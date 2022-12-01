ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Badgers QB Mertz enters transfer portal

MADISON - Announcing on his Twitter page Sunday, Badgers quarterback Graham Mertz will test the transfer portal with two years left of eligibility. Mertz, who passed for a career-high 2,136 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2022, went 19-13 as a starter for the Badgers since 2020.
UW Badgers to play in Guaranteed Rate Bowl Dec. 27

MADISON (WLUK) -- The Wisconsin Badgers football team will face Oklahoma State Cowboys in the 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bowl on Dec. 27. The game will be played in Chase Field in Phoenix, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The game is set to be televised on ESPN with kickoff at 9:15...
