pressreporter.com
Marquez Knight Trevino
Funeral services for Marquez Knight Trevino age 25 of Lamesa, TX. will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022 at the Gonzales Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Raul Perez officiating. Burial committal will follow to the Dawson County Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care and direction...
pressreporter.com
Teresa Ramos
Teresa Ramos, 72, of Midland passed away November 29, 2022. Funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel, with interment following at Serenity Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Texas Tech Alum Emboiled In Controversy
Brian Johnson aka The Liver King took the world by storm over the last year preaching his 9 tenets of a healthy life and clean living. Liver King is a former Pharmacist turned Social Media Star and entrepreneur. Johnson used his platform to sell his natural supplements telling all of his followers, or primals, that they could be just like him if they ate animal organs raw with maple syrup and lived a primal life.
KWTX
Central Texan who fought for his life after freak gymnastics accident is graduating from college with honors
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas 23-year-old who fought to live following a freak gymnastics accident as a teenager which left him with a traumatic brain injury is overcoming the odds, again, this time graduating college with honors. Blake Hyland is graduating Magna Cum Laude with a degree in...
Passenger ejected and killed in HWY 385 rollover
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – One person was killed on Friday night in a solo-vehicle rollover in Andrews County. An information release from the Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on December 2nd at 7:20 A.M on US 385, five miles south of Andrews. A 2019 Freightliner truck, driven by Aaron Bustillos, 24, […]
cbs7.com
Midland man ejected from vehicle dies
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Benjamin Montgomery, from Midland was traveling west on SH 158 and for an unknown reason veered across the oncoming traffic lane. According to the Texas DPS crash report, Montgomery then struck a fence and rolled over multiple times. He was ejected during the crash and died.
MySanAntonio
Rig Report: Drilling down in Midland County, Permian
There was very little change in the nation’s drilling activity as crews returned from the Thanksgiving holiday. Oilfield services firm Baker Hughes said Friday its US rig count, which it has released weekly since the 1940s, was unchanged at 784 for the week. That’s still 215 rigs more than the 569 counted the previous year.
fox34.com
Pancho Clos coming to town
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Fiestas Del Llano and Parks and Recreation on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the Annual Pancho Clos. The event will take place outside of Maggie Trejo Supercenter from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. All children will receive a small bag of candy and fruit, and...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock names new Chief Building Official
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock recently announced Gilbert Quant as the new Chief Building Official. According to a press release, Quant will oversee the Building Safety Department. He is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has worked with Building Safety Department since September 2002. “The position...
everythinglubbock.com
Denver City teen dies after being ejected in Andrews County crash Friday, DPS says
ANDREWS COUNTY, Texas — A Denver City teenager was killed and a second man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash in Andrews County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash occurred around 7:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about 5 miles south of...
Midlander killed in Thursday evening crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Texas Department pf Public Safety has identified a victim killed in a single vehicle rollover crash as 32-year-old Benjamin Montgomery, of Midland. Montgomery died at the scene. According to a DPS report, around 5:20 p.m. on December 1, troopers responded to the scene of the crash on SH 158, about […]
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: 2 arrested after Hockley Co. chase
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. Two men have been arrested after leading Hockley County deputies on a high speed chase. Leopoldo Villarreal and Leroy Martinez of Lubbock were arrested. They were reportedly going speeds above 100 mph and shot at the pursuing deputies. The story continues here:...
everythinglubbock.com
City of Lubbock accepting applications for various boards, committees
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock is accepting applications for several boards and commissions during the month of December. According to a press release, the term for these positions starts June 1, 2023. The deadline to submit an application is Saturday, December 31, 2022. Citizens who previously submitted...
27 Children Went Missing in Texas in November, One from Lubbock
The holidays are a time to spend with family whether its the family you are born into or with the family that you make but it's hard when someone you love isn't there. Many children in Texas have gone missing in the month of November making celebrating the holidays hard on their families.
Texas Tech heading to Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech has accepted an invitation to face Ole Miss in the TaxAct Texas Bowl in Houston on Dec. 28. The game will be played at NRG Stadium and kick off at 8 p.m. on ESPN. It’s the third time in Texas Tech’s last six bowl appearances the Red Raiders will play […]
fox34.com
New LBK branding project unveiled
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Members of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce, Market Lubbock and city leaders gathered at Buddy Holly Hall on December 2nd to unveil a new Community branding project, including a new official logo for the city of Lubbock. Mayor Tray Payne says...
Lubbock gears up for the Miracles Christmas Parade
The Miracles Christmas Parade has been around for the last 19 years, though two of those years it was cancelled. It's an ongoing Lubbock tradition.
everythinglubbock.com
Check out Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display from December 6-31
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Overton Hotel & Conference Center, along with the Texas Girls and Boys Ranch, have partnered once again to create Lubbock’s largest gingerbread display. According to press release, this year’s display will be unveiled to the public during a ribbon cutting hosted by the Lubbock...
Video: Bobcat Spotted Hanging Out At Mae Simmons Park In Lubbock
Lubbock resident, Tyson Earl, was out enjoying Mae Simmons park with his dog when he noticed a fluffy gray bobcat in the distance. He grabbed his camera and took a quick video and wondered out loud whether or not he should take his dog any closer. They may be snuggly and adorable looking, but they are still a wild predator and should be treated as such.
