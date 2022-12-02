Read full article on original website
Warzone 2 expert claims “OG MP5” loadout is the best SMG for Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 guru Metaphor has shown off a powerful Lachmann Sub loadout that’s not only a throwback to the good old days of Verdansk, but is also the “best SMG” in Al Mazrah. Players are really spoilt for choice when it comes to weapons in Warzone 2....
Warzone 2 player takes proximity chat trolling to another level by making consoles turn off
Warzone 2 introduced proximity chat, and one player cleverly used the new feature to eliminate an enemy without ever firing their weapon. Proximity chat has been nothing short of a mixed bag in Warzone 2. The new feature allows teams to communicate with enemies. The community has universally embraced proximity chat with open arms, but its results vary.
Can you play trios in Warzone 2?
Got an odd number of teammates and want to play trios in Warzone 2? Well, currently, you’re out of luck unless you play one specific mode. For many players, dropping into Warzone is all about two modes – Solos and Quads – but that isn’t the case for everyone. Some would rather play duos with their partner in crime, while others are fans of playing Trios.
Warzone 2 loadout drops appearing at Buy Stations with cheaper prices
Warzone 2 controversially removed loadout drops from buy stations, but a player managed to unearth the missing feature. At the CoD Next event on September 15, Activision gave fans their first look at Warzone 2. Removing loadouts garnered the most attention among new gameplay changes, such as a revamped gulag and looting system.
When is VALORANT coming to console?
Is Valorant available to download on consoles? If you’re itching to play Riot Games’ competitive FPS shooter on PlayStation or Xbox, then we’ve broken down everything you need to know. There’s an overwhelming amount of choice when it comes to FPS games but Valorant continues to stand...
Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2022: All challenges and rewards for Season of the Seraph
Destiny 2’s Moments of Triumph 2022 event is here, and it’s full of items to check off ahead of Lightfall. Here’s every Destiny 2 Moment of Triumph challenge and reward. Destiny 2‘s final season of the Witch Queen era, Season of the Seraph, is finally here, and it seems like Bungie is closing off the year with a bang.
Modern Warfare 2 players blast “abysmal” stat loss prevention system
A Modern Warfare 2 player provided video evidence showcasing significant flaws with the game’s stat loss prevention system. When Modern Warfare 2 initially launched, players surprisingly had no way to track their stats. Battlefield 2042 suffered from a similar conundrum during its release, excluding a scoreboard. Activision and EA controversially decided to remove classic legacy features, frustrating both sets of fans.
When are Primal Kyogre & Primal Groudon released in Pokemon Go?
Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon have officially been revealed for Pokemon Go, but when do they make their debut in the game? We’ve got the release dates you’re looking for. There are still plenty of Pokemon yet to make an appearance in Pokemon Go, including Mythicals and Legendaries,...
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is so popular even devs are getting kicked from servers
Fortnite Chapter 4’s launch is apparently so popular, even the developers can’t even join the game’s servers. During a live stream to promote the launch, the official Fortnite Twitch stream was stuck in the loading screen like millions of other players, waiting their turn to see the new content.
Where to find Cufant & Copperajah in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Players looking for a strong Steel-type Pokemon should consider catching a Cufant in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Here’s how trainers can find to find one. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has an abundance of new and returning Pokemon for players to catch and train as they journey through the Paldea region.
Overwatch 2 devs reveal new PvE missions with Ramattra and Zenyatta
The Overwatch 2 developers have announced new PvE missions that will expand on the relationship between Zenyatta and the game’s newest hero, Ramattra. Ramattra is finally coming to Overwatch 2 on December 6 when Season 2 begins, ushering in a new era in the iconic hero shooter, but there’s a lot more to come over the horizon.
League of Legends falls off Twitch’s top gaming spot amid GTA RP resurgence
After holding the Twitch reigns for months, League of Legends has fallen off the throne. In November 2022, bolstered by a returning surge of RP streamers, GTA V reclaimed the top gaming spot on the platform. League of Legends has been one of the dominant kings of viewership on Twitch,...
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Salamence and Tyranitar Tera Raid Battle Event
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers will have the chance to encounter new event Tera Raids during December, with version exclusive Tyranitar for Scarlet and Salamence for Violet announced following the first burst of Charizard raids. Pokemon Scarlet & Violet trainers have been busy since the release of the Gen 9...
Overwatch 2 players blown away by new weather effects on Blizzard World
The Overwatch 2 developers just teased new weather effects for the game, specifically for the Blizzard World map, and players are absolutely blown away. Overwatch 2’s recent update introduced brand new weather effects in Blizzard World. And though this doesn’t directly affect the gameplay, players are delighted by the improvement in visuals and general care to aesthetics.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players share tricky encounters for Pincurchin, Sableye, and Goomy
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet have introduced new ways to find Pokemon, and some are more sneaky than others. Fans are delighted by the little details they are finding while exploring Paldea’s map. Pokemon fans have been busy since the release of Scarlet & Violet, battling Gen 9’s Gym Leaders,...
shroud, Stewie2k and Kyedae to play in Valorant RE//LOAD event
Riot Games and Amazon are putting on a year-end Valorant event, ‘RE//LOAD,’ featuring pro players, popular creators, and fans – including the likes of Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek, Jacky “Stewie2K” Yip and Kyedae Shymko. The event will start on December 16 and will be...
Pokemon Go Crabrawler evolution: How to get Crabominable & can it be Shiny?
Crabrawler is making its Pokemon Go debut during the Mythic Blade event, but can it be Shiny? And how do you evolve it into Crabominable? Let’s find out!. The Mythic Blade event has arrived and while a lot of attention has been given to the Mythical Keldeo, which will arrive during a ticketed Special Research story, there’s another Pokemon making its debut.
Trainwreck moves to Kick, a new Twitch rival: “Twitch lost its grasp on reality”
Twitch star Tyler ‘Trainwreck’ Niknam is moving to an all-new platform, Kick, as “a non-owner advisor and non-exclusive broadcaster.” He has urged others to follow him and give the platform a year to grow with its streamer-friendly policies, including a 95% sub revenue split. “Twitch has...
TFT patch 12.23 notes: Monsters Attack as TFT Set 8 goes live
TFT patch 12.23 is on its way, and so too is Monsters Attack. TFT Set 8 goes live with the final update of the year, with plenty of new content to play through: here’s what you need to know in the patch notes. It’s time to say goodbye to...
Modern Warfare 2 players question devs over “garbage” spawns one month after launch
Modern Warfare 2 players are questioning Infinity Ward over the game’s spawns, claiming they’re still “garbage” despite the game being out for over a month. Spawns are always a tricky feature of CoD games for the developers to nail down. They use incredibly complex algorithms to determine a player’s best respawn location but, due to a host of factors and the speed of standard CoD matches, it’s far from simple to refine a spawn system.
