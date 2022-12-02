Read full article on original website
The Best Gifts For The North Dakota Outdoorsman
Tis the season. What to buy that Outdoorsman or Outdoors Woman in your life? Born, Raised, or Moved to North Dakota at some point in your life; you'll encounter an outdoor enthusiast that refuses to let the weather keep them indoors. Rain or shine, heck drifting snow to blizzard-like conditions, we are hardened individuals that have found ways to continue making the best of whatever Mother Nature might have knocking on the door.
Revisiting Some Of North Dakota’s Most Recent Plane Crashes
Tragedy often strikes when we least expect it. This is certainly true for these recent plane crashes in North Dakota. You might be surprised at how many have occurred in just two years time. 1. October 2nd, 2022 - This is the most recent plane crash to have happened in...
Bismarck-When It’s Brutally Cold Out, NEVER Forget About This
Imagine yourself hanging out all day at North Dakota's Largest Indoor Water Park!. Earlier this year I posted an article about the talk of a proposed indoor water park being built in North Dakota, just any ordinary park, but THE largest in the state. This is what I found on Facebook a while back " North Dakota's largest indoor water park coming to Fargo"
‘Food Robots’ Coming To This North Dakota Campus
According to Valley News Live, you will soon see robots rolling around the University of North Dakota campus. The source says the University is working with a start-up tech company called Kiwibot. They say a food delivery system is something the school has been working on for over a decade, and they will be "Rolling" them out as early as next semester.
States With The Fastest Talkers: Where Does North Dakota Rank?
It's no secret, most people think we talk a "little funny" up here in North Dakota. They'll even go as far as to say we have an accent. I was born and raised in North Dakota and I have only lived outside our state for a very short time in California. People in Cali thought I had an accent. They compared it to Canadians. Yikes. I definitely started watching how I said my "O's".
Heading To Minnesota? Can You Guess The Top 3 Fast Food Places?
Here are a couple of things I know for sure... ...when I'm out and about, traveling on the road, I have my GPS set, my coffee by my side, and I have two things on my mind (1) to get to my destination, AND (2) to let my stomach eventually guide me to a great place to eat. Sure I have all my favorite places staked out here in Bismarck/Mandan, so I'm going to give you a head start if you are planning on heading out to Minnesota in the near future. Now keep in mind I'm no expert on the cuisine out in the Twin Cities, but I can pass on some good delicious expert advice.
MN/ND Fishing Exploits- 100 Already Rescued Off Rogue Ice Floe
Already one hundred people were set adrift as ice fishing gets underway. The Associated Press just broke a pretty frightening story about the perils of being out on the ice especially this early in the season. It all took place Monday in Minnesota... Officials in northern Minnesota said roughly 200...
ND Domestic Violence Victims Await One Crucial Signature
Domestic abuse is a life-or-death situation thousands find themselves facing day after day. It's easy for an outsider to simply say... I think we all like to believe that not one of us would stay in an abusive relationship. But getting out of a situation involves more than simply slamming a door on that chapter of your life. Often there are children involved. Finances also can play a major role in staying with an abuser. Imagine leaving a toxic relationship with nowhere to go and very little to your name. Groups like Bismarck's Abused Adult Resource Center help women and families find a place to land while escaping their abusers. I realize men also need to leave abusive relationships, but I'm going with women as the massive majority living in fear. There are resources available but there need to be more real-world solutions.
How To Avoid Getting Your Car Stolen In ND
It seems like it's every other day we see someone posting on Facebook that their car has been stolen. While you might think some of this is common sense, it's never a bad idea to have a check list. Here's what you should keep in mind when it comes to protect your car and property.
North Dakota Deer & Cat Hunting Story That’s Hard To Top
This was a very difficult season to hunt deer in North Dakota. With as much as 2 feet of snow on the ground by the 2nd weekend of the season, many hunters said "screw it". Believe me, I get it. I've been hunting pheasants during this entire period and it's some of the toughest walking I've ever done in all my years of hunting. Even this past weekend on the final weekend of deer hunting I saw very few trucks with orange on their dash milling around. Most deer hunters I know put away their rifles in favor of ice fishing gear.
