Nebraska Governor-elect Pillen assembles education committee
The four men are suspects facing first-degree murder charges in the death of Synthia Elliott, 15, on Wednesday night. Those who help domestic violence survivors in Omaha say that high-profile cases shine a light on their services, but also can trigger victims. Thanks, Omaha, for helping us Stuff the Bus!
KETV.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Holiday shopping tips
OMAHA, Neb. — The Nebraska Passport Program is incorporating the holidays and giving you tips on places to get holiday gifts. The mini-passport has 20 unique holiday stores, experiences and ways to make memories. The holiday edition is similar to the original idea, giving stamps as you journey along...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska hospitals say it's getting harder to get insurers to pay them
Julie Lattimer had had a pretty good experience with Bright Health for most of the time she had a health insurance policy with the company, so she was surprised when a routine $60 lab charge was denied back in August. The Lincoln woman said she was even more surprised by...
agdaily.com
Nebraska ranchers demonstrate entrepreneurial spirit and LGBTQ+ inclusion
Setting out and doing something different from what your family has always done can be daunting, especially in the ranching community. But that’s precisely what Levi Leonard-Gorsuch has done with his husband, Danny, and their entrepreneurial spirit is making an impact. Levi grew up as part of his family’s...
North Platte Telegraph
Do farm and ranch property taxes just keep going up? Yes and no
Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers, and the state leaders they complain to, are intimately familiar with rural residents’ beef about agricultural property taxes. They face heftier tax bills than homeowners or many business owners — no matter what they get for their crops or livestock — because they must own lots of land to produce them.
Millions of stimulus dollars available for Nebraska renters and homeowners
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) As you know, Nebraskans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that have millions of dollars available for qualifying individuals.
Nebraska football: Matt Rhule makes stop to visit Benjamin Brahmer
Benjamin Brahmer during a game.Photo by(Mike Schaefer/247Sports) Nebraska football head coach Matt Rhule was on the road Saturday morning, as he continued his recruiting blitz in the state of Nebraska. The coach posted a photo on Twitter. and this was confirmed by Sean Callahan of HuskerOnline.
Nebraska railroad workers keep fighting for more sick pay
Congress is trying to lock railroad workers into a deal struck in September as the deadline for a massive strike approaches.
1011now.com
Baltimore man stops by Nebraska as he samples foods throughout the U.S.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A man from Baltimore has made his way across the entire U.S., trying food in each state along the way. Right now, he’s in the Capital City sampling some Midwest staples and Lincoln hot spots. Kreskin Torres isn’t afraid to strike up a conversation with a...
Woman tells police Joseph ‘pushed me on couch, strangled me’
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim football coach for nine games this season, is accused of putting his hands around a woman's throat, pulling her hair and punching her before being taken into custody, according to a police affidavit filed Thursday.
beckersasc.com
Physician's license suspended in 2 states after allegedly using drugs on duty
The Iowa Board of Medicine has suspended the license of emergency room physician Maman Ali, MD, who allegedly was under the influence of narcotics while treating patients, Iowa Capital Dispatch reported Nov. 30. In February, Dr. Ali was treating patients at the emergency room at Carroll, Iowa-based St. Anthony Regional...
1011now.com
No changes to Nebraska’s drought status
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The latest drought monitor was released Thursday and there’s good news and bad news with the outlook. The good news is that drought conditions have not worsened. The bad news is that nothing has improved either. This week’s latest report has no change in our drought status across the state with the entire state under some level of drought.
KETV.com
Former Nebraska assistant prison warden is sentenced for unauthorized communications with inmate
LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — She was the assistant warden at one of the biggest prisons in Nebraska one year ago. Now, she'll spend a year behind bars at the Lancaster County Jail for having unlawful contact with an inmate and providing him with a cellphone. Sarah Torsiello, 46, publicly...