In ND, Is Bismarck The Most Expensive City To Live in?
What would you say? Of all the cities in North Dakota, which one is the most expensive to live in? When I ask you that, I'll bet you wonder what that is based on right? I mean sometimes it doesn't matter where you live, prices in stores and definitely at the gas pumps seem to be going up all the time, expenses seem to come from everywhere don't they? Would you also immediately think that THE most expensive city in North Dakota has got to be one of, if not THE largest city in the state - like Fargo? Not a bad guess considering they are almost double the size of Bismarck ( population wise ). Well WHY-NOT MINOT?
The 5 Ways North Dakotans Say I Love You
North Dakota "Nice" may be a slogan often used when referring to those of us in the last state visited, but how do we actually say more endearment? We're talking about that though we are "nice" we may not be always the type that says, "I love you." Instead, we are more than likely to say it in other ways. We are talking as in "actions" or phrases heard again, and again as you walk out the door. Think about it for a minute, heck take two minutes and we bet that you might come up with more than just these five ways you are repeatedly being "told" or "shown" without even realizing, that "You are loved."
Late Season North Dakota Pheasant Hunting Tips
I'm a self-proclaimed pheasant-hunting junkie. "The Flush" is my rush. Just about every weekend I spend at least a portion of it chasing roosters. Along the way, I have learned a few things to do and a few things not to do. When it comes to hunting late-season pheasants that...
ND Must Have Been Naughty As MN Sends Us Figgy Spam!
Yes Virginia there is a Santa Clause. And he hates you!. Full disclosure, I don't mind Spam. Maybe once every couple of years. But it has to be fried. I'm talking crispy-black kinda fried. I'm pretty sure I currently have a can in my cupboard that's been there from a previous decade. I'm also pretty sure IT DOESN'T HAVE FIGS IN IT!
ND And MN In Awe Over Beer Keg Christmas Tree Stand
Corporate America is always trying to sell us their wretched wares. Especially during the holidays! Spam, I'm talking about you! Not sure anyone was demanding Figgy Pudding-flavored Spam. Ewww! It's real and you can find the full story here. But every now and again, corporate desire to sell us stuff...
Essentials To Hosting A Successful Thanksgiving In North Dakota
The countdown is NO MORE, T-minus 3 days until the kick-off to the holidays. Trying to avoid the stress, we got you. We got your back. After years of being isolated or other hardships, if you are able to gather this year, count your blessings. So stop the stress in its tracks and follow us along, and for hopefully not the first time, but even if so, we hope you will kick back with that glass of wine and be able to look through the chaos and smile.
MN JL Beers Closing – Let’s Hope It’s Not A Chain Reaction
Sadly another familiar bar -restaurant-establishment is closing its doors for good. I have lived in several cities in North Dakota, and in each one, I have gone into a JL Beers - Minot, Fargo, Bismarck, AND Minnesota - The last one sadly just announced its plans to permanently close - Here is what the JL Beers posted on their Facebook yesterday:
North Dakotans: Don’t Feed THIS To Your Dogs On Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is about togetherness. We love sharing the holidays, not only with our human family, but our fur babies too. We're all guilty of it; we feed our dogs table scraps. This is especially true on holidays. If you want to be sure you're feeding your dogs things that are good for them, you should know there are certain things you should avoid.
North Dakota’s Most Popular Reality TV Show In 2022
It's addicting; reality TV is an escape from the reality of our own lives. We get to peer into the chaotic ways others live and see all of their drama unfold. We laugh, we smile, we even cry with some of these reality TV stars. We're invested in reality TV shows, but... ever wonder which shows we are MOST invested in?
New Christmas Themed Pop-Up Bar Open In North Dakota
If you're looking for something merry and bright, you might want to visit this festive bar in North Dakota. It's the FIRST Christmas themed pop-up bar in North Dakota, and hopefully not the last. It's called "Miracle on 10th" -- a play on the "Miracle on 34th Street" movie. Where...
